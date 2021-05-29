Credit Suisse’s RenTech Fund Holds Back Some Client Cash

Marion Halftermeyer and Nishant Kumar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is temporarily barring clients from withdrawing all their cash from a fund that invests with Renaissance Technologies after the strategy tanked and investors rushed to exit.

The bank has invoked a so-called hold back clause, after assets in the CS Renaissance Alternative Access Fund slumped to about $250 million this month from approximately $700 million at the start of 2020, according to people with knowledge of the matter. While investors will receive 95% of their redemption requests after two months, the remaining 5% is expected to be paid out in January, after the fund’s year-end audit, the people said. The hold back mechanism was put in place at the fund’s inception in 2016.

The fund lost about 32% last year, in line with the decline in the Renaissance Institutional Diversified Alpha Fund International fund that it invests into, the people said. Renaissance, regarded as one of the most successful quant investing firms in the world, was rocked by billion of dollars in redemptions earlier this year after unprecedented losses in 2020. Three of its funds open to external investors fell by double digits last year.

Credit Suisse and Renaissance declined to comment.

Credit Suisse is currently under broader scrutiny as new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio reviews the risk and control functions after the implosion of the bank’s supply-chain finance funds linked to Greensill Capital and the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management.

The Credit Suisse feeder fund was sold as an investment option for rich clients at the bank’s wealth arm.

The Renaissance fund, which allows investors to take out money every month, also has the ability to hold back but is not invoking the clause and hasn’t ever done so, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The fund was up 9.4% this year through May 21 after last year’s losses, the person said. Hold back clauses are a standard part of offer documents at some U.S. based hedge funds.

(Adds that hold back clause was put in place at the fund’s inception in 2016 in the 2nd paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Cuts Risk as Defections Mount in Wake of Scandals

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is grappling with how to keep top bankers from fleeing to competitors and drastically reducing risk as new Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio seeks to recover from a series of scandals.The lender is cutting ties with SoftBank Group Corp., a backer to Lex Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance empire, and it’s temporarily barring clients from withdrawing all of their cash from a fund that invests with Renaissance Technologies after the strategy tanked and investors rushed for the exit.It’s also considering retention bonuses for top performers to stabilize the business as defections mount in the wake of the Greensill debacle and the implosion of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, which contributed to a first-quarter pretax loss of 900 million francs ($1 billion).“They’re looking a bit like a basket case right now,” Octavio Marenzi, chief executive officer of capital markets consulting firm Opimas, said Friday in a phone interview. “The Archegos thing is really bad, and what happens after an event like that is people start to pick on them. They’re seen as the weakest kid in the class.”Some of the firm’s senior talent is streaming for the exits. Its top financial services banker, Alejandro Przygoda, is leaving for Jefferies Financial Group Inc., along with at least three colleagues, people familiar with the matter have said. That followed the recent departures of at least four other members of the financial institutions group to competitors including Barclays Plc., Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Shares of Zurich-based Credit Suisse have tumbled about 14% this year, the only decline among 35 companies in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Banks & Financial Services Index, which has surged 26%.Credit Suisse will no longer do any new business with SoftBank, people with knowledge of situation said, a decision that may ripple across the firm’s investment bank. SoftBank has been a prolific dealmaker, and last year Credit Suisse and other banks held about $8 billion of SoftBank shares in collateral, pledged by founder Masayoshi Son.A SoftBank Group spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to