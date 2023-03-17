Credit Suisse sued by shareholders amid banking turmoil - live updates

Chris Price
Credit Suisse is being sued by its shareholders - Lam Yik/Bloomberg
Credit Suisse has been hit with its first lawsuit from US investors over its recent difficulties, alleging that it overstated its financial prospects to shareholders.

The Swiss lender suffered a 30pc fall in its share price on Wednesday, prompting the Switzerland's central bank to offer it a £44.5bn lifeline.

Its shares recovered about 20pc by the close of play in Zurich on Thursday but that did not stop a proposed class-action complaint being filed in federal court in Camden, New Jersey.

It claims the bank made "materially false and misleading statements" in its 2021 annual report.

The suit was filed by the Rosen Law Firm, which specialises in representing individual shareholders in such suits.

It was also first to sue Silicon Valley Bank after it was put into receivership last week.

Complaints filed by bigger investors usually become the main shareholder cases.

Last week, Credit Suisse was forced to admit it had "material weaknesses" in its reporting and controls procedures when it published its delayed 2022 annual report.

The bank suffered its biggest annual loss since the 2008 financial crisis in 2022 and scrapped bonuses for its top executives.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the lawsuit.

08:16 AM

Credit Suisse shares poised to open higher

Credit Suisse shares have climbed on Wall Street as investors appear to be reassured by the series of support measures announced on Thursday.

In pre-market trading in the US, its New York listed shares have climbed 4.6pc.

08:09 AM

US Federal Reserve behind banking turmoil, says economist

Central banks raising interest rates were the reason behind the turmoil in the banking sector, according to a prominent economist.

Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at investment manager Payden & Rygel, said events in the 1990s and 2008 showed that we "see problems in the financial system" when central banks embark on a series of rate increases.

He said the troubles affecting banks like Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic Bank and Credit Suisse "are not just random occurrences".

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "If central banks are intent on continuing to raise interest rates, historically when this happens we do see fragility. We do see problems in the financial system."

He added: "It wouldn’t surprise me at all if there are other vulnerabilities that do appear."

08:04 AM

Markets rise amid banking sector support

Markets have opened higher as the support packages offered to First Republic Bank and Credit Suisse restore calm, temporarily at least.

The FSTE 100 has begun the day up 0.8pc to 7,468.71 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has jumped 1.2pc to 18,840.37.

07:41 AM

UBS and Credit Suisse 'against government enforced tie-up'

UBS and Credit Suisse are reportedly opposed to an enforced merger, as authorities play out scenarios for a government-orchestrated tie-up.

UBS would prefer to focus on its own wealth-centric standalone strategy and is reluctant to take on risks related to Credit Suisse, according to Bloomberg.

Its smaller rival is seeking time to see through its turnaround after securing £44.5bn in liquidity from Switzerland's central bank, it said.

Credit Suisse halted a collapse in investor confidence on Thursday after winning the 50 billion franc credit line from the Swiss National Bank, although its shares closed 11pc lower than where they were at the open on Wednesday.

Both UBS and Credit Suisse see a takeover as a potential measure of last resort given the significant hurdles and overlap from such a transaction, it was reported.

The headquarters of Swiss bank UBS - REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The headquarters of Swiss bank UBS - REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

07:24 AM

Strike action hangover hits commuters

The rail strikes are not officially taking place today but many commuters have still been left unable to get to work on time.

Many services are starting later than usual this morning as the 14 train operators affected by Thursday's strike scramble to get back up and running.

07:09 AM

Credit Suisse hit be departures of top Asia-Pacific executives

Credit Suisse is grappling with the departures of several senior executives in its Asia-Pacific equities business as worries about the bank's financial health roil global markets.

Nick Silver, co-head of equities for Asia Pacific and head of equities for Japan is leaving for a senior role at BNP Paribas SA, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Jonathan Jenkins, head of equity sales for the region, and Chris Prasertsintanah, head of equities for South Asia and country manager for Thailand, have also decided to leave, according to the memo.

Mr Silver is joining BNP Paribas as head of Asia-Pacific sales for the prime-brokerage division, which caters to hedge-fund clients, the people said.

Murray Parker, a spokesman for the Paris-based bank, declined to comment. Mr Jenkins and Mr Prasertsintanah will also pursue opportunities outside Credit Suisse, the memo said.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse could not immediately be reached for comment.

06:56 AM

Good morning

Credit Suisse is being sued by its shareholders over its recent troubles as the world banking system remains in turmoil.

The Swiss lender has been accused of making "materially false and misleading statements" in its 2021 annual report in the US lawsuit.

Meanwhile, a group of Wall Street’s largest lenders on Thursday propped up crisis-hit Californian lender First Republic in a $30bn deal, as the fallout from the collapse of SVB continued.

5 things to start your day

1) Wall Street giants rescue US bank First Republic in $30bn deal | US stock markets rally on reports of an intervention as SVB fallout continues

2) Payments providers targeted with crackdown to prevent fresh crisis | City watchdog orders chief executives to strengthen financial controls amid market turmoil

3) Four-day week bank seeks £150m in new funding | Atom Bank reportedly approaches investors after raising £30m in November

4) Wind farms to be blocked from keeping excessive profits | Jeremy Hunt closes loophole that allowed turbine owners to benefit from surging prices

5) John Lewis issues job cuts warning and scraps staff bonus as losses balloon | Retailer to focus on cost-cutting and efficiency as it finds itself £230m in the red

What happened overnight

Asian markets rose on Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street after a group of big banks offered a lifeline to First Republic Bank, the lender investors had focused on in their latest hunt for troubles in the banking industry.

Hong Kong rose more than 1pc while Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also in the green.

Japan's markets have closed higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index gaining 1.2pc to 27,333.79, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.2pc to 1,959.42.

US equities ended higher on Thursday after crisis-hit Californian bank First Republic secured a $30bn rescue package from Wall Street's largest lenders, causing the shares of embattled US regional banks to rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 371.98 points or 1.2pc to 32,246.55.

The broad-based S&P 500 closed at 3,960.28, gaining 68.35 points or 1.8pc. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite gained 283.23 points or 2.5pc to 11,717.28.

Two-year Treasury yields rose back above 4pc, as the European Central Bank's surprise decision to increase interest rates despite the Credit Suisse chaos raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will follow suit next week.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 11 basis points to 3.57pc.

