Credit Suisse Says Fund Defaults Expected, Investors May Sue

Patrick Winters
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it’s expecting defaults in a $10 billion group of supply-chain funds that were run together with Greensill Capital, and investors have already begun threatening litigation.

“There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the valuation of a significant part of the remaining assets,” the bank said in its annual report on Thursday. “The portfolio manager has been informed that certain of the notes underlying the funds will not be repaid when they fall due.”

Read More: Credit Suisse Replaces Varvel, Suspends Bonuses After Greensill

Investors have also threatened litigation and the bank may become embroiled in legal disputes as a result, Credit Suisse said.

The bank warned earlier this week that it may take a financial hit after it was forced to freeze $10 billion of supply-chain finance funds that it ran with Greensill and said it has so far recovered only about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm. The Swiss bank is also contending with how to deal with investors in the funds and how they will be repaid.

The funds, which the bank marketed as among the safest it offered, contained some assets tied to future sales of the borrowers, going beyond the typical supply-chain finance business of lending against actual invoices, Bloomberg reported this week.

Read More: Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Greensill Didn’t Just Finance Supply

But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential of steep losses as the assets are liquidated.

Earlier this month Deminor, a company that funds investment-recovery litigation, said it had been approached by a number of investors facing losses of about 60% and that it was reviewing options including lawsuits.

Credit Suisse Risks Backlash From Investors in Greensill Funds

Other developments from the bank’s annual report:

A number of regulatory investigations and actions have been initiated or are being considered, including by Swiss financial regulator FinmaCredit Suisse’s board of directors has initiated an investigation and the bank is working with outside help to look into the collapse of the funds, confirming a Bloomberg News report last week.Bank said it is “reasonably possible” to expect a loss as a result of impact of Greensill’s collapse though it is too early to estimate the sizeCredit Suisse may also suffer reputational harm associated with these matters that might cause client departures or loss of assets under management

(Updates to include context on investors considering lawsuits)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 'We need to reflect on why women still do most of the childcare'

    After a year of pandemic and lockdowns, mothers are still doing most of the childcare, a report shows.

