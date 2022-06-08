Credit Suisse Wins Nod to Seek Liquidation of Gupta Firms

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG won the green light to pursue its court battle against companies controlled by Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, in a dispute over more than a billion dollars in debts to the bank.

A London judge said that the Swiss lender’s attempt to wind up three of Gupta’s firms can proceed, saying the GFG companies couldn’t rely on rules designed to protect companies during the coronavirus pandemic. A winding up petition is a process akin to a liquidation.

“The demands made on the companies over a year ago have not been met,” Judge Nicholas Briggs said in his ruling. “It is likely that a winding up order will be made.”

Credit Suisse turned to court after Gupta spent nearly a year seeking fresh financing for his debts. At stake is a large swathe of the tycoon’s metals empire, which is heavily indebted to the bank.

A GFG spokesman said the court proceedings will continue in the fall or winter of this year. “We will defend our position vigorously and we have evidenced our commitment to our UK businesses with injections of shareholder capital since October 2021,” he said.

“In the meantime, we continue to negotiate a consensual debt restructuring in the best interest of all stakeholders, not least the thousands of employees that rely on our businesses in the UK and around the world.”

Zurich-based Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The three companies facing liquidation owed Credit Suisse more than $215 million, according to the ruling. Credit Suisse, acting through Citibank, filed petitions against two trading and financing entities as well as Speciality Steel UK Ltd., the largest operating entity in Gupta’s Liberty Steel UK division, which employs more than 1,800 people.

The judge said Gupta chose not to provide full financial information to help him assess the impact of Covid on their fortunes, calling the lack of evidence “generally unsatisfactory.” Rather, he said the GFG firms faced insolvency following the collapse of Gupta’s biggest lender Greensill Capital.

