Credit Suisse set to raise 3 billion euros from new debt issue

FILE PHOTO: A man enters the Credit Suisse offices in the Manhattan borough of New York
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit Suisse was on Wednesday set to raise three billion euros from the sale of a bond due in March 2029 by its holding company, Refinitiv's capital markets news service IFR reported.

Investor orders for the bond, callable in March 2028, exceeded 7.5 billion euros and it was set to be priced at a spread of 495 basis points over the mid-swap level, IFR said.

Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunner for the bond, expected to be rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB by Moody's, S&P and Fitch, IFR said.

Last week S&P Global Ratings downgraded Credit Suisse Group's long-term credit rating to one step above junk bond status, citing "material execution risks" in the bank's efforts to get back on solid ground after a series of scandals and losses.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Yoruk Bahceli and Louise Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • World-Beating Abu Dhabi Stocks Are About to Get Their First ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesCZ SBF’ed SBFAbu Dhabi is about to get its first ETF tracking the oil-rich emirate’s own world-beating stocks.Chimera Capital will run the Chimera FTSE ADX 15 ETF, following the 15-biggest listed companies on the Abu Dh

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Eases Nuclear Concern; Kyiv Upbeat on Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian diplomats sought to ease concerns over the potential deployment of nuclear weapons, clarifying that their use against conventional forces would only occur if their nation’s existence was threatened.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesCZ SBF’ed SBF

  • Goldman Sachs revises up forecast path for USD/JPY to reflect more persistent U.S. hiking cycle

    The U.S.-based bank now expects the U.S. dollar at 155 yen in three months (previously 150), 155 in six months (135) and 140 in 12 months (125). The yen is particularly sensitive to moves in U.S. rates as Japanese authorities have stuck firmly to their ultra-dovish monetary policy stance, causing the gap between U.S. and Japanese benchmark yields to widen. The dollar, on Wednesday, was last at 145.7 yen having hit 151.9 in October, its highest since 1990.

  • Shareholder payouts at risk as ECB tells banks to hold capital - sources

    Investors hoping for fat payouts from euro zone banks may be disappointed as supervisors are urging them to preserve capital in the face of a souring economic outlook, sources told Reuters. Banks including UniCredit and Societe Generale have been reporting bumper profits and announcing dividends and share buybacks, boosted by a sharp increase in interest rates and a trading boom after more than a decade of mostly meagre returns. But with the euro zone now heading for recession and supervisors urging caution, bankers will likely find it harder to reward shareholders as generously next year, as their capital buffers may be smaller than they expect now, the three supervisory sources said.

  • Salesforce lays off hundreds of workers

    Reports are circulating that the tech titan is poised to make even deeper cuts before the end of the year.

  • Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

    Shares of Robinhood, the brokerage, plummeted by 15% as FTX was acquired to save it from collapsing.

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • Down 96%, This Stock Could Be Worth Buying if You Can Handle the Risk

    Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shareholders have lost almost everything in the past 18 months. In short, the housing-technology company has seen its business grow quickly, but a brutally fast downturn in the housing market (where it generates almost all of its revenues) caught it in a bad position, with skyrocketing expenses, and investors are bailing. It's probably stronger than you think, and the upside on the other side of the real estate downturn is tremendous.

  • ‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried lost 94% of his fortune overnight, marking the biggest one-day wealth collapse among billionaires on record

    The perceived value of Bankman-Fried's wealth plunged as Bloomberg valued his two greatest assets at just $1 on Tuesday.

  • The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid

    The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.

  • I do not exclude the possibility of other similar decisions: Zelenskyy explained the nationalisation of five companies

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the transfer of the assets of Joint Stock Motor Sich, Private Joint Stock Zaporizhtransformator, Private Joint Stock AvtoKrAZ, Public Joint Stock Ukrnafta and Public Joint Stock Ukrtatnafta to the state and added that such decisions may be repeated in the future.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two screaming buys and one industry leader with clear red flags.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Bitcoin Plunges to Lowest Level in Two Weeks. Blame Warring Crypto Billionaires.

    Traders had been betting that Bitcoin had hit its bottom, but the largest crypto and other digital assets are sliding below key levels Tuesday.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year

    After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now, but at least according to market expert Ed Yardeni, we’re already near the bottom of the bear market. Yardeni believe

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • History Says a Midterm Bounce Is Coming. It May Have Already Happened.

    Today’s ballots include marijuana legalization, abortion access, and wage increases, U.N. chief warns world is driving toward ‘climate hell,’ crypto billionaire spat sparks market fears and Bitcoin selloff, and other news to start your day.

  • ‘History points to a post-midterm rally:’ Oppenheimer suggests 3 stocks to ride the momentum

    America goes to the only poll that counts, and tomorrow morning we’ll have a better picture of the next Congress. All indications point toward a hefty GOP win, and a consequent legislative check on the Democratic Administration. As for the stock market, if we look back at the past 70 years or so, we find reason for hope no matter the results of the vote. That’s because stocks have rallied after every single mid-term election since the Second World War. It’s no flash-in-the-pan effect either. Acc

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...