  • Sovereign Rating Cuts Coming to Those Who Ignore the Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- A failure to cut pollution will cost governments around the world hundreds of billions, according to University of Cambridge economists who used artificial intelligence to forecast climate change’s effect on sovereign credit ratings.If emissions continue at current levels, 63 countries will see ratings downgrades of more than one notch by 2030, according to the group, which includes Moritz Kraemer, S&P Global Ratings’ former chief sovereign ratings officer. The U.S. grade would drop by two notches, and as much as three levels for Germany, India and the Netherlands. Even meeting Paris Agreement commitments will mean an average cut of 0.65.Additional interest payments on sovereign debt caused by the climate-induced downgrades alone could cost governments between $137 billion and $205 billion increase in annual interest payments in the next eight decades, and would represent “a mere sliver of the economic consequences of untrammeled emissions,” the team of economists said in a statement. The additional cost to corporates would be $62.6 billion in the worst case.The warning comes as countries issue historic levels of debt to cope with the pandemic, and regulators caution that largely unregulated climate information opens the door for greenwashing and bubbles in the booming market for securities that address environmental, social and governance ills. The researchers urged ratings companies to integrate climate change into assessments, citing their failure to anticipate the financial crisis of 2008.“As climate change batters national economies, debts will become harder and more expensive to service,” Matthew Agarwala, an environmental economist at Cambridge’s Bennett Institute for Public Policy, said in the statement. “Markets need credible, digestible information on how climate change translates into material risk.”The researchers used artificial intelligence to calculate climate change’s effect on S&P ratings for 108 countries over several time periods. They said that “without serious emissions reductions” 80 countries will see ratings cut by an average of 2.48 notches by 2100, with India and Canada dropping by more than five notches and China by eight.By comparison, the pandemic has so far led to 48 sovereign downgrades by the three major agencies between January 2020 and last month, the researchers said.Hit to GDPBond buyers need to start factoring global warming into investment decisions as countries with the highest risk to climate change could see more than a fifth of their economic output wiped out by 2050, according to an analysis by index provider FTSE Russell.The U.S. is projected to lose 20% of its per-capita gross domestic product by 2050 in a worst-case scenario, with nations closer to the equator or with high-carbon economies even more vulnerable, according to the FTSE Russell report. Malaysia could see the worst economic hit at 31%. The projections, based on trends of greenhouse-gas emissions and countries’ mitigation efforts, show the risk for investors of long-term bets on sovereign bonds.“Investors are holding government bonds with ever-longer maturities,” Kraemer said. “The agencies’ short time horizon increasingly leaves investors without a reliable yardstick for credit exposures that can extend up to a hundred years.”Environmental considerations are becoming increasingly relevant when Moody’s Investors Service assesses credit quality. A report the ratings firm published in December showed 18 sectors have a combined $7.2 trillion of debt with “high inherent exposure to physical climate risks,” such as devastating wildfires, storms and other calamities. To put that in perspective, only the U.S. and China have a gross domestic product that’s larger. Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, has a GDP of about $5 trillion.Developing nations with lower credit ratings are expected to suffer more from the physical effects of climate change, while top-rated nations will probably face more severe downgrades, the Cambridge team said, noting that “this fits with the nature of sovereign ratings: those at the top have further to fall.”(Adds cost to corporates in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rogers-Shaw Blockbuster Is $16 Billion Debt-Heavy Bet on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a deal that’s been talked about for decades in Toronto’s bank towers and country clubs: The Rogers and Shaw families should merge their giant cable companies.That it finally happened now, after all these years, underscores just how daunting the financial challenge was for the sellers -- the Shaws -- as they sought to map out a plan for a huge investment in 5G services to reinvigorate their wireless business.That financial obligation now falls squarely on Rogers Communications Inc., controlled by the Rogers clan, one of Canada’s wealthiest families. The Toronto-based firm not only will need to borrow money for spectrum and 5G investment but also to finance the $16 billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., one of the largest in Canadian history.The deal is a high-stakes wager that Rogers will be able to cut costs and pay down its borrowings quickly. The company plans to boost its debt load, rated three notches above junk by S&P Global Ratings at BBB+, to a level so high that weaker companies would be at risk of losing their investment-grade status if they did the same.Bond traders immediately expressed their concern Monday, dumping Rogers’ long-term debt. But Rogers shares rose as the company promised the deal would add to earnings and cash flow per share as of the first year after closing, and that cost savings would top C$1 billion annually within two years.Rogers shares were up again Tuesday to C$62.90 as of 9:56 a.m. in Toronto. They’ve gained 5.6% since Friday’s close. Shaw, which jumped more than 41% on Monday, rose another 2.1% oin Tuesday to C$34.57. Rogers has lined up a C$19 billion ($15.2 billion) bridge loan with Bank of America Corp. to help fund the acquisition, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Fortunes UnitedRogers has been down this path before of leveraging its balance sheet for major deals, including when founder Ted Rogers bought out AT&T Inc., then the company’s partner in the wireless business, in 2004.An aggressive approach to deal-making made Rogers Communications the largest wireless player in Canada and has been key to building the family’s fortune. Their stake in the firm is worth more than C$9.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For the Shaw family, the deal is the conclusion of a process that saw the company examine all options for the future, including the possibility of going private, said Chief Executive Officer Bradley Shaw, the son of the company’s founder.In the end, nothing beat a sale at a 69% premium. The deal make the Shaws the second-largest shareholder of Rogers with more than C$1.4 billion of equity.“We always think we’re big enough, but you’re not,” Bradley Shaw said in an interview. “When you can accelerate investment -- which this merger does, and what it’s going to be able to do -- I think it’s really exciting.”It’s still a long road to get the deal done. The transaction will be scrutinized by Canada’s competition watchdog and the communications industry regulator, and the final say goes to Justin Trudeau’s government. The reviews could take a year or longer. Rogers and Shaw said they expect to close in the first half of 2022.The two companies’ cable and broadband operations don’t overlap much: Shaw dominates the west while Rogers is focused on Ontario and eastern parts of the country. But its wireless units do compete against each other, and the deal would reduce the number of major carriers to three in some markets, including Toronto.That’s the toughest barrier for Rogers to overcome and will likely require changes to the deal, according to several analysts. The government could force the merged company to sell Shaw’s Freedom Mobile division, which has nearly 2 million customers, Cormark Securities analyst David McFadgen wrote in a note to investors.What Bloomberg Intelligence says:While the three leading carriers in Canada each have more than 10 million retail wireless subscribers, we believe there may be some resistance to the deal from regulators after the nation’s prior push to establish a fourth major wireless carrier. This suggests that Rogers may have to make concessions to close the deal.-- John Butler, Senior AnalystRogers is making the case that scale is needed for 5G spending, especially across a vast country like Canada, and that data prices for consumers are falling and would continue to do so after the merger, CEO Joe Natale said.“We’re at a critical inflection point in the future of our industry. We’re on the doorstep of 5G, and 5G is a big investment cycle that is critical to the future of Canada,” Natale said in an interview. “This is the next step in the long game.”The combined company would spend C$2.5 billion to build a 5G network in western Canada and C$3 billion on investments in network, service and technology, the companies said in a statement. They pledged a C$1 billion fund for high-speed Internet in rural, remote and Indigenous communities in the four western provinces.Rogers’ western Canadian headquarters would be at Shaw’s current head office in Calgary, another detail intended to appease politicians and regulators.Still, investors see enough risk that Shaw shares ended the day at C$33.85 in Toronto, about 16% below the C$40.50 takeover price.Canada is expected to start a 3500 MHz spectrum auction June 15, a key component in the expansion of 5G services. In the U.S., a rush by communication giants Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T to buy 5G wireless airwaves has added billions of dollars to the corporate bond sales pipeline.(Updates share move in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Should You Buy Desktop Metal (DM) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

