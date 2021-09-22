Credit Suisse Mulls Asia Investment Bank Changes in Overhaul

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nabila Ahmed, Ambereen Choudhury and Marion Halftermeyer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is considering moving its Asian investment banking operations into its global securities and advisory business as part of a wider overhaul by chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio to turn around the troubled bank.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consolidating the advisory business into the global investment bank would mirror a similar move last year to bring the Asian markets activities into that unit, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified discussing private matters. The board, which is being advised by McKinsey & Co., is due to meet next week to discuss the bank’s strategic review and a final decision hasn’t yet been made, the people said.

The move would mark another step by the bank to centralize operations and reverse a strategy under former Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam of giving greater autonomy to one of the bank’s fastest-growing regions. Horta-Osorio, brought in to replace Urs Rohner, has pledged a thorough review of the bank’s operations after the Archegos and Greensill Capital scandals.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.

The lender, which has been fighting defections after the scandals, is reorganizing its investment banking team in Asia-Pacific, promoting senior bankers as key veterans step aside or leave amid an effort to build its presence in the region. In Australia, Credit Suisse has fallen from sixth in the merger and acquisition league tables to 11th this year as its market share shrank to a third of what it was at the end of 2020 and senior dealmakers left to join rivals.

The bank was hit harder than any other by Archegos, which collapsed shortly after the Swiss bank had to freeze a $10 billion group of funds it had run with Greensill Capital. The scandals marked the culmination of a series of missteps that had raised concerns about the bank’s controls, risk management and corporate culture, and prompted a shakeup at the top.

In recent months the bank has hired executives including David Wildermuth from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in July to become chief risk officer. It’s also been weighing an overhaul of its key wealth management business, consolidating several private banking units to save costs and centralize control.

A move to consolidate the Asia business into the global investment bank would be a further blow to local leadership in the region under Helman Sitohang. Credit Suisse in 2015 elevated Sitohang to the board as Thiam unveiled a plan to prioritize wealth management over the investment bank and reorganize along geographical lines, with Asia the main focus of growth.

Even before the blowups, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein had been reducing duplication and simplify the bank’s structure. He combined the investment bank and markets division in one of his first moves.

(Updates with details about the bank’s strategy under former CEO in eighth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore IPO market's prospects brighten but no quick fix in sight

    Singapore's move to launch new funds to support startups will help companies seeking IPOs, though it could take years before Singapore Exchange might become a centre for regional tech listings, according to market players. Despite shaping up as one of Asia's leading finance hubs, Singapore has seen a decline in listings over the past decade and failed to attract large initial public offerings. "The value proposition by the Singapore eco-system to founders and shareholders of high-growth businesses is that it will be a part of the company's journey - before, during and after the IPO," said Ho Cheun Hon, head of Southeast Asia equity capital markets at Credit Suisse.

  • Tokyo's Nikkei plunges more than 2% on China debt crisis fears

    Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index plunged more than two percent at the open on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande.

  • IMF board gets initial briefing on Georgieva role in China data rigging scandal

    The International Monetary Fund said its executive board met on Tuesday to discuss a report prepared for the World Bank alleging that IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva pressured staff to alter data to favor China while serving as the bank's CEO. The board agreed to meet again soon for further discussions, an IMF spokesperson said, but gave no specific date. "The Board discussed the Ethics Committee’s deliberations so far and had a preliminary exchange of views on the report and the Managing Director’s statement in response to it," the spokesperson said.

  • Merrill Lynch Loses Another Big Team, This Time to the RIA Channel

    The advisors oversaw $1.75 billion and are opening an independent firm with backing from Dynasty Financial Partners.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After Retreating To Key Support Level?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • FedEx labor shortfall hits quarterly profit, earnings forecast

    U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp posted a 7% drop in quarterly profit and cut its full-year forecast on Tuesday, after labor shortages crimped earnings, slowed packages and drove up costs ahead of the all-important holiday peak season. Shares in the Memphis, Tennessee-based company fell 4.6% to $240.50 in extended trading after FedEx said staffing problems resulted in a $450 million year-over-year increase in costs due to higher wage rates and overtime, increased spending on third-party transportation services and shipping hiccups. "The impact of constrained labor markets remains the biggest issue facing our business" and was a key driver for the first-quarter underperformance, FedEx Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam said on a conference call with analysts.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • Why Morgan Stanley is starting to see ‘fire and ice’ and a bear-market drop as ‘more likely’ for stock-market investors

    Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Wilson has been boning up on his American literature, infusing a dose of it into a rather downbeat commentary of the equity market that could result in a drop of at least 20%.

  • Market Is Signaling That It’s Fretting Over More Than Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks had their worst day in months on Monday and lots of fingers pointed to angst over China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis. Had the Chinese property developer been the sole cause of the rout, reasoning holds that more heavily indebted companies should have faced the brunt of the selling. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jean

  • Global equities finished mixed after Evergrande rout

    European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out.

  • As Evergrande lurches, regulatory chief says US markets strong

    With Chinese real estate giant Evergrande teetering on the brink of collapse, the head of the US markets regulator said Tuesday the American financial system is better prepared than it was in 2008 to withstand the possible fallout from a major bankruptcy.

  • Bitcoin Price Follows Stocks, Buckles Under Pressure

    Opportunistic investors are buying the dip.

  • Retail Traders Ride to Rescue, Pouring $1.9 Billion Into Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors took advantage of Monday’s market selloff to pile back into some of the largest U.S. exchange-traded funds and bank stocks, bucking some worries that the group would let stocks tumble.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and

  • Wall Street Traders Were All Hedged Up for Volatility Like This

    (Bloomberg) -- For months as the S&P 500 hit relentless records, Wall Street has been flummoxed by the willingness of options traders to pay up for market protection. Now all that hedging activity is looking smart as the crisis at China Evergrande Group reverberates around the world.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Sw

  • Illumina expects EU order to keep Grail a separate company

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Illumina Inc expects an EU order to keep recently acquired Grail Inc as a separate company, the U.S. life sciences company said on Monday, hours after EU antitrust regulators warned of interim measures for closing the deal before their approval. The company is likely to face other measures on top of the hold separate order, however, with the EU competition enforcer sending a warning to other companies. Illumina finalised the Grail takeover last month and said it would hold the company separate while waiting for a European Commission decision on the deal, defying EU merger rules against gun-jumping.

  • Citizens Financial CEO Hunts for Wealth Business Amid Deal Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Citizens Financial Group Inc. has been on a buying spree, but Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun is still chasing one spot: wealth.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’“Pe

  • Freshworks IPO Has Blockbuster Potential In Hot Software Market

    The Freshworks IPO could raise $970 million and give the cloud software company a valuation near $9.6 billion. It will trade Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Gets Blasted, But Should You Buy the Dip or Wait?

    Bitcoin prices are getting smashed on Monday. So far support is holding, but is it dependable enough to buy? Let's look at the chart.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.