Credit Suisse Starts Unloading Stocks Linked to Archegos

Drew Singer, Sridhar Natarajan and Crystal Tse
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG started unloading stocks tied to the Archegos Capital blowup more than a week after some rivals dumped their shares and skirted losses.

The Swiss bank hit the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd. that totaled more than $2 billion at current prices, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The stocks are trading substantially below where they were last month before Bill Hwang’s family office imploded.

Shares in the three companies declined in postmarket trading, as did U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse.

The Zurich-based firm has yet to provide investors with an update on the extent of the hit it faces from its relationship with Archegos, but it could run into the billions of dollars, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Credit Suisse’s investment-bank chief Brian Chin is set to leave, with his exit announced as soon as Tuesday. Leaders are also discussing removing chief risk officer Lara Warner, while sparing Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein.

Read more: Credit Suisse’s Chin to Depart Bank Following Archegos Fiasco

The unwinding of Bill Hwang’s Archegos portfolio has turned into one of the biggest fund flameouts since Long-Term Capital Management’s demise in the 1990s.

Archegos had grown rapidly on the back of heavily leveraged bets. These came undone within days late last month as stocks including ViacomCBS and GSX Techedu Inc. tumbled, triggering margin calls.

Credit Suisse and Nomura Holdings Inc. have told shareholders their businesses face “significant” losses. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, which were among the first banks to liquidate Archegos’s holdings, appear to have avoided hits to their businesses.

Given Archegos’s size, banks may accrue total losses in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion as positions get unwound, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts led by Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note to clients last week.

The Credit Suisse offering on Monday was large -- about 34 million shares in ViacomCBS, 14 million shares of Vipshop and 11 million shares of Farfetch, but this is still a fraction of the size traded by banks at the end of March.

