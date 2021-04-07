Credit Suisse Scandal Toll Goes Ever Higher as Rivals Thrive

Marion Halftermeyer and Patrick Winters
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) --

In an era of prosperity for investment banks, Credit Suisse Group AG is careening from one crisis to another and then another -- this time, with a $4.7 billion writedown tied to billionaire investor Bill Hwang’s trading blowout.

The staggering hit -- the largest yet linked to market-shaking losses run up by Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management -- prompted sweeping management changes at the Swiss bank Tuesday and cast fresh doubt on its checkered record of managing risks. It caps a catalog of costly errors at Credit Suisse -- most recently the collapse of Greensill Capital -- in what was supposed to be the start of steadier era under Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein.

At a moment when investment banks are feasting on market activity and dealmaking, Credit Suisse is under mounting pressure to persuade shareholders and clients it can put its house in order and remain a vital, independent force in global banking. After the firm announced plans to cut its dividend and suspend share buybacks, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their recommendation for the stock, which already was breaking with peers in tumbling this year.

“The ongoing negative newsflow could have an impact on the remainder” of Credit Suisse’s businesses, analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note, lowering their rating to neutral from overweight. “Besides the impact from various management changes and regulatory oversight,” they wrote, the bank “might have to pursue a strategy of ‘capital preservation’” that could restrain growth.

David Herro at Harris Associates, a top shareholder of Credit Suisse, said the bank’s losses should serve as a “wakeup call” to expedite cultural change as Chairman Urs Rohner prepares to hand over to Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio at the end of the month. Rohner has offered to forgo his compensation for 2020 of 1.5 million francs.

Another long-standing backer of the bank, Qatar’s former prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, stands to suffer a personal hit as well after vehicles linked to him invested about $200 million in funds Credit Suisse ran with Greensill, according to people familiar with the matter. As former head of the Qatar Investment Authority, Sheik Hamad had made Qatar one of the Swiss bank’s largest shareholders.

Acknowledging the need for deep change, Credit Suisse on Tuesday replaced its investment bank head and chief risk officer, along with a handful of other executives. Gottstein, who took over in February last year after a spying scandal toppled his predecessor, told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung that the bank has no sacred cows with regard to strategy.

“Serious lessons will be learned,” he pledged in a statement. The Archegos loss “is unacceptable.”

While the Swiss bank wasn’t the only firm that helped Hwang’s family office lever up large positions in a relatively small slate of stocks, rivals including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG managed to unwind their exposures quickly with minimal damage.

Credit Suisse has now offloaded the bulk of its Archegos exposure, helped by a $2.3 billion sale this week. But the impact of that latest disposal and any remaining positions could affect second-quarter results, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The dual hits from Archegos and Greensill have put the bank on track for its second straight quarterly loss, at a time when investment banks around the world are still focused on the windfall unleashed by the market turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic. The five largest U.S. firms boosted trading revenue by more than a third last year to the highest in at least a decade.

JPMorgan’s Wall Street unit generated its most fourth-quarter revenue and profit ever. Deutsche Bank is among firms that have said their investment banks are off to a strong start this year. And Jefferies Financial Group Inc. already reported an 81% jump in revenue from capital markets in the fiscal first quarter that ended Feb. 28.

In an update on its underlying businesses Tuesday, Credit Suisse noted that issues such as Archegos were negating the “very strong performance that had otherwise been achieved by our investment banking businesses” as well as higher profits in wealth and asset management units.

The firm is still set to give an update on the effect of last month’s collapse of Greensill Capital, which helped manage $10 billion of investment funds the Swiss bank offered to asset management clients. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in those funds, a person familiar with the discussions said.

Among the executives to leave over the missteps are investment bank head Brian Chin and risk chief Lara Warner. Gottstein previously removed Eric Varvel from his role running asset management after Greensill’s downfall. In a memo to staff Monday, Credit Suisse also announced at least five other departures, including equities trading chief Paul Galietto.

Christian Meissner, the former Bank of America Corp. executive who joined Credit Suisse in October, will take over from Chin next month. Joachim Oechslin will become risk chief in the interim, a role he held until 2019 when Warner took over. Thomas Grotzer was named interim head of compliance.

