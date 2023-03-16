Credit Suisse panic 'unwarranted' insists shareholder who triggered selloff – latest news

Credit Suisse shares fell more than 30 per cent on Wednesday - EPA

The panic over Credit Suisse is "unwarranted" as the bank is generally "sound," according to the chairman of the Swiss lender's top investor.

Ammar Al Khudairy, chairman of Saudi National Bank, tried to reassure markets after the bank announced it will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (£44.5bn; $54bn) from Switzerland's central bank after a collapse in its share price.

He told CNBC: "If you look at what even the Swiss National Bank said yesterday with all the ratios, they're all sound, everything is fine. I don't think they'll need more capital."

He added: "Markets are skittish and they’re looking for stories or things that validate concern.

"It's panic, a little bit of panic. I believe completely unwarranted, whether it be for Credit Suisse or for the entire market."

It comes after comments by Mr Al Khudairy helped spark the biggest-ever slump in the bank's stock on Wednesday.

He had said Saudi National Bank would "absolutely not" inject more cash into the institution, although he insisted this was for regulatory reasons.

Credit Suisse insists it is taking "decisive action" with its new loan after a gruelling day in which its shares plummeted more than 30pc – sending shockwaves through the global banking system.

Credit Suisse said it would lean on financial support from Zurich's regulators while also also making buyback offers on about 2.8 billion francs of debt.

Chief executive Ulrich Koerner said: "These measures demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation to deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders.

"My team and I are resolved to move forward rapidly to deliver a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs."

Read the latest updates below.

07:47 AM

Deliveroo hit by reopening of restaurants and pubs

Takeaway delivery firm Deliveroo has posted a £245.6m loss for the past year as order growth slowed.

However, the operating loss for 2022 was still 15pc smaller than the £290.1m loss it recorded a year earlier.

Story continues

It came as the company also revealed a 9pc rise in gross transaction value to £6.8bn, as orders slowed following the reopening of restaurants and pubs after lockdowns.

Will Shu, founder and chief executive officer, said:

I'm proud of our performance in the past 12 months. Our team has delivered in difficult market conditions, with continued growth and share gains in our key markets. The macroeconomic outlook for the year ahead remains uncertain, but our record in the past 12 months makes me optimistic about our ability to adapt and continue to deliver on our plans to drive profitable growth.

Deliveroo - REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

07:41 AM

Markets expected to open higher

The FTSE 100 is on course to open up 1pc after the announcement Credit Suisse will borrow up to 50bn Swiss francs (£44.5bn) from Switzerland's central bank after a collapse in its share price.

Contracts for the continent wide Euro Stoxx 50 index climbed more than 2pc.

Freddy Colquhoun, investment director at JM Finn, said the move has provided markets with some reassurance.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

The focus will still be on the situation at Credit Suisse and then, as is always the case, market participants will look at other vulnerable banks. Quite a lot of pain has been suffered over the course of this week and this news overnight will definitely provide reassurance. But the focus still remains on Credit Suisse.

07:32 AM

How Credit Suisse turned Switzerland's banking industry into a national embarrassment

Even before the collapse in its share price, Credit Suisse has had a long list of problems over the last two years.

Banking & financial services correspondent Simon Foy takes a look back at its recent history:

Credit Suisse has been through hedge fund blow-ups; a $475m scandal in Mozambique; the swift departure of its gaffe-prone chairman; a money laundering conviction; surging withdrawals; and a £6.5bn annual loss. The bank endured twin hits in 2021 following the collapse of supply chain finance group Greensill Capital and family office Archegos, triggering a prolonged period of crisis for the bank. Those two scandals led to $10bn (£8bn) of its clients’ assets being frozen and a $5.5bn trading loss. Last week, to add further insult to injury, Credit Suisse was forced to delay the publication of its annual report after an eleventh-hour query by US regulators on its previous filings. The reason for the delay was revealed on Tuesday when the bank said it had identified "material weaknesses" in its reporting and controls procedures for the last two years in the latest blow to the scandal-hit lender.

Read Simon's feature on how Credit Suisse turned Switzerland's banking industry into a national embarrassment.

07:19 AM

Credit Suisse shares expected to surge

Credit Suisse shares were indicated to open 21pc higher in pre-market activity on the Swiss stock market, after the country's central bank offered to fund the bank with liquidity.

The bank's stock closed at 1.697 francs on Wednesday after a tumultuous day which saw its stock lose 30pc in value at one stage.

07:04 AM

Japan's markets end lower after Credit Suisse turmoil

Tokyo stocks have ended the session lower, with investors in the grip of contagion fears amid the concerns about Credit Suisse following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.8pc, or 218.87 points, to end at 27,010.61, while the broader Topix index lost 1.2pc, or 23.02 points, to 1,937.10.

The dollar fetched 132.86 yen, against 133.43 yen in New York late Wednesday.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had already left investors in panic mode and scrambling to sell when news of trouble at Credit Suisse added to their dismay.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank tanked nearly 25pc after Saudi National Bank - its main shareholder - said it would "absolutely not" up its stake in the firm.

However, "excessive fears receded" once the news broke that Credit Suisse would borrow almost £44.5bn from the Swiss central bank to reinforce the group, the brokerage IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

06:57 AM

Bank of England's late night talks with Switzerland

The Bank of England was holding emergency talks with international counterparts on Wednesday night after shares in Credit Suisse plunged as much as 30pc, spreading fear through the City of London that overshadowed Jeremy Hunt’s maiden Budget.

