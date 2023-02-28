Credit Suisse ‘Seriously Breached’ Rules in Greensill Case

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG “seriously breached” its risk management obligations in the Greensill Capital supply-chain financing affair, Switzerland’s banking regulator has concluded as it closed its probe against the bank.

The Swiss bank was ordered to take remedial measures by Finma, which include a periodic executive board level-review of the most important business relationships for counterparty risks, the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday. The bank must also record the responsibilities of its 600 highest-ranking employees in a “responsibility document,” Finma said.

The regulator also said it was opening enforcement proceedings against four former managers at the lender, who it didn’t name.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner said in a statement he welcomed the conclusion of the probe. “Finma’s review has reinforced many of the findings of the board-initiated independent review and underlines the importance of the actions we have taken in recent years to strengthen our risk and compliance culture,” he said.

Credit Suisse shares fell 1.4% at 9:16 a.m. in Zurich.

The implosion of Greensill Capital saw Credit Suisse freeze and wind down a $10 billion group of funds that the Swiss bank had marketed to clients as safe investments. While the bank said last week that about $6.8 billion of the funds have since been returned to investors, the lender has warned of long legal fights to try recoup remaining money.

Finma criticized the bank for its approach to risk management. Credit Suisse used employees who managed relations with Greensill to handle warnings, Finma said, which represented a clear conflict of interest as they were “not independent.” The banks also relied on Greensill founder Lex Greensill himself and relied on his answers for its own statements, Finma concluded.

Credit Suisse made “partly false and overly positive statements” to FINMA about the claims selection process and the funds’ exposure to certain debtors, according to the regulator.

As early as 2018, both media and Finma representatives were asking questions about the Greensill funds, the regulator said. There were “many critical observations, too few appropriate reactions,” according to Finma.

The Greensill-linked funds initially invested in loans backed by invoices that would be paid in a matter of weeks or months, making them relatively safe. But as they grew in size, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. Credit Suisse was ultimately forced to freeze the funds after a major insurer of the assets refused to continue coverage.

For Credit Suisse, the decision to suspend the funds added to a series of hits to the bank. The Swiss bank, which posted a fifth-straight quarterly loss earlier this month, cautioned that it expects another “significant” loss for this year.

Executives at the bank now face the challenge of managing a turnaround that isn’t expected to deliver profits until 2024, while trying to hang on to already disgruntled staff. The revamp is intended to reduce risk, spin out the best-performing parts of the investment bank and cut about 9,000 jobs by 2025.