The bank cut its dividend proposal for 2020 to 10 centimes a share, from about 29 centimes, and suspended its share buyback until its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, returns to the targeted level. Credit Suisse said it expects a CET1 ratio of at least 12% in the first quarter. It had aimed for at least 12.5% in the first half of this year. Top executives’ bonuses for last year have been scrapped.

Credit Suisse Payout Pause Won’t Halt Archegos Fallout: React

The Zurich-based bank was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, and had tried to reach some sort of standstill to figure out how to unwind positions without sparking panic, people familiar with the matter have said. The strategy failed as rivals rushed to cut their losses.

“Almost two weeks in, it is still not clear how the bank managed to take a 4.4 billion-franc charge for one client in the prime brokerage business, which we estimate generates less than 1 billion francs per annum in revenues,” JPMorgan’s analysts wrote.

Among big banks that dealt with Archegos, only Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled the potential to also take a multibillion-dollar hit, saying it could lose as much as $2 billion.

Credit Suisse’s latest trades came more than a week after several rivals dumped their shares. The bank hit the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd., a person with knowledge of the matter said. The stocks traded substantially below where they were last month before Hwang’s family office imploded.

In addition to the Archegos writedown, Credit Suisse may need to set aside 2 billion francs over the coming years for litigation tied to Greensill, according to the JPMorgan analysts.

Startup lender Greensill Capital had borrowed from the bank and helped manage a group of debt funds that were marketed as among its safest products. Now the funds are frozen and being wound down after Lex Greensill’s firm collapsed amid doubts about its lending practices.

Credit Suisse said it will provide an update on the funds in the next few days.

(Adds shareholder comment in fifth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Sold Part of Archegos Holdings Before Most Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley sold $5 billion of shares owned by Archegos Capital Management a day before a deluge of block trades sent shockwaves across capital markets.The sale of the basket of shares on March 25 was completed at a fixed discount, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private transactons.The Wall Street bank sold shares held by Bill Hwang’s family office in about 10 companies after the market close, mainly to hedge funds, the person said. CNBC reported earlier Tuesday on the size of the stock sale.Morgan Stanley’s early bid for the exits helped the firm emerge largely unscathed from a fund flameout that’s inflicted billions in losses at other banks. Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday announced a $4.7 billion writedown tied to its exposure to Archegos, and Nomura Holdings Inc. has said it could take a hit of as much as $2 billion.Morgan Stanley was one of the early backers of the family office despite the legal taint tied to Hwang. He was accused of insider trading by authorities and in 2012 pleaded guilty to wire fraud on behalf of his hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.A spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos

    Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it will take a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) hit from dealings with Archegos Capital Management, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. The scandal-hit bank now expects to post a loss for the first quarter of around 900 million Swiss francs. Switzerland's No. 2 bank, which has dumped over $2 billion worth of stock to end exposure to the New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, said Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin were stepping down following the losses.