(Updates with timing of Chin announcement in fourth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Weighs Replacing Risk Chief in Looming Executive Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG leaders are discussing replacing chief risk officer Lara Warner while sparing Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein as they tally losses that could reach into the billions from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, according to people briefed on the matter.The bank is set to give investors an update on the Archegos fallout, including the fate of top executives such as investment bank chief Brian Chin, two of the people said. They also said the Swiss firm is planning a review of its prime brokerage business, which is housed in the investment bank.“I think it is unfair at this stage to put this on Mr. Gottstein,” David Herro from Harris Associates, one of the bank’s top shareholders, said in a Bloomberg TV interview last week. “He attempted and has been attempting to reorganize Credit Suisse, but Rome wasn't built in a day. Unless we see evidence to the contrary, I think he is the right person to continue to lead the organization."A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined to comment.Read more: How Credit Suisse is bracing for a stunning losses likely to run into the billionsThe No. 2 Swiss bank stands as one of the biggest potential losers in the meltdown at Archegos, which could cost banks a collective $10 billion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts have estimated. That came just weeks after the collapse of Greensill Capital, a lender that ran funds Credit Suisse offered to its asset-management clients.The one-two punch has made Credit Suisse the worst-performing major bank stock in the world so far this year as a strong start for its investment bank business was overshadowed by the bank’s exposure to Greensill and Archegos, a New York-based family office.The bank’s 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.6 billion) share buyback program is at risk of being paused for the second time -- after first being stopped at the onset of the pandemic last year -- and losses could put pressure on dividend payouts. S&P Global Ratings downgraded its outlook for the bank to negative from stable pointing to risk management concerns.A hit to profit exceeding $5 billion would start to pressure on Credit Suisse’s capital position, according to JPMorgan. The Swiss regulator FINMA increased Credit Suisse’s requirements under its Pillar 2 buffer, after the bank warned it could incur a loss from winding down of the supply-chain finance funds linked to Greensill.Here are the Credit Suisse leaders who will be at the center of the action in coming days and weeks:Thomas Gottstein, chief executive officerThe surprise choice to take over in February 2020, following a spying scandal that drove out Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein previously led the bank’s business in Switzerland. When he got the job, he declared that it was ``time to look forward,'' But Credit Suisse’s troubles have only metastisized since then. First came a $450 million writedown on the bank's stake in hedge fund York Capital and costs related to a longstanding legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities.Then, Greensill’s supply-chain finance business blew up. The board of directors and regulators are looking into how Credit Suisse's supply-chain finance funds, linked to the Greensill business, were sold to investors, including to its own wealth-management clients, and how the bank managed conflicts of interest and its business relationship with Greensill, Bloomberg News has reported. The Archegos episode raises questions about his handle on risk management, particularly since one of his first major initiatives was merging the risk and compliance divisions to streamline and improve risk decision making.“Risk controls still are not where they should be,” Herro said. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company.”Lara Warner, chief risk and compliance officerWith dual Australian-U.S. nationality and a career that's ranged from equity analyst to investment bank chief financial officer, Warner has taken a less traditional route than many of her peers to the highest echelons of risk management and Credit Suisse's executive board. She was the highest-profile member of Thiam's inner circle to win a spot in Gottstein’s top ranks. Her promotion to risk and compliance chief came in the reshuffle that saw the two units combined.She’s facing some of the same tough questions as Gottstein about risk-management practices and culture following her personal involvement in signing off on a loan to Lex Greensill in October.In an area of banking run mostly by men steeped in risk models, her more business-focused approach hasn’t always gone down well, according to conversations with about half a dozen current and former employees who spoke on condition of anonymity. Several left after she took over, while those who stayed were challenged to engage more with the business, according to people who worked with her."In order for the good bits of Credit Suisse to blossom, you need to get rid of bad bits and that is the risk control which has plagued this company for the better part of a decade," said Herro.Brian Chin, CEO of the investment bank Along with Warner, Chin was a big winner in Gottstein's shakeup last summer, when the trading head also won control of the investment bank after a merger of the two units.His promotion -- at least in part -- was due to a turnaround in fortunes in global markets during the latter part of Thiam's era. Now, his business is under intense pressure because of the Archegos losses. Emissaries from several of the world’s biggest prime brokerages tried to head off the chaos before the drama spilled into public view last Friday. Credit Suisse's idea was to reach some sort of standstill to figure out how to unwind positions without sparking panic, according to people with knowledge of the matter.That strategy failed, prompting banks to start selling. Credit Suisse and Nomura issued profit warnings on Monday. Later in the day, Gottstein and Chin held a call with shellshocked managing directors and other executives where they said the lender was still working to figure out the size of the hit and told bankers this was a time to pull together and not focus on the potential impact on pay.Paul Galietto, equities trading headGalietto joined Credit Suisse in 2017 after a stint at UBS Group AG and a two-decade run at Merrill Lynch & Co. He ran Credit Suisse's prime brokerage unit before rising to lead the equities trading division two years ago.Galietto has been tasked with helping the investment bank in its strategy of delivering more stable results while using less capital than the trading business historically has. While revenue has stabilized after a significant decline before Galietto's arrival, the firm ranks well behind U.S. rivals it used to surpass.The equities business posted a 6% increase in revenue last year as clients were active in response to the pandemic, but that paled in comparison to jumps of more than 30% at some major rivals. The bank told investors in December that it still ranked fifth in cash trading and its prime brokerage, led by John Dabbs and Ryan Nelson, was in the top four in each major region.Urs Rohner, chairmanThe Credit Suisse chairman, who has presided over one of the most tumultuous periods in Credit Suisse's recent history during his 10-year tenure, steps down April 30, when Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio takes over. Herro of Harris Associates, who called for him to resign in his standoff with Thiam over the spying scandal, has already singled him out in the wake of the Archegos disclosures.Antonio Horta-Osorio, incoming chairmanThe outgoing CEO of the U.K.’s Lloyd’s Banking Group Plc, he led the bank back to private hands following a 2008 nationalization. The Portuguese national transformed Lloyds in his decade-long tenure, turning it into one of the most efficient lenders in Europe amid thousands of job cuts. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ViacomCBS Acquiring Latin American Broadcaster Chilevision From AT&T

    An incumbent Latin American broadcaster is about to get a new owner, as ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) announced Monday it has agreed to acquire Chilevision. The seller is the WarnerMedia unit of AT&T (NYSE: T), and the price was not made public. As its name implies, Chilevision is a free-to-air TV channel operator headquartered in, and concentrated on, the broadcast market in Chile.

