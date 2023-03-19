Credit Suisse writes down $17 billion of bonds to zero, angering holders

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva
6
Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Chiara Elisei
·1 min read

By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Chiara Elisei

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has written down its Additional Tier 1 bonds to zero as part of its takeover by UBS, angering some bondholders who thought they would be better protected in a rescue deal announced on Sunday.

The Swiss regulator and Credit Suisse said that the bonds, which are a riskier type of debt than traditional bonds, have a notional value of 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion). Credit Suisse said it had been informed by the regulator, FINMA, on Sunday of the decision to write the bonds down.

FINMA president Marlene Amstad, when asked about the decision at a press conference following the UBS takeover announcement, said the regulator had chosen to stick to the too-big-to-fail framework and trigger the bonds.

Engineered in the wake of the global financial crisis, AT1 - or CoCo - are a form of junior debt that counts towards banks' regulatory capital. They sit just above equity in the priority ladder for repayment in a bankruptcy process, and are designed to be converted into shares when a lender's capital buffers are eroded beyond a certain threshold.

Some bondholders were angry at the move to write down the bonds to zero, especially as it appears bondholders will fare worse than shareholders in the deal.

"It's stunning and hard to understand how they can reverse the hierarchy between AT1 holders and shareholders," said Jerome Legras, head of research at Axiom Alternative Investments, an investor in Credit Suisse's AT1 debt.

($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs)

(Writing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) wort

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • Credit Suisse’s Riskiest $17 Billion Bonds Rise After UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationCredit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds rose sharply as traders bet that UBS Group AG’s deal to buy the troubled lender would spare holders significant losse

  • UBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal as soon as Saturday: report

    UBS, Credit Suisse and key regulators are rushing to finalise a deal on the merger of the two Swiss banks as soon as Saturday evening, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. FINMA declined to comment on the FT report. UBS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • UBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic, government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that had started to spread across global financial markets. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or P

  • UBS seeks Swiss backstop in any Credit Suisse deal - Bloomberg News

    Under one likely scenario, the deal would involve UBS acquiring Credit Suisse to obtain its wealth and asset management units, while possibly divesting the investment banking division, the report added. UBS Group and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters reported earlier that Credit Suisse is weighing several survival options as regulators urge the investment bank to pursue a deal with UBS.

  • Exclusive-Swiss authorities mull imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders -sources

    Swiss authorities are examining imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders as part of a rescue of the bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. However, European regulators are apprehensive about such a move for fear that it could hit investor confidence elsewhere in Europe's financial sector, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Losses on bondholders may need to be larger if Credit Suisse were wound down rather than if it were taken over by UBS, one of the sources said.

  • First Citizens in talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank - Bloomberg News

    SVB and First Citizens did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside of business hours. Reuters reported earlier this week that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp had asked banks interested in acquiring Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank to submit bids by March 17. The auctions followed the FDIC taking over Silicon Valley Bank last Friday and Signature Bank on Sunday, as the collapses of the two U.S. mid-sized lenders whipsawed global financial markets over fears of a contagion.

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse as global regulators reassure markets

    (Reuters) -UBS agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse on Sunday, in an eleventh-hour merger engineered by Swiss authorities, and some of the world's top central banks tried to reassure investors about the health of the banking system. UBS will pay for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal expected to close by the end of 2023. In a sign of a coordinated global response, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday said it had joined with central banks in Canada, England, Japan, the EU and Switzerland in a coordinated action to enhance market liquidity.

  • First Republic to Face Second S&P Downgrade in Less Than a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank will be downgraded again by S&P Global Inc., days after the ratings firm cut the lender to junk, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse Nationaliz

  • Despite market volatility, retail investors went on a buy-the-dip spree. These are the stocks they picked up, says Vanda.

    Churning financial markets, as the failure of three U.S. banks and uncertainty over one big European one continues to play out, did not stop some investors from buying that so-called dip in the stock market at one point last week.

  • UBS Buys Credit Suisse in All-Share Transaction

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that threatened to spread across global financial markets.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credi

  • Fed decision, banking fallout, and Credit Suisse: What to know this week

    The Federal Reserve's latest policy decision will come Wednesday afternoon as investors have endured what have been two of the most turbulent weeks for the financial sector since the 2008 crisis.

  • Credit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationUBS Group AG is offering to buy Credit Suisse Group AG for as much as $1 billion, a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from it

  • 'Crisis of confidence' -UBS to buy Credit Suisse

    STORY: "This really is a crisis of confidence, so that's also why the solution is not the classical 'too-big-to-fail' solution, but we have decided that the solution between the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS is more appropriate," Amstad said.UBS will buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities that won applause from other central bankers keen to avoid further market-shaking turmoil.

  • UBS To Buy Credit Suisse in $2 Billion All Stock Deal

    UBS will absorb Credit Suisse in a $2 billion all stock deal brokered by the government that was pulled together to prevent the latter embattled bank from failing.

  • UBS Rescues Credit Suisse With Help From Swiss National Bank. What It Means.

    The Swiss National Bank and regulator Finma now see UBS’s purchase as the only solution to tame mounting woes at Credit Suisse, according to news reports.

  • Bitcoin Thrives in Chaos, Breaks Above $28,000 For First Time Since June

    (Bloomberg) -- Turmoil in the banking sector, hotter-than expected inflation data, and renewed hopes for a dovish Federal Reserve has Bitcoin reaching levels not seen in about nine months.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse

  • UBS to take over Credit Suisse, assume up to 5 billion Swiss francs in losses

    UBS agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. The deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse from the Swiss central bank. To enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse, the federal government is providing a loss guarantee of a maximum of 9 billion Swiss francs for a clearly defined part of the portfolio, the government said.

  • UBS mulls takeover of Credit Suisse with possible Swiss govt guarantees -sources

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -UBS is examining a takeover of Credit Suisse that could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, said two people with knowledge of the matter on Saturday. Under the plan, Credit Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off, they added. UBS, Credit Suisse, and Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA declined to comment when approached by Reuters.