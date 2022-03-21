Credit Suisse Vice Chairman Schwan to Leave in Board Shakeup

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Credit Suisse Group AG Vice Chairman Severin Schwan is stepping down from the board of directors as the Swiss bank continues a shakeup of its top supervisory body following a series of scandals.

Schwan, who is also Chief Executive Officer of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding AG, had come under repeated criticism that his dual mandates don’t leave him enough time to fulfill his duties at the lender. Credit Suisse is trying to recover from a string of scandals, including twin hits from Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital. Former Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, brought in with help from Schwan to steady the ship, left after less than a year.

Christian Gellerstad will become Vice Chairman and also take over as head of the compensation committee from Kai S. Nargolwala, who like Schwan won’t stand for reelection at the annual general meeting on April 29.

“Severin and Kai, in particular, deserve the highest recognition for having helped steer the company through some challenging periods with commitment, perseverance and dedication,” Chairman Axel P. Lehmann said in a statement Monday.

Credit Suisse board shakeup

Schwan, Nargolwala, Juan Colombas won’t stand for reelection

Gellerstad to become vice chairman, lead independent director, and head of compensation committee

Mirko Bianchi, Keyu Jin and Amanda Norton proposed for election to board; Bianchi to chair audit committee

Richard Meddings to lead risk committee

Clare Brady to chair conduct and financial crime control committee

Blythe Masters to head digital transformation and technology committee

Lehmann took over in January when Horta-Osorio stepped down following breaches of Swiss and U.K. quarantine rules during the Covid-19 pandemic. Schwan said at the time that he hadn’t decided whether to stand for reelection.

Story continues

Schwan, who was vice chairman and lead independent director since 2017, was close to former Chairman Urs Rohner and played a lead role in the search for Horta-Osorio, Rohner’s replacement. After the collapse of Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management last year left Credit Suisse with billions in losses, some top shareholders including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund decided to vote against Schwan’s re-election.

Juan Colombas, the third board member not to stand for reelection, previously worked with Horta-Osorio as chief risk officer at Lloyds Banking Group and only joined the Swiss firm late last year.

Credit Suisse was the worst performing bank stock last year among the large European lenders. Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein signaled this month that he will review the wealth management business in Russia and eastern Europe, as peers including UniCredit SpA consider their future in the region after the invasion of Ukraine.

Credit Suisse had 848 million francs ($909 million) of credit exposure to Russia at the end of last year, including derivatives and financing at the investment bank and Lombard and other loans within the private banking business. About 4% of the assets run by the Swiss bank’s wealth management arm were with Russian clients, either in the country or nationals living abroad, Gottstein has said.

(Updates with other appointments below fourth paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of Schwan’s name.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.