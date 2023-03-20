Central banks try to calm markets after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse

UBS and Credit Suisse banks logos are seen in Zurich
Stefania Spezzati, Oliver Hirt and John O'Donnell
·5 min read

By Stefania Spezzati, Oliver Hirt and John O'Donnell

(Reuters) - Some of the world's largest central banks came together on Sunday to stop a banking crisis from spreading as Swiss authorities persuaded UBS Group AG to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic deal.

UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee and expected to close by the end of 2023.

Soon after the announcement late on Sunday, the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other major central banks came out with statements to reassure markets that have been walloped by a banking crisis that started with the collapse of two regional U.S. banks earlier this month.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were each up 0.4%, both giving back some earlier gains. New Zealand dipped at the open and Australian shares opened with a 0.5% loss. The safe-haven dollar lost ground against Sterling and the euro but was up versus the yen.

Pressure on UBS helped seal Sunday's deal.

"It's a historic day in Switzerland, and a day frankly, we hoped, would not come," UBS Chair Colm Kelleher told analysts on a conference call. "I would like to make it clear that while we did not initiate discussions, we believe that this transaction is financially attractive for UBS shareholders," Kelleher said.

UBS CEO Ralph Hamers said there were still many details to be worked through.

"I know that there must be still questions that we have not been able to answer," he said. "And I understand that and I even want to apologize for it."

In a global response not seen since the height of the pandemic, the Fed said it had joined with central banks in Canada, England, Japan, the EU and Switzerland in a coordinated action to enhance market liquidity. The ECB vowed to support euro zone banks with loans if needed, adding the Swiss rescue of Credit Suisse was "instrumental" for restoring calm.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed the announcement by the Swiss authorities. The Bank of England also praised the Swiss.

“The greater risk environment for financials leads to husbanding of capital and risk-taking, less and more conservative investing and lending, and inevitably, lower growth," said Lloyd Blankfein, former chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

"While some banks have been hung up by poorly managed, concentrated risk, the overall banking system is extremely well capitalized and substantially more tightly regulated than in prior challenging times.”

The Swiss banking marriage follows efforts in Europe and the United States to support the sector since the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Some investors welcomed the weekend steps but took a cautious stance.

"Provided markets don’t sniff out other lingering problems, I’d think this should be pretty positive," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

Problems remain in the U.S. banking sector, where bank stocks remained under pressure despite a move by several large banks to deposit $30 billion into First Republic Bank, an institution rocked by the failures of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank.

On Sunday, First Republic saw its credit ratings downgraded deeper into junk status by S&P Global, which said the deposit infusion may not solve its liquidity problems.

U.S. bank deposits have stabilized, with outflows slowing or stopping and in some cases reversing, a U.S. official said on Sunday, adding the problems of Credit Suisse are unrelated to recent deposit runs on U.S. banks and that U.S. banks have limited exposure to Credit Suisse.

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), meanwhile, is planning to relaunch the sale process for Silicon Valley Bank, with the regulator seeking a potential breakup of the lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

'DECISIVE INTERVENTION'

The intervention comes after two sources told Reuters earlier on Sunday that major banks in Europe were looking to the Fed and ECB to step in with stronger signals of support to stem contagion.

The euro, the pound and the Australian dollar all rose by around 0.4% against the greenback, indicating a degree of risk appetite in markets.

"Bank stocks should rally on the news, but it is premature to signal all-clear," said Michael Rosen, chief investment officer for Angeles Investments in California.

UBS Chair Colm Kelleher said during a press conference that it will wind down Credit Suisse's investment bank, which has thousands of employees worldwide. UBS said it expected annual cost savings of some $7 billion by 2027.

The Swiss central bank said Sunday's deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares held, equivalent to 0.76 Swiss francs per share for a total consideration of 3 billion francs, UBS said.

Credit Suisse shares had lost a quarter of their value last week. The bank was forced to tap $54 billion in central bank funding as it tries to recover from scandals that have undermined confidence.

Under the deal with UBS, some Credit Suisse bondholders are major losers. The Swiss regulator decided that Credit Suisse bonds with a notional value of $17 billion will be valued at zero, angering some of the holders of the debt who thought they would be better protected than shareholders in a rescue deal announced on Sunday.

($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs)

(This story has been refiled to remove an extraneous day reference in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Stefania Spezzati, Oliver Hirt and John O'Donnell in Zurich; Additional reporting by Lananh Nguyen, Saeed Azhar and Hannah Langby and Reuters bureaus; Writing by Lincoln Feast, Conor Humphries and Nick Zieminski; Editing by William Mallard, Kirsten Donovan, Barbara Lewis, Hugh Lawson, David Holmes and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Poised to Rise

    Futures were rising on Sunday, pointing to a higher open in New York on Monday after UBS reached a deal to buy rival Credit Suisse.