comment, while Credit Suisse declined to comment.Horta-Osorio, 57, who succeeded Urs Rohner as chairman last month, pledged a wide-ranging review after the bank was forced to suspend billions of dollars of funds it managed with Greensill and took a $5.5 billion hit on Archegos, raising questions about the oversight of key clients.Credit Suisse conducted an internal review into the Greensill funds after allegations of possible conflicts of interest involving SoftBank last year. A number of SoftBank portfolio companies received loans via supply-chain funds at Credit Suisse, while SoftBank was also an investor in the Credit Suisse funds.In the aftermath, SoftBank pulled $700 million from the funds and the bank changed its investment guidelines for Credit Suisse’s funds to reduce the maximum exposure to a single borrower.The overlapping financial relationships raised questions about whether SoftBank was using the Credit Suisse funds to prop up investments in the Vision Fund, including Greensill Capital, in which it had a substantial stake.SoftBank wrote down its $1.5 billion Greensill holding to almost zero after Credit Suisse was forced to unwind its four Greensill-linked funds in March, people familiar with the matter have said. SoftBank is now seeking $1.15 billion in claims as part of Greensill’s insolvency proceedings.Credit Suisse marketed the popular supply-chain finance funds as among its safest investments because the funds were insured and the loans they held backed by invoices typically paid within weeks. But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was loaned through Greensill against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted.Greensill’s collapse forced Credit Suisse to liquidate the funds.Gupta’s BusinessThe Greensill debacle is also at play in claims that Credit Suisse executives ignored warnings from colleagues about troubled steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta as they channeled $1.2 billion of client funds to his businesses. Bankers in Credit Suisse’s commodity trade-finance unit blacklisted Gupta’s Liberty Commodities Ltd. in 2016 because they suspected some of its deals weren’t legitimate, according to people familiar with the matter.When they learned roughly two years later that the bank was lending to his companies through a suite of investment funds, which eventually grew to $10 billion, they flagged their concerns to leaders in compliance and the division that housed the loans, one of the people said.The disclosure that Credit Suisse may have put clients at risk despite internal concerns over Gupta’s businesses adds a new twist to the debacle stemming from the March implosion of Greensill, the finance firm at the center of the three-way relationship. The U.K. Serious Fraud Office is now investigating Gupta’s group of companies for suspected fraud, including in its financing deals with Greensill, according to a May 14 statement.“We are currently focusing our efforts on recovering our investors’ money,” Will Bowen, a spokesman for Credit Suisse in London, said in an emailed statement, adding that the bank’s internal probe will focus on “all of the issues” linked to the funds. “We are committed to learning the lessons and will share the relevant lessons learned at the appropriate time.”Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the Gupta Family Group Alliance, or GFG Alliance, a collective of businesses linked to Gupta including Liberty Commodities, denied any wrongdoing.RenTech FundSeparately, Credit Suisse is temporarily barring clients from withdrawing all their cash from a fund that invests with RenTec.The bank has invoked a so-called hold-back clause, after assets in the CS Renaissance Alternative Access Fund slumped to about $250 million this month from approximately $700 million at the start of last year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. While investors will receive 95% of their redemption requests after two months, the remaining 5% is expected to be paid out in January, after the fund’s year-end audit, the people said.The fund lost about 32% last year, in line with the decline in the Renaissance Institutional Diversified Alpha Fund International fund that it invests into, the people said. Renaissance, regarded as one of the most successful quant investing firms in the world, was rocked by billion of dollars in redemptions earlier this year after unprecedented losses in 2020. Three of its funds open to external investors fell by double digits last year.Credit Suisse and Renaissance declined to comment.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Loses Four Financial Institutions Bankers to Jefferies