    Baron Growth Fund recently published its fourth-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Baron Growth Fund returned 21.1% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 12.15%, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 29.61%. You should check out Baron […]

  • Credit Suisse Replaces Varvel, Suspends Bonuses After Greensill

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG ousted asset management head Eric Varvel from his position and suspended bonuses for senior executives as the bank seeks to contain the widening fallout from the Greensill Capital scandal.Varvel is the highest-ranking executive so far to be removed over the Greensill funds and will be replaced by ex-UBS Group AG asset management head Ulrich Koerner. He’ll take over April 1, when asset management will be split from International Wealth Management and run separately, the bank said Thursday.Read More: Credit Suisse Suspending Some Top Manager Bonuses on GreensillCredit Suisse is struggling to move on from the implosion of one-time billionaire Lex Greensill’s supply chain finance firm after the Swiss bank found itself at the center of one of the biggest corporate failures in recent years. The lender was forced to suspend funds it ran that invested in Greensill’s notes when it became apparent that it could no longer value them, kicking off a chain of events that culminated in the collapse of the financier’s business.Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who already contended with a series of past missteps and losses in his first year, is facing questions about controls and risk management, not least because he ordered a review of the funds just last year that subsequently failed to prevent their collapse. The Swiss bank is also grappling with how the funds were marketed to investors and how much -- ultimately -- they will get back.Certain notes underlying the funds will not be repaid when they fall due and there’s “considerable uncertainty” regarding the valuation of a significant part of the remaining assets, the bank also said Thursday. Credit Suisse has paid out about $3.1 billion so far to investors and has said it has an additional $1.25 billion in cash across the four funds.Varvel will work alongside Koerner in the coming months and then focus on his other roles as CEO of Credit Suisse Holdings (USA) and Chairman of the Investment Bank. His stepping aside -- and the move to separate asset management from wealth -- caps two frenzied weeks in which Credit Suisse also launched an internal probe into the collapse, brought in outside help to deal with regulators’ queries and sought to calm investors by returning cash portions of the funds and replacing lower-ranking managers.Gottstein, speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference on Tuesday, said that having asset management as a sub-division of the much larger business catering to wealth and high net-worth individuals is “something that I always had some doubts about.”As it weighs the fallout -- and who takes the ultimate blame for Greensill -- the bank said it is suspending the bonuses of some top managers and will weigh clawbacks, up to and including the lender’s top leadership.Credit Suisse earlier this week warned it may take a financial hit after it was forced to freeze $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that it ran with Greensill and said it has so far recovered only about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm.Varvel has been with Credit Suisse for nearly three decades, and run the Swiss bank’s asset management arm since 2016. The business developed “extremely well” between 2015 and 2019 in terms of assets and profit under his leadership, Gottstein said in September, when the bank announced that it was reviewing the business’ strategy.The unit had grown its assets by almost 40% from the end of 2014. It pursued a “barbell strategy” of focusing on alternative investments such as private debt, private equity and real estate on the one hand, and cheaper, passive instruments on the other. With 440 billion francs ($476 billion) under management now, it remains on the small side in an industry that’s facing pressure to consolidate.Bonus SuspensionDespite good performance, the unit has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. On top of the latest issues with the Greensill-linked funds, setbacks include a $450 million impairment in a stake in York Capital Management, the closure of two re-insurers backed by the unit’s insurance-linked securities strategy, and a 24 million-franc charge on seed capital for a real estate vehicle.The unit saw a 10% reduction in head count last year as it began to dismiss employees in its alternative asset management business after several of the strategies struggled to perform in the volatility caused by the Covid-10 pandemic.Questions still remain surrounding the bank’s decision to further its exposure to Greensill by providing a $140 million bridge loan to the billionaire-financier last fall and whether Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner played a key role. The bank has said she only learned of Greensill’s problems securing insurance cover for its supply chain finance loans on Feb. 22, about a week before Credit Suisse gated the funds.(Updates with background on Varvel from fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse rejigs asset management under regulatory glare

