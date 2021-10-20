Credit Suisse Regulator Restricts Bank’s Lending After Scandal

Marion Halftermeyer
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Swiss regulator Finma imposed temporary restrictions on Credit Suisse Group AG in making new loans to financially weak countries and those with a high risk of corruption in the aftermath of a scandal in Mozambique.

The Swiss bank will only be able to make such loans if it or the borrower informs the public transparently about the purpose, amount, terms of the loan and any guarantors of the credit, Finma said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The restrictions on new loans to “corruption-prone” states come as a result of the Zurich-based bank’s guilty plea and settlement with authorities in Switzerland, the U.S. and the U.K. over its role in a fundraising scandal that saw hundreds of millions looted from Mozambique, helping tip the African nation into economic crisis.

Read more: Credit Suisse to Pay $475 Million to Settle Mozambique Case (1)

As part of the settlement, Finma is appointing an independent third party to review the bank’s existing credit transactions with financially weak and corruption-prone states or companies with guarantees from such states, according to the statement. The regulator will also oversee that the bank implements correct anti-money laundering rules and reporting obligations.

The restrictions on new loans will remain in effect until the bank has made all the remedial measures imposed by regulators.

The settlement includes:

  • Guilty plea to a single charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by a Credit Suisse unit

  • Credit Suisse parent company enters into a three-year deferred-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department

  • $247.5 million criminal fine paid to the U.S. Justice Department, which will be reduced to $175.5 million after crediting payments to other authorities

  • $100 million paid to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

  • GBP 147.2 million ($203 million) paid to the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority

  • Forgiveness of $200 million in debt owed by Mozambique as a result of the loans

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Inflation Remains Above Target Ahead of BOE Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathU.K. consumer prices accelerated well beyond the Bank of England’s target for a second month, propelled by the global disruption in supply chains that pushed up

  • Roche CEO Sees Strong Demand for Covid Antibody Cocktail

    Severin Schwan, chief executive officer at Roche Holding AG, discusses third-quarter earnings, the demand for Covid-19 tests and the company���s M&A strategy. Roche���s third-quarter revenue climbed 8.7% to $17.3 billion. He speaks on ���Bloomberg Markets: European Open.��� (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Chicago police memo warns officers they could be fired for defying COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    The city’s vaccine mandate for police officers was set to take effect on Saturday but has not yet. The president of the city’s police union has urged officers to refuse the order.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    The gene-editing virtuoso CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is one of the most-watched stocks in biotech, and it's no surprise why. CRISPR Therapeutics has a handful of different programs that could turn out to be low-risk cures for previously intractable hereditary diseases. Smart investors are likely to disregard the notion that the company's revenue is actually growing.

  • China Sets Weaker-Than-Expected Yuan Fix, Adds More Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank set the reference rate for the yuan at a weaker-than-expected level as the currency’s surge threatens to derail growth in the world’s second-largest economy. It also boosted short-term liquidity.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Indust

  • Credit Suisse Dodges Bigger Fine With Mozambique Debt-Forgiveness Vow

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathCredit Suisse Group AG could have faced a far bigger bill to settle probes into a scandal that looted hundreds of millions of dollars from impoverished Mozambiqu

  • UPS, Disney meet White House officials to discuss vaccine mandate

    Executives with United Parcel Service Inc, Walt Disney Co and other companies met with White House officials on Tuesday to discuss President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement plan for private-sector workers, amid concerns it could worsen labor shortages and supply chain woes. The mandate would apply to businesses with 100 or more employees, and would affect about 80 million workers nationwide. Several industry sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rulemaking process was moving with urgency and they expect the mandate to be formally announced as early as this week.

  • Granderson: Arbery case shows the worst chapter of Georgia's history is current events as well

    The defense for three white men relies on a Civil War-era law intended to let white citizens harass and kill Black Americans.

  • Carbon footprint tracker CoGo seeks $20 million to fund expansion

    New Zealand-based carbon footprint tracking fintech CoGo Ltd will begin raising $20 million in capital to fund growth in the United States, Europe and Asia, Chief Executive Ben Gleisner said on Wednesday. The firm, whose algorithms help consumers align their purchasing habits with targets such as reducing carbon emissions, is opening the fundraising to venture funds, companies and to its retail customers, Gleisner said. "If you look at what's going on around the world you'll see why we think we'll be the world's first climate impact unicorn within three years," Gleisner said, referencing the tag given to startups worth at least $1 billion.

  • U.S. Senate Republicans poised to stop Democrats' voting rights bill

    U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday will try for the third time this year to advance a voting rights bill aimed at thwarting new balloting restrictions passed in Republican-led states, fueled by Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election. The chamber's 50 Republicans are expected to block the measure from advancing, a move that could bring new pressure on Democrats to change the Senate's "filibuster" rule that requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass most legislation. Senator Angus King, an independent who aligns with Democrats, told reporters that if Republicans again block the bill, "we would either have to figure out a rule change or we have to try to have discussions toward a compromise solution."

  • Black residents feel tension in Georgia town where Ahmaud Arbery was killed

    At the intersection of Burford Road, Satilla Drive and Holmes Road, there was nary a sign Monday morning of the horrific event that occurred there more than a

  • Got $3,000? These Supercharged Stocks Can Triple Your Money in a Decade

    Investing in fast-growing companies that are serving a crucial need in the world can be a rewarding strategy to find long-term winners in the stock market. Here's why Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are well-positioned for a prosperous decade ahead. Avid Technology provides professional content creation tools that are used widely by music artists, filmmakers, and broadcast teams in TV production.

  • Rice Set to Climb as Fertilizer Rally Drives Up Farm Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The massive rally in fertilizers is coming for rice, a staple food for half of the world’s population, with farmers in one of the top exporters bracing for exorbitant prices of crop nutrients in the coming planting season. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef

  • Credit Suisse to Pay $475 Million to Settle Mozambique Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathCredit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay almost $475 million to resolve multiple investigations into its role in a fundraising scandal that saw hundreds of millions

  • 'Heartbroken' Céline Dion Delays Opening of Las Vegas Show Due to 'Unforeseen Medical Symptoms'

    Céline Dion canceled 21 performances in November, January and February at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas because of muscle spasms

  • Alibaba Gains, Novavax Drops—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note remained elevated, near 1.65%, adding pressure to tech stocks and the Nasdaq.

  • Riding the crypto rollercoaster: Bitcoin nears record high

    Bitcoin is on the cusp of an all-time high, its latest rally fuelled by the launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund that investors think could make the cryptocurrency accessible for swathes of new investors. But the advent of cryptocurrency ETFs in the world's biggest economy hasn't been the only driver of this chapter of bitcoin's 2021 rollercoaster. Bitcoin is known for wild price swings, its 13-year history peppered by vertiginous ascents and equally steep drops.

  • California congressional race could help tilt House control

    What could be one of the most competitive House races in the country is taking shape in California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley, where a Democratic assemblyman Monday became the latest candidate to announce a bid to oust Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao. Democrats have 220 seats in the chamber and Republicans have 212, with three vacancies. Five-term Assemblyman Rudy Salas formally announced he is entering the race during a kickoff event in his hometown of Bakersfield, where he had been the first Latino to serve on the City Council.

  • Jack Ma Goes Abroad for First Time After Alibaba Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is traveling to Europe for the first time since a bruising government crackdown on his tech empire, according to Hong Kong media reports.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Em

  • Ethereum: Last Chance for a Low-Risk Buying Opportunity Should Be Around the Corner

    As long as ETH can stay above the September lows, the pullback will, IMHO, be the last low-risk buying opportunity before it rallies to $7500 and ultimately to $9000.