  • Amazon Should Be Broken Up, Small Merchant Coalition Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A new coalition of small business organizations is urging policymakers to break up Amazon.com Inc.Small Business Rising, which represents grocers, hardware stores, pharmacies and bookstores, on Tuesday laid out a set of goals aimed at reinvigorating U.S. antitrust enforcement, including a call to separate Amazon’s own retail business from the marketplace that hosts third-party sellers.Convened in part by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a small-business advocacy group and a longtime critic of Amazon’s market power, the coalition is likely to ramp up the pressure on the world’s largest web retailer, which has thrived during the pandemic as home-bound shoppers stormed online. The coalition comprises more than 20 organizations including the American Booksellers Association, the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding and the National Grocers Association, which represent more than 60,000 independent businesses“Small businesses are in crisis,” said Stacy Mitchell, the ILSR’s co-director. She said the pandemic-fueled economic turmoil and the commanding presence of dominant firms like Amazon helped inform the coalition’s goals. “As one bookseller said to me, ‘It says Covid on the death certificate, but the underlying condition was Amazon.’”The group also is calling for changes to antitrust laws that would empower regulators to stamp out anti-competitive tactics, as well as stricter review of mergers among big industry players.Policymakers around the world have scrutinized Amazon’s practice of competing with the independent sellers who now account for most sales on its web store. Critics say Amazon treats sellers as disposable and beholden to its fees and other demands. The company also has been accused of using seller data to inform the design of its own products.Amazon’s conduct and seller critiques featured prominently in a Congressional antitrust committee report last year that found the company wielded monopoly power over small merchants.Amid rising pressure from small business activists and politicians, Amazon has in recent years sought to portray itself as a friend to small businesses, pitching stories of successful sellers in ad campaigns.The company’s critics “are pushing misguided interventions in the free market that would kill off independent retailers and punish consumers by forcing small businesses out of popular online stores, raising prices and reducing consumer choice and convenience,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Amazon and third-party sellers complement each other, and sellers having the opportunity to sell right alongside a retailer’s products is the very competition that most benefits consumers and has made the marketplace model so successful for third-party sellers.”The Wall Street Journal reported on the new merchant group earlier Tuesday.Gina Schaefer, who owns 13 hardware stores in the Washington area that are affiliated with Ace Hardware Corp., said she hears from suppliers regularly who feel pressured to sell on Amazon but struggle on the site because of counterfeit products or rising advertising and other costs.“A couple of them have really feared going out of business,” said Schaefer, who signed onto the coalition. “I just need the folks on the Hill to realize, we need help leveling the playing field.”(Updates with Amazon statement beginning in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Demand Concerns Continue To Plague Oil Markets

    Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday morning due to an increasingly promising economic outlook, although analysts continue to worry about oil demand with lockdowns likely to worsen after Easter

  • Goldman bought 75 million pounds of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price: FT

    The purchase equates to nearly a quarter of the value of shares traded in Deliveroo during its first two days as a public company last week, the report https://bit.ly/39ICMJx said, citing Bloomberg data. The share purchase by the bank, when taken together with the "overallotment" option, would mean the bank would have recorded a profit from the food delivery group's declining share price, the report said, adding that most of these profits would be given to Deliveroo as part of an undisclosed agreement. Deliveroo did not immediately return a Reuters request for comment, while Goldman declined to comment.

  • Overseas Funds Are Loving Malaysia Glove Stocks Again After Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors are using the selloff in Malaysian glove makers to return to last year’s stock market stars.Top Glove Corp. and Supermax Corp. are among the top three stocks on the buy list of foreigners this year through April 2, attracting net inflows of 1.4 billion ringgit ($340 million), according to CGS CIMB Research. Global funds bought a net 189.9 million ringgit of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd., the brokerage said in a report.Shares of glove makers were one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades for much of 2020 before the rollouts of vaccines around the world weakened their appeal and became targets of short sellers. The three biggest glove stocks, including Top Glove Corp., are the worst performers in Malaysia’s benchmark equity gauge this year.“There is still significant value to be derived from Malaysian glove players which command 65%-68% of the global market share,” Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd. said in a report. Glove stocks are trading at “unwarranted” 6 times to 10 times 2022 price-earnings ratios and offer dividend yields of 6%-8%, it said.Top Glove rose 2.9% and Supermax climbed 2.3% at the close on Wednesday. They have slid more than 50% from their October peaks, dragging valuations to rock bottom levels. Top Glove trades at about six times forward 12-month earnings, versus its one-year mean of 15.3 times. Supermax is priced at 3.8 times compared with its average of 15 times, Bloomberg-compiled data show.Pressure on Top Glove deepened late last month when the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ordered personnel at U.S. ports of entry to seize its gloves made in Malaysia over allegations of forced labor.That fueled concerns over its environmental, social and governance practices that have come under greater scrutiny in industries including palm oil. In contrast, Press Metal’s stock is the top gainers on the main index as its focus on ESG has made it a favorite among investors.(Updates with closing prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Novavax (NVAX) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Novavax (NVAX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • BP Hit Its Debt Reduction Target a Year Early. Here’s What That Means for the Stock.

    BP stock climbed early on Tuesday, as the oil major said it would hit its net debt target almost a year earlier than expected, opening the door to share buybacks.

  • The #1 Tip for Keeping Your Brain Sharp As You Age, According to Neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta

    He’s identified 5 pillars that are important for brain health and also one healthy habit that’s extra important.