    Credit Suisse is overhauling its asset management business amid regulatory investigations into its dealings with collapsed Greensill Capital, the bank said on Thursday, warning the scandal could hit its results and client confidence. Switzerland's second-biggest bank and its asset management arm have been reeling over the collapse of around $10 billion of funds related to British supply chain financier Greensill, heaping pressure on CEO Thomas Gottstein, who said on Tuesday he was scrutinising the business's structure. Credit Suisse also named Ulrich Koerner as the new head of asset management and said it would separate the business into its own division from April 1.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Gottstein earns less than predecessor Thiam

    Credit Suisse Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein earned less than predecessor Tidjane Thiam in his first year in the role, the bank's annual report showed on Thursday, as the bank was hit in 2020 by a slew of legal and impairment headaches and as bonuses were also impacted by higher anticipated credit losses. Gottstein, who became head of the bank last February after Thiam's abrupt departure, was granted 8.53 million Swiss francs ($9.24 million) in total compensation. Gottstein has been trying to move Credit Suisse on from a string of bad headlines, spanning a spy scandal that ousted predecessor Thiam to a $450 million write-down on a hedge fund investment.

  • U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning More Chinese Wireless Carriers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission moved toward barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet from the U.S., calling the Chinese telecommunications carriers a security risk controlled by Beijing.The action against two of China’s three major telecommunications operators was decided by a 4-0 vote by agency. It continues a security crackdown that earlier touched Chinese gear makers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. In 2019, the FCC barred China Mobile Ltd. from the U.S. market over national security concerns.ComNet, a subsidiary of Pacific Networks Corp., and the unit formally known as China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd. were told in April by the FCC to show they are independent from the Chinese government, or face a proceeding that could result in ejection from the U.S. market. With its vote Wednesday the FCC began those proceedings.“These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the meeting. “There is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies.”The move is another sign the Biden administration doesn’t plan to alter course when it comes to China, pushing ahead with measures started under Donald Trump, whose tenure was marked by a willingness to confront Beijing over longstanding grievances. The integrity of U.S. phone networks has emerged as a key point of contention as the world’s two largest economies continue to joust over a range of issues, including network security, trade and responsibility for the spread of the coronavirus.The Chinese companies may present evidence in proceedings set in motion by the vote, the FCC said in news releases. Rosenworcel said U.S. agencies had “recommended to us that there are not mitigation measures that would be able to address this problem.”China Unicom said in a statement after the FCC action that it has operated in the U.S. for nearly 20 years through a subsidiary that fully complies with the law. It said it “expects a thorough, fair and fact-based review of the company’s conduct by the FCC.”In a June filing, China Unicom said it had followed rules and there was no basis to oust it from the U.S.China’s three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- have seen their shares whipsawed since the U.S. started targeting them last April. The New York Stock Exchange delisted the companies in January to comply with an executive order by Trump, triggering more declines in Hong Kong, but much of those losses have been recouped since, buoyed by growth in China, where they operate most of their business.China Unicom rose as much as 2.4% Thursday in Hong Kong. Contention PointIn a June 1 filing, Pacific Networks and ComNet told the FCC their operations aren’t subject to Chinese government control. They said their “successful business records have been matched by their record of compliance with the commission’s regulatory requirements.” Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group Corp., the companies said.Citic Group didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment Thursday. Comnet didn’t reply to an email. The FCC earlier commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s permission to operate in the U.S.U.S. security agencies in a Nov. 16 filing at the FCC said China Unicom is controlled by Beijing “and therefore is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by that government.” Its operations in the U.S. provide opportunities for economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and the potential for disrupting U.S. communications, officials with the Justice Department and Commerce Department said in the filing.China Unicom links to U.S. networks at 11 places where it has installed routers, according to the security agencies’ filing. The company leases circuits from U.S. carriers, and has relationships with AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Inc., according to the filing.In a separate Nov. 16 filing to the FCC that addressed Pacific Networks and ComNet, the U.S. agencies cited “potential use of Chinese information technology firms as routine and systemic espionage platforms.” Ownership by government-controlled Citic raises concerns the companies “will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests, including requests for communications intercepts,” the agencies said.The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in a report issued June 9 branded Chinese government-owned carriers as a threat, and urged the FCC to complete its review of the companies’ status in a “timely” manner.Separately Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department issued subpoenas for multiple but unnamed Chinese communications providers as part of a review into potential national-security risks. The department called the subpoenas an important step for collecting information to make a determination for possible action to protect the security of American companies and workers, and said that it hopes to work cooperatively with the companies in the review.(Updates with Commerce Department subpoenas in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • National Grid Makes $11 Billion Deal in Move to Green Future

