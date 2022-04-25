Credit Suisse Special Audit Backed by Norway’s Wealth Fund

Joe Deaux
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A top Credit Suisse Group AG investor is supporting a proposal for a special audit over the collapse of a group of supply chain finance funds the bank ran with now-defunct Greensill Capital.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, one of the largest shareholders in Credit Suisse, said it will back the call for more transparency by the Ethos Foundation and seven Swiss pension funds at the annual shareholder meeting. The bank has so far refused to publish an internal report on the funds, which had about $10 billion in assets when they were frozen more than a year ago.

Credit Suisse had initially hoped to present key findings from the report last year but later decided it won’t publish it for fear of hurting ongoing efforts to recover investor money. The Greensill scandal, along with losses from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, dealt Credit Suisse its worst year since the financial crisis and prompted a management and board shakeup.

Read more:

Credit Suisse Investors Told Not to Clear Board of Liability

Credit Suisse Investors Push for Audit of Greensill Debacle

Credit Suisse Vice Chairman Schwan to Leave in Board Shakeup

Credit Suisse is asking investors to reject the call for a special audit, and shareholder proxy advisers Glass Lewis and ISS are supporting the lender on that point. The decision by the Norwegian fund may add momentum to the proposal, which will be voted on at the April 29 meeting.

Norway’s wealth fund, the world’s largest, also said it will vote against absolving the bank’s leadership of their legal liability for the fiscal year 2020, the immediate the run-up to the twin scandals. It said it will support a discharge for 2021 after Credit Suisse excluded the collapse of the Greensill funds from that vote.

The Norwegian fund regularly takes an active role at shareholder meetings to promote responsible investment. It has voted against an executive pay package at Apple Inc. and was among Ericsson AB shareholders who voted against discharging Chief Executive Officer Borje Ekholm from legal liability, in a backlash following renewed allegations of corruption in Iraq and beyond.

The fund started publishing all voting intentions ahead of shareholder meetings in 2021 to be more transparent in how it exercises its ownership to promote good corporate governance and similar goals.

Last year, it announced it would vote against the re-election to the board of six members including lead independent director Severin Schwan. Schwan, who had come under criticism that his role as chief executive officer of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding AG doesn’t leave him enough time to fulfill his duties at the lender, won’t stand for re-election this year.

(Updates with context on the special audit throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Huya cuts hundreds of staff, sources say, as Chinese tech retrenches

    Chinese video game streaming site Huya has started laying off staff, three sources close to the matter said, as more of the country's technology companies scale back after a bruising regulatory crackdown. Huya, which is controlled by Tencent Holdings and was once part of a plan the Chinese gaming giant had to create China’s answer to U.S. platform Twitch, intends to cut hundreds of staff, said the sources, who declined to be named because they are not permitted to speak to the media. The company's Nimo TV unit, which launched in 2018 as an international version of Huya, is most heavily affected with large staff cuts already implemented.

  • Russian rouble firms past 74 vs dollar, stocks slip to near 2-month low

    Movements in the rouble are artificially limited by capital controls imposed by the central bank because it lost the ability to support the rouble through FX interventions after Western sanctions froze nearly half of the country's reserves. The currency was supported by a record 3 trillion roubles ($40.25 billion) that companies are due to pay in taxes this month, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters. The tax boost may push the rouble higher, said Veles Capital in a note, but an expected rate cut by the central bank on Friday may dampen optimism.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudPresident Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he’s preparing for a visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday, and h

  • U.S. refiners set for strong start to 2022 as fuel prices surge worldwide

    U.S. oil refiners expect strong first-quarter earnings as margins to sell gasoline and diesel strengthened due to a steep dropoff in refining capacity and crude oil supplies tightened because of Russia's war with Ukraine. Refining capacity worldwide has dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, with several less profitable oil refineries closing in the last two years. Seven U.S. independent refining companies are projected to post earnings-per-share of 61 cents, compared with a loss of $1.32 in first quarter of 2021, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • GBBO star Matt Lucas claims to be 'thin-shamed' for losing weight

    The star of 'Bake Off' and 'Little Britain' has lost weight recently.

  • Truckmaker MAN restarts production after Ukraine crisis supply gap - Handelsblatt

    German commercial vehicle maker Traton's MAN unit will restart production again from Monday after supply gaps due to the war in Ukraine, according to the Handelsblatt newspaper. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a shortage of wire harnesses, which bundle up to 5 km (3.1 miles) of cables in a car and are unique to each model, hitting the automotive sector. The supply of harnesses has improved and a small part of the workforce can now gradually return from short-time work, said Chief Executive Alexander Vlaskamp according to Handelsblatt.

  • European Gas Rises Amid Low Flows, Forecast for Cooler Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe increased as flows into the region remained crimped and cooler weather was forecast for the next couple of weeks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudBenchmark futures ros

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Turns on Bill Gates Over Tesla Short

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks he's saving the world with his electric vehicle and solar power efforts (and he might be doing just that). Microsoft founder Bill Gates has followed a more traditional path to philanthropy. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has worked on everything from bringing vaccines to parts of the world that don't have them, making sure people have clean water, and all sorts of projects designed to protect the planet.

  • What’s next for the stock market as investors grapple with Fed near ‘peak hawkishness’

    The Federal Reserve has ramped up its hawkish tone, rattling the U.S. stock market as investors watch for another gauge of inflation next week amid concern the central bank may be gearing up for larger rate hikes to get it under control.

  • German-funded consortium to develop 'battery passport' for European batteries

    A consortium of carmakers and battery producers including BMW, Umicore and BASF will work alongside technology partners to develop a "battery passport" that traces the content and carbon footprint of batteries in Europe, Germany's economy ministry said on Monday. The consortium of 11 partners received 8.2 million euros ($8.78 million) of funding to develop a common taxonomy and set of standards for gathering and disclosing such data, which could soon become mandatory under European Union regulations.

  • JB Hunt says Shanghai’s lockdown will spell trouble for US ports again in July

    JB Hunt executives told investors that the Shanghai lockdown, combined with labor disputes at US West Coast ports, could create new disruptions for US supply chains in July.

  • The real reason why Saudi-backing Greg Norman wants to make a stunning return at The Open

    In a far from subtle ploy, Greg Norman has thrust the prospect of him making a stunning return to competition at the 2022 Open into the hands of the R&A.

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • Union Pacific CEO: 'We are definitely seeing customers want to use more coal right now'

    According to Union Pacific CEO and President Lance Fritz, surging natural gas prices were one of the main reasons why the railroad company saw increased demand.

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'moving on' from 'making fun' of Bill Gates for shorting Tesla after leaked text conversation reveals spat between the tech moguls

    Musk clarified the statement after posting a vague tweet on Sunday that led many users to ask if he was halting his efforts to buy out Twitter.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Nvidia Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, But Should You Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were in fine form on the stock market last month, gaining 12% and giving investors some relief after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down nearly 20% so far this month, giving up all the gains that it scored in March. Nvidia's recent crash has brought the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 55.8, which is lower than the stock's five-year average earnings multiple of 58.5.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Dow Dividend King and Wait 5 Years

    Dividend stocks provide a hands-off stream of income to give peace of mind during market volatility.

  • Want $75,000 in Passive Income the Easy Way? Here's Where to Invest

    To generate a significant level of passive income typically requires a lot of work to accumulate enough money initially. Want $75,000 or more in passive income the easy way? Three top ways of generating passive income are investing in real estate, bonds, or dividend stocks.