  • Why Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Bought Facebook Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz said he’s bought Facebook Inc. stock to benefit from crypto’s ascent and is also shorting the five-year Treasury as a hedge against policy makers pulling back monetary support.“I’m short a lot of interest rates,” Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “To me, being short the five-year part of the yield curve is a great hedge for any portfolio, crypto or non-crypto.”Novogratz is a former partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. who went on to become a macro hedge fund trader at Fortress Investment Group and now runs a cryptocurrency merchant bank. He’s worth more than $5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after a surge in the price of bitcoin, ether and other digital currencies.Novogratz told Bloomberg that assets are rising due to the same central theme -- that central banks are putting too much money into the system. If growth explodes thanks to success vaccinating people and employment roars back, then Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “may flinch” by Jackson Hole, the Wyoming resort where central bank officials gather in the summer, and choose to taper, he said.“Everyone long bitcoin should be short the five year,” Novogratz argued.The investor remains one of the biggest bulls in crypto, noting that money continues to pour into the space. The total market value of cryptocurrencies just exceeded $2 trillion, doubling in about two months amid surging institutional demand.“We’re up to 0.5% of global wealth in crypto and it will be 1% by the end of the year,” he predicted.Another bet he’s making is Facebook. Novogratz said he bought the stock in anticipation of the social-media giant introducing the Novi digital wallet this quarter.“All of a sudden you’ll have 2.4 billion people connected to this crypto space.”(Updates with Facebook purchase in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil gains 1% on strong U.S., China economic data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Strong economic data from China and the United States helped lift oil prices by 1% on Tuesday, recouping some of the previous session's losses. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 68 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $59.33 a barrel.

  • Credit Suisse Revealed Its Archegos Hit. It’s Big.

    Two high-ranking executives, the head of the investment bank and the chief of risk and compliance, announced their resignations.

  • Novavax starts allowing participants on placebo to get COVID-19 vaccine in trials

    Novavax Inc said on Monday participants in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials in South Africa and the UK can now receive additional shots, ensuring those who received a placebo can also get the active vaccine. If authorized for emergency use in the United States, Novavax's two-shot vaccine would help ramp up ongoing vaccination efforts in the country with currently authorized vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson. Participants who opt to do so will receive two additional doses of either vaccine for those who initially received placebo, or placebo for those who first got vaccine.

  • Novavax Allows Participants On Placebo Arm To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Trials

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said that participants in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials in South Africa and the U.K. could receive additional shots, ensuring those who received a placebo can also get the active vaccine. Allowing volunteers to crossover to the active vaccine will enable participants to continue in trials and remain blinded. The company said it planned to cross over participants in its ongoing large, late-stage study in the U.S. and Mexico. The company plans to read out initial clinical data during the second quarter. As part of the updated trial protocol, all participants in the U.K. and the U.S. will be offered the chance to receive an additional round of shots, the company said. Participants who opt to do so will receive two additional doses of either vaccine for those who initially received placebo or placebo for those who first got the vaccine. Price Action: NVAX shares are trading 4.2% lower at $178 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEMA May Issue Updated Recommendation If AstraZeneca Jab-Clot Link Is Established: ReportPfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Gives 100% Protection In Adolescents© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Archegos Losses Test Japanese Bank Risk Controls, Fitch Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The losses announced by some Japanese banks from dealings with a U.S. client will test the robustness of their risk controls, especially overseas where they’re seeking to offset a subdued domestic market, according to Fitch Ratings Inc.Banks “could face not only financial and reputational risks, but also regulatory scrutiny or redress if authorities determine there were material governance deficiencies or risk management weaknesses,” Fitch said in a statement on Wednesday.Mizuho Financial Group Inc. last week emerged as the third Japanese bank to face losses stemming from the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management under the weight of billions of dollars in leveraged stock bets. Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it stands to lose as much as $2 billion, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s securities unit is booking a $270 million loss.Other Japanese financial institutions could face similar losses, though their exposure may vary, Fitch said.Risk AppetiteAlthough Nomura is yet to confirm exactly how much it will lose from Archegos, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. analysts led by Masao Muraki this week said that Japan’s biggest brokerage may post a 95 billion yen ($866 million) loss in the fourth quarter as a result of the trades.Such losses “also bring into focus these institutions’ risk appetite while in search of profit and whether they are adequately compensated for the risks involved over economic cycles,” Fitch said.Fitch last week placed the bbb+ Viability Ratings of Nomura and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., on rating watch negative, due to the potential losses.The agency said it doesn’t expect there to be a substantial impact on MUFG’s financial profile, but warned that the losses could affect the bank’s “long-term earnings contribution from its securities business should it revise its risk appetite in the overseas securities business.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Market Hits $2 Trillion Valuation