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc agreed to buy PPL Corp.’s U.K. distribution business for 7.8 billion pounds ($10.9 billion), a move that will transform the company as it prepares for a low-carbon future.The U.K. grid operator also plans to sell its majority stake in its gas grid business later this year, as the fossil fuel comes under increasing scrutiny from investors and activists. National Grid is positioning itself as the global energy system shifts toward electricity and away from fossil fuels. Distribution grids, the local networks that feed directly into homes and businesses, are at the heart of that transition. Smart homes with electric heating systems, as many as 30 million electric cars, and small scale renewable generation will all be connected to local grids in the coming decades.“This makes an awful lot of sense for the U.K, and National Grid in terms of the energy transition,” chief executive officer John Pettigrew said in an interview. “We believe that the growth that we’re likely to see in the distribution sector is going to be stronger and more certain and longer than other elements of the energy sector.”It also agreed to sell The Narragansett Electric Company in the U.S. to PPL for an equity value of $3.8 billion. Completion of the U.K. deal, which will be funded with bridge financing through debt, is expected within the next four months and completion of the NECO sale is expected before the end of the first quarter of 2022. It plans to start the sale process of its gas unit in the second half of this year.The future sale of a majority stake in NGG shows National Grid’s commitment to reducing its involvement in fossil fuel operations. Once the deals complete, its portfolio will be 70% electricity, 30% gas, Pettigrew said. The fossil fuel is quickly becoming the next target of climate policies aimed at effectively eliminating emissions by 2050 in the U.K.The operator is currently looking at how it can switch from piping natural gas through its networks to clean burning hydrogen.National Grid has a commitment to reach net zero for scope one and two emissions. It plans to cut scope three emissions, on the energy carried through its networks to customers, by 20% by 2030 from a 2016 baseline.“We view the transaction as a positive step for National Grid,” John Musk, analyst at RBC EUrope Ltd said in a note. Adding that the market will need time “to digest.”Shares fell 2.1% to 814.2 pence a share at 8:27 a.m. in London.(Updates with CEO comment in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • As border crisis deepens, Biden official blames Trump’s ‘four years of mismanagement’

    Surge in unaccompanied children crossing the border presents ‘undoubtedly difficult’ challenges, DHS secretary Mayorkas tells Congress

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Spa shootings suspect was traveling to Florida 'perhaps to carry out additional shootings' before being arrested, Atlanta mayor says

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Tuesday, following a car chase south of Atlanta.

  • Covid: How ethnicity and wealth affect US vaccine rollout

    People belonging to ethnic minorities are less likely to have been vaccinated, despite being more likely to develop Covid.

  • Atlanta spa shootings: What we know about ‘religious, nerdy’ suspect Robert Aaron Long

    While motive for the Atlanta shootings is yet to be confirmed, at least six victims were Asian women at a time when hate crimes against Asian-Americans are on the rise

  • ‘85% of people love him’: Biden backs Major following biting incident at White House

    US president describes pet as ‘a sweet dog’

  • Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American Cabinet secretary after Senate confirmation

    For more than 171 years, the federal agency responsible for managing the U.S.'s relationship with tribes has never had a Native American at its helm.

  • Homeland Security head spars with Congress over border surge

    President Joe Biden’s head of Homeland Security sparred Wednesday with members of Congress over the surge of migrants at the Southwest border, refusing to concede the situation was a crisis or even much different from what the two previous administrations faced. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gave ground on two Republican points as he acknowledged the administration may not have adequately notified communities chosen to host facilities for migrant teens and children and said some people were released without being tested for COVID-19, though a new testing policy has been implemented. "We have a very serious challenge, and I don’t think the difficulty of that challenge can be overstated," Mayorkas said.