  • Top Oil Stocks To Watch In U.S. Shale As New No. 1 Emerges In Permian Basin

    When weighing oil stocks to buy, consider which ones are diversified and which are focused more on shale or particular regions.

  • Financial crises get triggered about every 10 years — Archegos might be right on time

    No one, for now, can say for sure that the so-called family office's billions in investment losses won't spread.

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Richest New Yorkers Face Tax Hike Under Proposed Budget Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The richest New York City residents could soon face the highest combined state and city tax rates in the U.S.Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers have reached a tentative agreement to raise taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers as part of a roughly $200 billion budget deal expected to be announced as early as Monday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.If approved, state income-tax rates would temporarily increase to 9.65% from 8.82% for single filers earning more than $1 million, according to the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly because a final budget hasn’t been reached.New York City residents with income over that threshold would pay between 13.5% and 14.8%. That compares with 13.3% on income over $1 million in California, currently the highest in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation.Lawmakers were nearing a budget agreement that would increase corporate and income taxes by $4.3 billion a year with additional revenue going to fund aid for schools, undocumented immigrants and small businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. The Cuomo administration and legislative leaders didn’t respond to requests for comment.The embattled governor, who faces multiple claims of sexual harassment and allegations his office covered up Covid deaths, said on a call with reporters Monday he has reached a “conceptual agreement on all issues” with the legislature. Cuomo called the deal “the most complicated budget we’ve ever done.”New York lawmakers are the latest officials to target the wealthy in the wake of the economic devastation wrought by the Covid-19 crisis. That’s raised concerns that higher taxes could drive wealthy residents to places where they don’t have to pay as much -- such as Texas or Florida -- threatening city and state budgets.The pandemic has already seen a temporary migration of Americans out of New York, San Francisco and other big cities into second homes elsewhere. New York business leaders, as well as Cuomo himself, have warned that higher taxes on the wealthy could discourage workers from returning to the state after the pandemic is over and encourage companies to move out.“We fear that this tax on high earners will be a money loser for the state,” said Kathryn Wylde, president of business group Partnership for New York City, whose members include JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “They and their companies are setting up operations in Florida and other low tax states, which is going to result in both an economic loss for the city and a fiscal crisis for the state over the next few years,” Wylde said. Tax BracketsThe New York agreement would create two new tax brackets. Under the proposed plan, income between $5 million and $25 million would be taxed at 10.3% and income over $25 million would be taxed at 10.9%. The new rates would expire in 2027 under the proposed plan.Taxes have been one of the largest points of contention between the governor and the legislature. In his January budget proposal, Cuomo called for a $1.5 billion income tax increase. But that was before the state knew how much money it would receive from a federal aid package. New York will receive only $12.6 billion of the $15 billion in federal aid it sought, leaving a hole of nearly $2.5 billion, budget director Robert Mujica said last week.Leaders of the Senate and Assembly each discussed raising nearly $7 billion of revenue, which included proposals to increase income, estate and corporate taxes. The proposals include a 1% surcharge on capital gains income, a pied-a-terre levy and lifting the estate tax.“The revenue package that is under consideration is strong,” said state Senator John Liu, in an interview. “No one is completely happy with the budget package, which may be an indicator it’s a pretty good package.”Business leaders have lobbied the Cuomo administration and state lawmakers to resist raising taxes, arguing tax increases now would drive high earners out of the state -- and especially New York City -- while the economy struggles to recover from the pandemic.“We are entering an era of increased mobility, and the rise of remote work will mean that far more people vote with their feet. New York already has the nation’s highest tax burdens. Raising taxes on the state’s most mobile residents at a time of enhanced tax competition is a risky move, especially when tax revenues are currently stable,” said Jared Walczak, Vice President of State Projects at Center for State Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation, in an emailed statement.As more people already become less dependent on their central offices, the combination of state and city income taxes will heighten “the departure risk” of high earners who already support much of state spending, said Andrew Rein, president of the nonprofit Citizens Budget Commission, a New York fiscal watchdog.The proposed New York budget deal also includes $500 million in property tax relief intended for about 1.3 million New Yorkers who earn less than $250,000 a year, the person said.The agreement leaves in place prior middle-class tax cuts enacted in 2016, the person said. The personal income tax rate is set to drop in the 2021 tax year to 5.97% from 6.09% for individuals earning between $40,000 and $150,000 a year, and to 6.33% from 6.41% for people earning $150,000 to $300,000 a year.If a state budget isn’t adopted on Monday, or there isn’t an emergency appropriation passed, the paychecks of thousands of state workers, including health care and correctional facilities employees, could be delayed, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Friday.(Updates with comments from lawmakers, business groups)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • 9 Beaten-Down Stocks That Look Promising

