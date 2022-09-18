Credit union robbery suspect arrested in Toledo

Authorities have apprehended the 69-year-old man accused of robbing a Monroe County Community Credit Union branch in Temperance.

On Saturday, investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a tip on the suspect's identity that led them to a home in Toledo, Ohio where - according to a press release issued by the sheriff's office - the suspect and the vehicle he allegedly used in the robbery were located. The man, whose identity is being withheld until he is formally charged and arraigned in 1st District Court in Monroe, was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Lucas County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

"The sheriff's office commends the collective investigative efforts of Deputies Brian Rachuba, Danny Greenwood, Douglas Moore, and Lance Shields, along with Detectives Bob Blair and Josh Motylinski," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "The sheriff's office also thanks the citizens who provided information on the identity of the suspect. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office."

The original incident occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday night, at the credit union branch located at 7408 Lewis Ave. in Temperance. The suspect allegedly entered the branch, demanded and received an undisclosed amount of money, then fled in a dark-colored Chrysler with obstructed plates.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