    The value of the cryptocurrency market hit $2 trillion yesterday, with Bitcoin accounting for half of the market capitalization. See: Japan's Central Bank Experiments With Digital Currency Find: 10...

  • Lakers build big early lead, cruise past Raptors 110-101

    The Los Angeles Lakers came out with “an angry, nasty defensive disposition,” coach Frank Vogel said, two days after an embarrassing loss to the Clippers. The Lakers made 18 3-pointers, including seven of their first eight attempts, in a 110-101 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. “We had high-quality shots, didn't settle for mid-range, and as a result we hit a high percentage (45%),” Vogel said.

  • Archegos Stocks Rise as Traders Shrug Off Fresh Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup ended the session higher on Tuesday as investors brushed news that Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded more than $2 billion of the shares in the latest block trades stemming from the liquidation of Bill Hwang’s fund.ViacomCBS Inc. erased early losses and gained 3.4%, Vipshop Holdings Ltd. rose 5.8% and Farfetch Ltd. 4.7% on Tuesday after the Swiss bank was said to have unloaded shares. Credit Suisse also advanced 0.9% in U.S. trading after rising earlier in Zurich, even after the bank said it will take a 4.4 billion-franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to the implosion of Archegos. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%.Shares of companies involved in earlier block trades totaling more than $20 billion have had a rocky ride after Hwang and his private investment firm became the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time. A basket of equally weighted shares linked to the fund has slumped more than 30% since hitting a peak on March 22, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The aftermath of the Archegos Capital meltdown appears to be mostly priced in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Prime brokerages will have to deal with further regulatory reviews and greater transparency may end up being required to avoid family offices from circumventing federal security laws. The worst from the Archegos Capital blowup should be behind us.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond as banks tallied their exposure to the massive unwinding of leveraged equity bets by Archegos. Last month, giant block trades were initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley after Archegos failed to meet margin calls. That left Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse facing potentially significant losses.About 34 million shares in ViacomCBS were offered on Monday, 14 million shares of Vipshop and 11 million shares of Farfetch. That’s only a fraction of the size traded by banks at the end of March.(Updates share price moves.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto market cap surges to record $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion

    The cryptocurrency market capitalization hit an all-time peak of $2 trillion on Monday, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors. By mid-afternoon, the crypto market cap was at $2.02 trillion. The surge was led by bitcoin, which hit its own milestone by holding at a $1 trillion market cap for one week.

  • Texas Grid Problem Exacerbated Power Failures During Blackout

    (Bloomberg) -- The power-plant failures that plunged millions of Texans into darkness during a deep winter freeze in February weren’t just caused by frozen equipment and gas-supply issues.A problem with the power grid itself knocked about 1.26 gigawatts of generation offline at the peak of the crisis, potentially exacerbating the energy woes. About 2% of outages that week were caused by an unexpected dip in frequency -- or the flow of electricity on the grid -- according to a survey of power suppliers released Tuesday by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages most of the state’s power system.The finding is significant because the grid operator, known as Ercot, has continued to assert that the dip didn’t compound the outages by forcing plants offline. Maintaining frequency at around 60 hertz is critical to keeping the system stable, and is one of Ercot’s key responsibilities. The frequency fell as low as 59.3 hertz on Feb. 14, the first day of the blackouts, according to Bloomberg data. Ercot operating protocols say a deviation of 0.2 hertz “for a long period” could cause damage to generators and customer equipment.Power providers Vistra Corp., Calpine Corp. and NRG Energy Inc. have all said they lost generation due to the frequency plunge, with NRG President Mauricio Gutierrez telling Texas lawmakers in February that the dip “threatened the majority of the fleet.”Ercot didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.