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top financial services banker is leaving the firm for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. along with at least three colleagues, as departures accelerate at the scandal-plagued firm.Alejandro Przygoda, global head of financial institutions, is joining Jefferies along with Carlos Marque, Fitzgerald Woolcott and Henry Kong, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.The departures follow a wave of exits from Credit Suisse in the wake of debacles involving Archegos Capital Management and supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. The financial-institutions group has seen at least four senior exits in recent weeks, with defections to Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Representatives for Credit Suisse and Jefferies declined to comment. The bankers didn’t respond to requests for comment.Przygoda, who focuses on deals in the insurance sector, joined Credit Suisse in 2011 from Greenhill & Co. Prior to that he had worked at UBS Group AG and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Engine No. 1’s Exxon Win Provides Boost for ESG Advocates

    (Bloomberg) -- The rejection of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s management team marks one of the most significant victories for shareholders who have been pushing for drastic action on climate change.The movement to transform Exxon’s board of directors was led by a previously little-known hedge fund called Engine No. 1, which has just a 0.02% stake in Exxon and no history of activism in oil and gas. The firm gained at least two board seats at Exxon’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil. Engine No. 1 was backed by two of the largest U.S. pension funds and some of the world’s biggest asset management firms, including BlackRock Inc.The Exxon vote sends an important message not only to Exxon and the other big oil companies, but “also to ESG investors at large,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Rob Du Boff. “The fact that asset managers such as BlackRock were swayed by Engine No. 1’s cause is another sign that ESG issues, and climate change in particular, are now mainstream.”The $255 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund and the $300 billion California State Teachers’ Retirement System have been promoting climate-friendly corporate policies and environmental, social and governance investment principles for years now, and both got behind Engine No. 1’s Exxon push. So did the Church Commissioners for England and BlackRock, which has been criticized for its uneven track record on supporting environmental-related shareholder resolutions.ESG advocates said the rebuke of Exxon is going to make it much easier for sustainability investors. “Just a few years ago we were ignored, but now companies know that they have to pick up the phone and speak with ESG investors,” said Kristin Hull, founder of Nia Impact Capital in San Francisco.‘Make or Break’“ESG is now core to investment processes and decisions,” said Kalina Lazarova, a London-based director in BMO Global Asset Management’s responsible-investment team. “Environmental and social issues can now make or break directors in a way that wasn’t previously possible.”Engine No. 1, though a tiny company, was successful because “it tapped into broadly held discontent among investors who are ever more sensitive to climate and broader ESG topics,” Lazarova said.Catherine Howarth, chief executive officer of ShareAction, a nonprofit focused on responsible investing, agreed. “Engine No. 1 forced all these big investors to take a side,” she said.“For years we were told by large institutional investors that behind closed doors they were getting there with companies in the oil and gas sector, but they have delivered so little,” Howarth said. Meantime, Engine No. 1 is “really moving the field,” she said.BlackRock, the second-largest holder of Exxon, with a 6.6% stake, voted for three of the new directors nominated by Engine No. 1, according to a vote bulletin published Wednesday. But the investment giant also backed Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, who opposed investor demands for a change to the company’s approach on climate change -- a move that rankled environmental groups who called for the firm to vote against them.BlackRock said in its bulletin that it was “concerned about Exxon’s strategic direction” and that the company could benefit from the addition of the new directors who would “bring the fresh perspectives” to Exxon’s board.Pension InvestorsExxon’s failure to act on previous investor demands to tackle climate change led to the company’s loss, said New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. “The fact that Exxon hasn’t been responsive up until now, in a way they set the stage for their own defeat,” he said Wednesday in a Bloomberg TV interview.CalSTRS called the Exxon vote “historic.” It represents a tipping point for companies unprepared for the global energy transition, the pension fund said. While the Exxon board election is the first of a large U.S. company to focus on the global energy transition, it won’t be the last, according to the statement.Chevron Corp., another oil giant, also suffered a rebuke from shareholders at its annual meeting Wednesday when investors voted for a proposal to compel the company to reduce pollution by its customers. Additionally, a Dutch court issued a ruling Wednesday that ordered Royal Dutch Shell Plc to slash its net carbon emissions.These decisions send “a strong signal that ESG is mainstream,” said Timothy Smith, director of ESG shareowner engagement at Boston Trust Walden. “Corporations are realizing that these issues aren’t fringe anymore.”Climate-focused investors “built the intellectual scaffolding that enabled Engine No. 1 to get two of its nominees on the board,” said Jonas Kron, chief advocacy officer at Trillium Asset Management. “ESG investors have told companies for years to think honestly and transparently about climate change risk management. The market has now caught up.”(Adds comments from ESG investors in fifth and 16th paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s what’s in store for Tuesday’s OPEC+ meeting

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies will have a lot on their minds on Tuesday when they gather via teleconference to assess the latest developments in the oil sector.

  • Credit Suisse scandals prompt Switzerland to think unthinkable: punish bankers

    Exasperation with Credit Suisse following a string of scandals is prompting Switzerland to rethink a system in which top bankers have been largely untouchable. Credit Suisse's heavy losses from the collapse of family office Archegos and the decimation of billions of client investments backed by insolvent British financier Greensill have angered regulators and triggered a rare discussion among lawmakers about fining bankers. The debate, the biggest public discussion about banking reform since the financial crash, centres on ending the current laissez-faire regime, where fines on bankers are not possible, to copy Britain's stricter rule book.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Police officer who mocked LeBron James fired for violating city and state policies

    Police officer with words for LeBron James sacked for posting them on TikTok

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Canada mourns as remains of 215 children found at indigenous school

    The mass grave was found during a survey of the former residential school for indigenous people.

  • A mid-air error led NASA's Mars helicopter to tilt wildly back and forth in its latest flight - but it landed safely

    Ingenuity lost just one navigation photo, but that made it tilt back and forth in the air on the way to its most daring Mars landing yet.

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Galápagos tortoise found alive is from species thought extinct

    Tests carried out on a giant tortoise found in 2019 confirm it belongs to a species believed extinct.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • The Hurricanes switched up their lines after warmups. It took another switch late to win.

    If Rod Brind’Amour overthought things early in Game 6, he figured it out late.

  • Cathie Wood says Elon Musk will eventually prove positive for bitcoin - and predicts central banks will begin adding crypto to their balance sheets

    "He has encouraged a lot more conversation, a lot more analytical thinking. And I do believe he's going to become a part of the process," Wood said.

  • Idaho's governor lifted a ban on mask mandates that was issued by his number 2, without his knowledge, while he was out of state

    The governor said his lieutenant governor's actions were "not gubernatorial" and "an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt."