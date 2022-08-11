Credit Suisse’s Top Shareholder Harris Discloses 10% Stake

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marion Halftermeyer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Herro
    American businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Harris Associates disclosed a stake in Credit Suisse Group AG of more than 10% after converting some of its holdings into American depositary receipts, underscoring its place as the bank’s biggest shareholder.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The investment firm owned 266 million shares, or 10.1% of the total, as of July 31, Harris Associates said in a US regulatory filing on Wednesday. The Swiss bank’s annual reports have long listed the firm with a 5.2% stake, which was the level it disclosed in 2013.

“We have consistently owned just under 10%,” David Herro, chief investment officer for international equities at Harris, said in an emailed statement. “There have been no major changes in our ownership.” He said the firm converted some of its shares to ADRs and was obliged to report the stake as a result.

Harris has stuck by Credit Suisse despite a rough run for the bank’s stock. The shares are down 78% since the 2013 disclosure, more than double the decline for a broader index of European banks, as the Swiss firm has shuffled through four chief executive officers and dealt with a number of scandals. The stock hit a record low last month and is still trading near that level.

Herro has been a vocal shareholder in recent years. He was critical of former chairman Urs Rohner, who left last year, but gave his backing to former CEO Thomas Gottstein before he was replaced last month.

While Harris said in the filing it had sole power to dispose of the whole stake, it only had sole voting power on about 70% of it.

Qatar Investment Authority owned 5% of Credit Suisse as of Nov. 17, 2021, the second-biggest holding listed in the bank’s annual report.

(Updates with comment from CIO Herro in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse's top investor Harris Associates discloses 10% stake

    The investment firm said in a filing that it owned 266 million shares, or a 10.1% stake, in the company as of end-July. Harris Associates previously held a stake of around 5.2%, according to Credit Suisse's website.

  • Is The Biggest Bank Stock By Market Cap A Buy After Reclaiming This Support Level?

    JPMorgan Chase's shares retook their 50-day line, after inflation showed signs of easing. So is JPM stock worth buying right now?

  • Johor Corp Picks Banks for IPO of $1 Billion Palm Oil Unit Kulim, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Johor Corp., a Malaysian state-owned investment firm, has picked banks for an initial public offering of its plantation unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: Kenya UpdateRussia Is Scouring the Globe for

  • Sweetgreen Is Latest Consumer Company to Cut Guidance. But Analyst Says Not a ‘Broken Growth Story.’

    Sweetgreen stock fell Wednesday after the salad restaurant chain lowered its 2022 sales outlook, but a J.P. Morgan analyst said the company wasn’t a “broken growth story.” Sweetgreen (ticker: SG) Chief Financial Officer Mitch Reback said in a press release that the company began to see “softness in revenue around Memorial Day,” which then led to the lowering of revenue guidance for the year. Sweetgreen now expects revenue for the full year of between $480 million to $500 million, compared with previous guidance of $515 million to $535 million.

  • Credit Suisse steps up $440 million legal dispute with SoftBank-FT

    The claims relate to Credit Suisse client funds that the now-defunct Greensill Capital had lent to Katerra, a U.S. construction group backed by Softbank's Vision Fund, FT said. Katerra subsequently filed for bankruptcy with more than $1 billion in liabilities. Last year, Credit Suisse filed a petition in the United States seeking information it said would support a lawsuit that it planned to file against SoftBank and other affiliates in Britain over the money it said was owed by Katerra.

  • Ukraine Wins Payment Pause for $20 Billion of Foreign Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine won approval for a debt-payment freeze from the holders of its international bonds, gaining relief for a budget wrecked by Russia’s invasion.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: Kenya UpdateRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against Uk

  • Top Citigroup UK Dealmaker Jan Skarbek Resigns Amid Ongoing Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. dealmaker Jan Skarbek, one of the UK’s most high-profile investment bankers, has resigned from the firm amid an ongoing probe, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts

  • This Bank Stock Has Been on a Tear

    This morning we saw some very good power in the markets, and the financials won't be denied. Morgan Stanley has zoomed up to the 200 ma with some good price action. Technically the stock is at a crossroads - how will it respond to this resistance? The onus is now on the bulls to make a break higher, and the indicators may support it.

  • Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bumble Inc. (BMBL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Video-Game Company Unity Software Wins Contract to Help US Government Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- Video-game software company Unity Software Inc. signed its biggest contract yet to provide its digital simulation technology in support of the US government.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: Kenya UpdateRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Ag

  • Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Aveanna (AVAH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 3.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Top India Mortgage Lender Executes Rare Trade to Hedge Rate Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s largest mortgage financier used an unusual trade to hedge some of its borrowings against interest rate volatility as it sought to expand its range of tools to manage risk, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Cou

  • Sonos Loses Its CFO as the Speaker Maker Faces Economic Headwinds

    Sonos is losing its chief financial officer as the speaker maker faces economic challenges and has cut its outlook for the fiscal year.

  • Singapore downgrades Q2 GDP, outlook as risks grow

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the second quarter and the government revised its growth projections for 2022 lower, flagging risks to the global outlook from the Ukraine war and inflation. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.4% year-on-year in the second quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said, slower than the 4.8% growth seen in the government's advance estimate. "Downside risks in the global economy remain significant...further escalations in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could worsen global supply disruptions and exacerbate inflationary pressures through higher food and energy prices," said Gabriel Lim, permanent secretary of MTI at a media briefing.

  • MercadoLibre Eyes More Investments in Credit Business, CFO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc. will keep expanding in the credit space as its fintech arm now accounts for almost half of the firm’s total revenue, according to Chief Financial Officer Pedro Arnt. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: Ken

  • Disney+ Adds 14.4M Subscribers To 152.1M, Beating Forecasts; Revenue, Earnings Buoyed By Parks

    Disney+ added 14..4 million subscribers, smashing past expectations for an add of about 10 million. DTC subs all in totaled 221 million for the company’s fiscal third quarter ended in June. The stock is up 6%. Revenue and earnings also beat, driven by parks. “We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business […]

  • Are Gas Stations Really Inflating Prices For Profit?

    Despite what politicians may say, the idea that price gouging at the pump is happening is completely unfounded and flies in the face of economics

  • Deutsche Bank’s Push to Tighten Controls Is Quietly Boosting Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s rising costs were in focus again last month, when the lender used results to warn that a key profitability target is getting harder to reach. That came a year after Christian Sewing scrapped various expense targets, blaming the move on factors including investments for growth and higher German deposit levies. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia

  • Cargill’s Annual Revenue Surges 23% to Record $165 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities giant Cargill Inc. said annual revenues soared 23% to a record $165 billion in a fiscal year marked by “extreme events.”Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanCargill reported

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r