  • Yen drops, dollar on defensive as central banks seek to reassure markets

    Currency markets showed some cautious optimism after global authorities moved to stem contagion from a simmering banking crisis, with the safe haven dollar on the back foot and the yen tumbling amid a rebound in Treasury yields. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar jumped to a two-week high, while the euro edged higher for a third straight day. Over the weekend, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan announced joint action to enhance market liquidity.

  • Oil edges up on historic Swiss banks deal, central banks support

    Oil prices rose on Monday after suffering their biggest weekly loss in months as UBS struck a deal to buy Credit Suisse and some of the world's largest central banks sought to reassure and stabilise global financial markets. Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.32 a barrel by 0007 GMT after a near 12% loss last week, its biggest weekly fall since December. Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, announced late on Sunday it will buy the country's No. 2 lender Credit Suisse in a historic deal.

  • Oil Steadies at Week’s Open After Moves to Ease Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied at the week’s open as the world’s most powerful economies took aggressive steps to contain the worst global banking crisis since 2008, bolstering the allure of risk assets including commodities.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global

  • UBS Buys Credit Suisse in All-Share Transaction

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that threatened to spread across global financial markets.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boo

  • Exclusive-Credit Suisse tells staff plans for investment banking to be informed later -memo

    Credit Suisse Group AG has asked its staff to inform clients that plans for its investment banking business will be communicated in due course as details of its acquisition by UBS Group was still being worked out, according to an internal memo. Credit Suisse told staff its wealth clients' assets are legally and operationally separated from UBS for now, but once that changes they may want to consider moving some assets to another bank if concentration was a concern, the memo said. The memo gave talking points to Credit Suisse staff for client conversations.

  • Credit Suisse Surrenders

    The former European banking flagship will be bought for the modest sum of $3 billion by its eternal rival and compatriot UBS.

  • UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion - FT

    The proposed all-share deal between Switzerland's two biggest banks is set to be signed as soon as Sunday evening, the report said, adding that the deal will be priced at a fraction of Credit Suisse's closing price on Friday. An offer was made on Sunday morning with a price of 0.25 Swiss francs ($0.27) a share to be paid in UBS stock, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. UBS has also insisted on a 'material adverse change' that voids the deal in the event its credit default spreads jump by 100 basis points or more, the report added.

  • Credit Suisse’s Riskiest $17 Billion Bonds Rise After UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingCredit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds rose sharply as traders bet that UBS Group AG’s deal to buy the troubled lender would spare holders significant losses. Addi

  • U.S. lawmakers to examine merits of higher bank deposit insurance cap

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four prominent U.S. lawmakers on banking matters said on Sunday they would consider whether a higher federal insurance limit on bank deposits was needed to stem a financial crisis marked by a drain of large, uninsured deposits away from smaller and regional banks.

  • UBS to take over Credit Suisse, assume up to 5 billion Swiss francs in losses

    UBS agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. The deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse from the Swiss central bank. To enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse, the federal government is providing a loss guarantee of a maximum of 9 billion Swiss francs for a clearly defined part of the portfolio, the government said.

  • Riskiest Bonds for Some Asian Banks Fall by Record on Credit Suisse Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Asian banks’ additional tier 1 bonds fell by a record Monday morning, after a Swiss regulator said $17 billion of such AT1s from Credit Suisse Group AG will be wiped out.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dol

  • Grading the Bears’ signing of TE Robert Tonyan

    Robert Tonyan gives the Bears an effective pass catcher at the tight end position behind Cole Kmet. Here's our grade of the move.

  • Battles in Donbas make it possible to restore security to all of Europe – Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that the current battles in Donbas make restoring security to Ukraine and all of Europe possible. Source: evening address of the President of Ukraine Quote: "I will once again mark our soldiers in Donetsk Oblast, those who "subtract" (i.

  • Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Good day and welcome to the Netcapital Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation. It is now my pleasure […]

  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to Nortech’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Chris Jones. Please go ahead. Chris Jones: Good morning and thanks operator and Happy St. Patrick’s Day to everybody. I want […]

  • Signature Bank Non-Crypto Related Deposits to Be Assumed by New York Community Bancorp Unit: FDIC

    The 40 former branches of Signature Bank will operate under New York Community Bancorp's Flagstar Bank, N.A., as of Monday.

  • Analysis-UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland

    UBS Group emerged as Switzerland’s one and only global bank with a state-backed rescue of its smaller peer Credit Suisse, a risky bet that makes the Swiss economy more dependent on a single lender. The unprecedented move announced late on Sunday in Zurich capped a race against time by regulators to avert a meltdown in global markets. Switzerland is pledging more than 160 billion francs ($173 billion) in loans and guarantees to underpin the new group, guarding against further risks undermining the lender.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. Following the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn […]

  • First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.