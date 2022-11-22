Credit union worker accused of stealing $47K from customers in NC. Now, she’s charged

A credit union worker stole thousands of dollars from customers, officials in North Carolina said.

Now, the longtime Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union employee is facing multiple felony charges, according to the city’s police department.

The woman had been working as a financial services representative when officials said she started stealing money from customer accounts in 2017.

Over the next five years, the woman is accused of taking $47,166.

Officers started investigating the case after the credit union’s East Salem Avenue location reached out to them in August, the Winston-Salem Police Department wrote in a news release.

The woman, a credit union worker for 28 years, reportedly turned herself in on Monday, Nov. 21. She was charged with six counts of embezzlement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. People also can submit tips online or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.

