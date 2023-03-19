Credit Suisse’s Riskiest Bonds Jump Amid Optimism Over UBS Talks

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Credit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds leaped higher on Sunday as traders bet that they will not be wiped out as part of any takeover with UBS Group AG.

While the bonds remain in distressed territory, the quotes suggest that investors are growing in confidence that the up to $1 billion bid by UBS means regulators are less likely to enforce punitive losses on some of the riskiest bonds as part of a rescue plan.

Bonds including the riskiest portion of the capital stack, Additional Tier 1 notes, were quoted at prices ranging from 50 to 70 cents on the dollar, a significant jump from their closing price in the 20s and 30s on Friday, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking to remain anonymous to discuss private activity in the over-the-counter market.

The situation remains fluid, with Reuters reporting on Sunday afternoon that the Swiss authorities are examining imposing losses on bondholders as part of a rescue plan.

An all-share deal between Switzerland’s two biggest banks is set to be signed as soon as Sunday evening and will be priced at a fraction of Credit Suisse’s closing price on Friday, all but wiping out the target’s shareholders, the Financial Times reported earlier. However, no deal has been completed yet with Credit Suisse reportedly pushing back on the offer price.

Several banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have kept their bond sales and trading desks open through the weekend for Credit Suisse bonds, a rare occurrence except in times of stress.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.