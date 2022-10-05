Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) most popular amongst individual investors who own 36%, insiders hold 29%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 36% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 29% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Credo Technology Group Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Credo Technology Group Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Credo Technology Group Holding. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Credo Technology Group Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Credo Technology Group Holding. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Credo Technology Group Holding's case, its Top Key Executive, Chi Fung Cheng, is the largest shareholder, holding 8.6% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.0% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that William Brennan, the CEO has 2.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Credo Technology Group Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$488m stake in this US$1.7b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 36% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Credo Technology Group Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 5.6% stake in Credo Technology Group Holding. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Credo Technology Group Holding , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