    Barron's searched for opportunities to snap up shares of fundamentally solid companies at discount prices.

  • GameStop Capitalizes on Surge With $1 Billion Share Sale Program

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is set to cash in on its 2021 surge after the company said it may sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares in one of the largest at-the-market equity offerings ever announced for the retail sector.The video game retailer erased an early 14% drop to close 2.4% lower in New York at $186.95. Jefferies will manage the offering of up to 3.5 million shares, according to a statement, and proceeds will be used to further accelerate its corporate transformation.GameStop’s offering plan is 10 times larger than one it announced in December with Jefferies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. However, the potential dilution to shareholders is about the same since the retailer was worth $13.4 billion at Thursday’s close, roughly 10 times its value at the end of 2020.The at-the-market program is also different than traditional secondary offerings as it enables the company to sell shares directly into the open market, allowing it to take advantage of an influx of individual investors.“It makes sense to convert some of the stock into cash, which could then be used to accelerate the transformation effort,” said Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joe Feldman in an email. “Cash would be a more attractive currency than stock to complete an acquisition to accelerate the transformation.”Nearly 14 million shares changed hands on Monday, that’s less than half what’s been seen on average over the past month. Traders will keep a close eye on trading volume this week as the nature of the offering means the company can complete the stock sale at their discretion.As part of a corporate overhaul spearheaded by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the company has brought in a number of new executives including a chief growth officer and chief technology officer, adding technology experience to its team to help move the company away from its brick-and-mortar business.In a separate statement on Monday, GameStop released preliminary sales results for the first nine weeks of fiscal 2021. Total global sales increased about 11% from the same period a year ago, jumping 18% in March after a 5.3% rise in February.GameStop, based in the Dallas suburbs, has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more -- or at least ordering software and gear via e-commerce -- there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.(Updates share price move throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why growth stocks could rally from here

    Over the past seven weeks, growth stocks have been in a correction the “opening up the economy” stocks have been in a strong uptrend (as seen in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones). From here, we will start to see growth pick up again and participate to the upside f

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • ViacomCBS to buy Chilevision from WarnerMedia in Latin America push

    The acquisition will bolster ViacomCBS' Americas portfolio, which includes streaming services Paramount+ and Pluto TV as well as Argentine broadcaster Television Federal SA (Telefe). Streaming platforms, which witnessed a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic are increasingly investing in content to lure and retain more subscribers amid intense competition.

  • Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, GE, Pinterest Or Amazon?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Microsoft, GE, Pinterest and Amazon. Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) $21.9 billion deal with the U.S. Army to build customized augmented reality headsets shows the company is tightening its hold over defense deals and gaining share over its rivals, said Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives... Read More Even as tech stocks have taken a hit amid rising yields, action updates by Microsoft analysts were quiet in the month of March, with the most recent update coming from Ives: Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/31/21 Wedbush Maintains Outperform 231.85 3/05/21 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight 290.0 2/16/21 Wedbush Maintains Outperform 300.0 2/02/21 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight 300.0 One company that has been a decent investment in the past year has been industrial giant General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). GE has been a blue-chip stock in the U.S. for over a century and was one of the original Dow Jones Industrial Average components. But a difficult energy environment coupled with some questionable accounting... Read More Social media company Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) is in talks to acquire Visual Supply Co., maker of the photo-editing app VSCO, the New York Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter. VSCO was last valued at $550 million and recently raised $90 million in funding. Pinterest has a market value of about $49 billion... Read More Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was reportedly exploring the possibility of opening a chain of brick-and-mortar retail stores to sell its unsold inventory at discounted prices in early 2020, but shelved the idea when the COVID-19 pandemic took root... Read More See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Netflix, Alibaba, Ford Or Facebook?The Nasdaq Soared Today. Here's Why.© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Chembio Diagnostics stock rockets on record volume after commercial launch of rapid COVID-19 test

    Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. skyrocketed 63.8% on record volume in afternoon trading Monday, to pace all gainers listed on major U.S. exchanges, in the wake of the point-of-care diagnostics company's announcement of the commercial launch of its rapid COVID-19/flu test. The stock was on track for the biggest one-day percentage gain since it doubled, on March 12, 2004. Trading volume ballooned to 206.6 million shares, compared with the full-day average of less than 1 million shares. The company said its test has been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. Chembio said after Thursday's closing bell that the product, which produces results in 15 minutes, requires no instrumentation and simultaneously differentiates SARS-CoV-2 antigens and influenza Type A and Type B infections, is immediately available for shipment. "As COVID-19 converges with the flu, it is critical for physicians to be able to quickly differentiate between these viruses at the point-of-care, which present with nearly identical symptoms, in order to take appropriate clinical actions and maximize efficient use of healthcare resources," said Charles Caso, vice president of sales and marketing at Chembio. The stock has run up 21.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.6%.

  • Costco stock may surprise if the company hikes membership fees in fall 2022

    Chatter is picking up on Wall Street of a looming membership fee increase out of retail giant Costco, but that doesn't mean the stock will be a home-run for investors after any hike.

  • S&P 500 Hits 4K Milestone on Fabulous Economic Data: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed down our search to five S&P 500 stocks that have gained more than 30% year to date and still have strong upside for the rest of 2021. These are: XOM, EOG, DHI, LEN and FITB.

  • How to plan — and pay — for healthcare costs in retirement

    There's too much focus on big, scary numbers and not enough on the reality of what older Americans spend on health

  • World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

    With the EV boom squarely in the front view mirror, and with battery gigafactories promising to be heavy-hitting purchasers, lithium prices have started to rise at a fast pace

  • Guy Fieri Signs New Three-Year Deal With The Food Network

    Food Network, a joint venture of Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST), has signed celebrity chef and restauranteur Guy Fieri to a new three-year exclusive contract. What Happened: The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. According to the Hollywood Reporter coverage, Fieri will continue to play a prominent role in the development of new projects and the continuation of his ongoing series. “Guy Fieri infuses his unmatched energy and passion into every show he makes,” said Food Network President Courtney White. “He is truly one-of-a-kind, adored globally for his own love of food and his deep appreciation for the people behind the restaurant scenes. I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue this extraordinary, creative partnership.” Fieri first came to Food Network in 2006 as a contestant on the second season of “The Next Food Network Star.” He now hosts and produces three of the network’s most popular shows: “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (in its 33rd season), “Guy’s Grocery Games” (in its 25th season) and “Tournament of Champions” (debuted in 2020). He also executive produced and co-directed, “Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line,” a documentary on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. restaurants. Related Link: What Happened With Discovery B Stock Today? Why It Matters: Fieri’s star power transcends cable television. Earlier this year, he quietly opened a series of "ghost kitchens" in 23 states and Washington D.C. under Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen banner. This new venture works within existing restaurant kitchens and provides delivery offerings. Fieri is also one of the highlighted stars in the new Discovery+ streaming service launched on March 23. All of the past seasons of Fieri’s Food Network programs are part of the service’s program slate. Related Link: These Discovery Options Traders Are Betting On A Turnaround For The Media Stock (Photo courtesy Elise Thompson/Flickr) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNomura, Credit Suisse Face 'Significant' Losses Following Hedge Fund's Default On Margin CallsWells Fargo Downgrades AMC Networks, Discovery, ViacomCBS: What Investors Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.