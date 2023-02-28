Credit Suisse ‘Seriously Breached’ Rules in Greensill Case

Hugo Miller and Myriam Balezou
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG “seriously breached” its risk management obligations in the Greensill Capital supply-chain financing affair, Switzerland’s banking regulator has concluded as it closed its probe against the bank.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Swiss bank was ordered to take remedial measures by Finma, which include a periodic executive board level-review of the most important business relationships for counterparty risks, the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday. The bank must also record the responsibilities of its 600 highest-ranking employees in a “responsibility document,” Finma said.

The regulator also said it was opening enforcement proceedings against four former managers at the lender, who it didn’t name.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner said in a statement he welcomed the conclusion of the probe. “Finma’s review has reinforced many of the findings of the board-initiated independent review and underlines the importance of the actions we have taken in recent years to strengthen our risk and compliance culture,” he said.

Credit Suisse shares fell 1.4% at 9:16 a.m. in Zurich.

The implosion of Greensill Capital saw Credit Suisse freeze and wind down a $10 billion group of funds that the Swiss bank had marketed to clients as safe investments. While the bank said last week that about $6.8 billion of the funds have since been returned to investors, the lender has warned of long legal fights to try recoup remaining money.

Finma criticized the bank for its approach to risk management. Credit Suisse used employees who managed relations with Greensill to handle warnings, Finma said, which represented a clear conflict of interest as they were “not independent.” The banks also relied on Greensill founder Lex Greensill himself and relied on his answers for its own statements, Finma concluded.

Credit Suisse made “partly false and overly positive statements” to FINMA about the claims selection process and the funds’ exposure to certain debtors, according to the regulator.

As early as 2018, both media and Finma representatives were asking questions about the Greensill funds, the regulator said. There were “many critical observations, too few appropriate reactions,” according to Finma.

The Greensill-linked funds initially invested in loans backed by invoices that would be paid in a matter of weeks or months, making them relatively safe. But as they grew in size, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. Credit Suisse was ultimately forced to freeze the funds after a major insurer of the assets refused to continue coverage.

For Credit Suisse, the decision to suspend the funds added to a series of hits to the bank. The Swiss bank, which posted a fifth-straight quarterly loss earlier this month, cautioned that it expects another “significant” loss for this year.

Executives at the bank now face the challenge of managing a turnaround that isn’t expected to deliver profits until 2024, while trying to hang on to already disgruntled staff. The revamp is intended to reduce risk, spin out the best-performing parts of the investment bank and cut about 9,000 jobs by 2025.

(Updates with details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse ‘seriously breached’ its supervisory obligations in dealings with financier Lex Greensill, Swiss regulator finds

    Credit Suisse seriously breached its supervisory obligations in its dealings with the financier Lex Greensill

  • Target Q4 earnings preview: Analysts eye consumer spending habits

    Target is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, February 28, before the market open.

  • Sri Lanka Widens Currency Trading Band to Secure IMF Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka allowed its currency to trade in a wider band, stepping up efforts to secure a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout. The rupee advanced.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestThe c

  • Toshiba $15 Billion Deal Leaves Global Funds on Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- The $15 billion buyout of Toshiba Corp. is increasingly looking like a purely Japanese affair as most international buyout firms are poised to drop from the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns t

  • Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are likely to move capacity out of the country far faster than many observers anticipate to pre-empt fallout from escalating Beijing-Washington tensions, according to one of the US company’s most important partners.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; N

  • Turkish Bus Magnate Gets 8-Year Sentence in Georgia on Drug Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestGalip Ozturk, the fugitive founder of Turkish intercity bus company Metro Holding, was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Georgian court on charges his lawyer

  • Sri Lanka outlaws strikes as anti-tax protests spread

    Sri Lanka's government said Tuesday it was banning strikes in several key sectors, a day ahead of a planned one-day national stoppage called by unions to protest against painfully high taxes and utility bills.More than 40 trade unions, including bank employees and government hospital staff, had said they would not carry out work on Wednesday as a token protest against the doubling of taxes since January.