Frontline Analysts managing director Daniel Davis, who is a former Credit Suisse bank analyst and former Bank of England economist, told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme:

The nature of those calls going back and forth between London and Zurich will have been asking their central bank counterparts in Switzerland 'do you stand behind this thing?' The nature of these crises is that when you have a real massive deposit run, it is like a tsunami. Nothing humans can make can stand in the way of it. The only thing you can do is stop it before it turns into a proper deposit run and the only people that can do that are the central banks.

06:47 AM

Credit Suisse generally 'sound,' insists top shareholder

Credit Suisse is not likely to seek more capital and the bank is generally "sound," according to the chairman of the Swiss lender's top investor.

Ammar Al Khudairy, chairman of Saudi National Bank, told CNBC: "If you look at what even the Swiss National Bank said yesterday with all the ratios, they're all sound, everything is fine.

"I don't think they’ll need more capital."

It comes after comments by Mr Al Khudairy helped spark the biggest-ever slump in the bank's stock on Wednesday.

He had said Saudi National Bank would "absolutely not" inject more cash into the institution, although he insisted this was for regulatory reasons. He added:

Markets are skittish and they're looking for stories or things that validate concern. We were never asked, and to my knowledge, there has never been any assistance sought.

06:38 AM

Credit Suisse - what has happened

It has been a busy night so let us quickly recap where we are.

Credit Suisse revealed overnight that it will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (£44.5bn) from the Swiss central bank.

This move aims to shore up liquidity and investor confidence after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a global banking crisis.

The Swiss bank's announcement helped stem heavy selling in financial markets in Asian morning trading.

This followed torrid sessions in Europe and the United States overnight as investors fretted about potential runs on global bank deposits.

06:29 AM

Handing over

Ok, Chanel Zagon signing off here. Thanks for following all the early Credit Suisse action. Chris Price is stepping in now.

05:49 AM

Virgin Orbit: Richard Branson’s satellite firm pauses operations and reportedly furloughs staff

Virgin Orbit, the Richard Branson-founded satellite launch firm has paused operations and furloughed staff while it attempts to secure more funding, according to a report.

The changes were announced at an all-hands meeting with employees on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing a source. Nearly all Virgin Orbit staff were furloughed for the week, with limited staff remaining.

Chief Executive Dan Hart told staff in a meeting that the furlough was intended to buy Virgin Orbit time to finalise a new investment plan to help pull the company out of its financial woes, Reuters reported.

A spokesperson for Virgin Orbit, the sibling company of Mr Branson's space tourism venture Virgin Galactic, confirmed the operations pause in a statement, but did not comment on the furloughs.

“Virgin Orbit is initiating a company-wide operational pause, effective March 16, 2023, and anticipates providing an update on go-forward operations in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said.

Read the full story here

05:07 AM

Is Credit Suisse, the bad apple of European banking, really 'too big to fail, too big to be saved'?

For years, Credit Suisse has been the bad apple of the European banking industry. A series of costly and cack-handed blunders had cost it billions and seen its share price slide almost continuously.

But on Wednesday, what had been a slow-burning mess exploded into an acute crisis that triggered a scramble across City trading floors.

What triggered the panic was two words: “Absolutely not”.

Read Simon Foy's analysis here

05:00 AM

Loan soothes gravest fears but riddles markets with anxiety

Credit Suisse's announcement that it will take up an option to borrow as much as 50 billion Swiss francs (£44.5bn) from Switzerland's central bank soothed some of the gravest concerns and provided a floor to bank shares and a boost to Europe futures.

However, a nervous air hung over markets, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling to 2023 lows and down 0.9pc mid-morning. Japan's Nikkei lost 1.3pc.

"I think we're getting into the hard hat territory again," said Damian Rooney, a dealer at Australian stockbroker Argonaut.

"The word contagion is knocking about...we're getting fear across the whole board here."

04:26 AM

Good morning

Credit Suisse announced overnight that it will take a loan worth up to £44.5 billion from Switzerland's central bank.

It comes amid growing fears of a global banking crisis spreading out from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week.

5 things to start your day

1) Budget 2023: the most important points from Jeremy Hunt's speech | Spring Budget summary: free childcare expansion, lifetime allowance abolished

2) Winners and losers from the Budget 2023 – and what it means for your money | See how it affects you and use our calculators to see if you will be better off

3) Hunt accused of ‘a tax on the City’ as he battles to boost business investment | Britain will become the first major European country to bring in ‘full expensing’

4) More banks could go under, warns Larry Fink | Influential investor says it's too early to tell how far the crisis will spread

5) Bank of England in emergency talks as crisis deepens at Credit Suisse | Instability contrasts with the improving picture the Chancellor painted in his maiden Budget



What happened overnight

Credit Suisse announced that it will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (£44.5bn; $54bn) from Switzerland's central bank to reinforce the group after its shares plunged. In a statement, the troubled bank said it was also making buyback offers on about 2.8 billion francs of debt.

Asian markets dropped on Thursday, led again by banks, with contagion talk sweeping across trading floors owing to fears about European giant Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse stock plunged as much as 30pc to a record low overnight. The Swiss franc suffered its biggest drop on the US dollar in seven years.

Already jittery investors have been in panic mode since the collapse of two regional US banks over the weekend sparked a sell-off across equities and ramped up concerns of a global recession.

The developments sent shivers through markets as memories of the global financial crisis came flooding back.

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial plummeted more than 4pc apiece, while South Korea's Hana Financial Group gave up nearly 3pc and HSBC dropped more than 2pc.

Hong Kong gave up more than 2pc, while Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also well down.

In other news overnight, the US has told TikTok’s owners in China to sell their shares or risk a ban of the popular video-sharing app, people familiar with the matter said. The latest move is a major escalation in the long-running standoff over privacy concerns around Chinese control of its data and algorithm.