  • Goldman’s Digital-Asset Team Open to Hiring as it Rolls Out Blockchain Platform

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s digital-asset team signaled it’s open to bolstering staff strength and flagged the potential for blockchain technology to improve the functioning of markets such as private equity.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to

  • Santander to return half of profits to shareholders in 3-year strategy

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Santander plans to return half of its profits to shareholders over the next three years in the form of cash payouts and share buybacks, it said on Tuesday as it lifted its mid-term financial targets. Announcing a new three-year strategy, Santander assured investors that increased revenue driven by customer growth and higher interest rates in some of its core markets in Europe and South America would be enough to deliver on the targets. Santander has been relying in the past on Latin America to cope with tough conditions for lenders in Europe since the financial crisis but banks across Europe are beginning to benefit from higher borrowing costs despite economic uncertainty and fears of recession.

  • Stock buyback opponents are silver-tongued demagogues, says Warren Buffett, who was a Hillary Clinton campaigner and Joe Biden voter

    The Berkshire Hathaway CEO says economic illiterates and silver-tongued demagogues oppose all stock buybacks

  • India's Adani to repay up to $790 million share-backed loans by March -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -India's Adani Group plans to prepay or repay share-backed loans worth $690 million to $790 million by March-end, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as the conglomerate seeks to burnish its credit profile after a short-seller attack. The plan comes even as the group holds a fixed-income roadshow this week in Singapore and Hong Kong to shore up investor confidence amid share price falls and a regulatory probe. Adani Green Energy Ltd also plans to refinance its 2024 bonds via an $800 million, three-year credit line, said the people, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.

  • Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkey after quake

    Around 40,000 Syrians who had fled areas affected by the deadly Feb. 6 earthquake have returned from Turkey to rebel-held northwestern Syria in the two weeks since Turkey eased restrictions on their movements, a Turkish official and a Syrian rebel official said. The immigration was recorded at four border crossings held by Syrian armed groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, Mazen Alloush, a media officer at the rebel-held Bab Al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, told Reuters. As of Monday, some 13,500 had crossed through Bab Al-Hawa, nearly 10,000 through Jarabulus crossing and around 7,000 each through the Bab Al-Salam and Tal Abiad crossings, according to a table of statistics Alloush provided.

  • Swiss watchdog finds Credit Suisse 'seriously breached' obligations in Greensill affair

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Credit Suisse "seriously breached its supervisory obligations" in connection with its business relationship with financier Lex Greensill and his companies, Swiss financial watchdog FINMA concluded on Tuesday. Switzerland's second-largest bank has been working to overhaul its risk management and compliance as it seeks to recover funds from the collapse of some $10 billion in funds linked to insolvent supply chain finance firm Greensill. It its review, FINMA said that Credit Suisse "seriously breached its supervisory obligations in this context with regard to risk management and appropriate organisational structures."

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Fisker Shares Jump 30% as Ocean EV Deliveries Are Set for Spring Launch

    The electric-vehicle startup maintained its 2023 production target of 42,400 vehicles and is averaging 100 new cars a week.

  • Therapy Startup Headway to Be Valued at $1 Billion-Plus in Round

    (Bloomberg) -- Mental-health company Headway is expected to be valued at more than $1 billion in a new funding round, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestThe New York-ba

  • Buyout Firm Seeking Up to $296 Million for Health Group Qualitas, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Southern Capital Group Pte, a private equity firm that focuses on deals in Southeast Asia, is exploring the sale of its health-care group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Un

  • An Emirati businessman recurs in the Adani group's offshore dealings

    Within the corporate network of India’s Adani group, the names of some people pop up again and again, linked to multiple offshore entities of unclear purpose or labyrinthine structure. In the wake of Hindenburg Research’s accusations of fraud in the Adani group, these people and entities invite questions. Who are they? And, within the group, what precisely do they do?

  • GK Goh’s Largest Holders Confirm $294 Million Take-Private Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- GK Goh Holdings Ltd.’s largest shareholders have offered to take the Singapore-listed company private in a S$396 million ($294 million) deal, potentially ending its 33-year journey as a publicly-traded firm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to

  • Billionaire Li’s FWD Raises $1.8 Billion in Two Years Before IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Holdings Ltd. raised a total of $1.8 billion in private placements over the past two years, as the pan-Asian insurance company owned by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li moves a step closer to its planned initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Brie