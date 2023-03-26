'Creed' actor Jonathan Majors arrested in domestic dispute for strangulation, assault and harassment: police

'Creed' actor Jonathan Majors arrested in domestic dispute for strangulation, assault and harassment: police
2
Caroline Thayer
·3 min read

Jonathan Majors has been arrested in connection with a domestic dispute, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The "Creed III" actor was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment according to a police report.

He was transported to Manhattan Central Booking on Saturday, an NYPD Detective told Fox News Digital.

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to [a] 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct. A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female," the report reads.

SYLVESTER STALLONE WILL NOT RETURN FOR 'CREED III'

Jonathan Majors looks directly at the camera wearing a black suit, white shirt and slightly loose black tie at the Vanity Fair Oscar party
"Creed 3" actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday over a domestic dispute.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," an NYPD DCPI spokesperson said.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," the statement added. "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, told Fox News Digital.

"This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations," the statement continued.

Jonathan Majors holds his hands together on the red carpet in a black tuxedo at the NAACP Image Awards
Jonathan Majors was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon," the statement concluded.

Since earning his big break in the 2019 independent feature "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," Majors has skyrocketed to fame.

He is a member of the Marvel universe, portraying Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

He is slated to play former NBA star Dennis Rodman in the forthcoming film "48 Hours in Las Vegas."

Jonathan Majors speaks at the podium for actor Michael B. Jordan's Star unveiling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wearing a blue jacket and large tan hat
Jonathan Majors has quickly garnered several television and movies roles since his big-break in 2019.

Spending his early years on the Vandenberg military base in Santa Barbara County, due to his father's job in the United States Air Force, Majors would eventually move to Texas.

Majors is highly educated, having received his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2012 and his MFA degree from Yale School of Drama in 2016.

Majors most recently made news at the 2023 Oscars after he and "Creed" co-star Michael B. Jordan supported Angela Bassett after losing the Academy Award for Best Supporting actress to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Recommended Stories

  • Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

    The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said.

  • Police investigate deadly crash in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood

    Police are investigating a deadly crash between a rideshare vehicle carrying six passengers, and another car. Authorities say the incident happened in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood early Saturday morning.

  • Two escaped tigers recaptured in Georgia after tornado damages enclosures at animal safari, officials say

    Two tigers briefly escaped from the Pine Mountain Animal Safari in Troup County, Georgia, after a tornado ripped through the area early Sunday, authorities said.

  • Actor Jonathan Majors arrested

    “Creed Three” actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on an assault charge in New York City over an alleged domestic dispute.

  • Stunning aerial videos show Mississippi towns flattened by powerful tornadoes

    Video footage captured by camera drones show the destruction left in the wake of deadly tornadoes in Mississippi on Friday evening.

  • Lea Michele Returns To Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ This Weekend As Son Leaves Hospital

    Lea Michele will be back as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl tomorrow after missing shows this week due to an unspecified health issue that required the hospitalization of her two-year-old son. In an Instagram Story post today, Michele wrote, “Thank you for all your well wishes this past week. We are taking our boy […]

  • Trump Shares Threatening Message About ‘Death and Destruction’ Amid Manhattan Indictment Speculation

    The former president has been repeatedly speaking out about the possible indictment on his Truth Social social media platform in recent weeks.

  • Lea Michele Shares Update on Her Son's Hospitalization

    Lea Michele shares an update on her 2-year-old son, Ever, after he was hospitalized for a ‘scary health issue.’ The actress welcomed Ever in August 2020 with husband Zandy Reich. The Broadway star, who took time away from ‘Funny Girl’ to tend to her son, says she will return to the stage this weekend.

  • Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez TikTok Drama and Their Private Talks Over ‘Hard’ Few Weeks

    “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this...”

  • Millie Bobby Brown to Release Debut Novel ‘Nineteen Steps’ in September

    Millie Bobby Brown is adding published author to her resume. William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins, announced Friday that the Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star’s debut novel Nineteen Steps will publish this September. Nineteen Steps is a historical novel inspired by the actress’s own family history with Brown’s grandmother Ruth having survived the Bethnal Green […]

  • Texas police: Migrants found 'suffocating' in train; 2 dead

    Two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized Friday after police in South Texas received a call that they were “suffocating” in a freight train traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border. The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

  • Actor Jonathan Majors arrested in New York on assault charges

    Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City over the weekend on assault and harassment charges, leading to the U.S. Army pulling new advertisements featuring the "Creed III" star. Majors, who recently presented an award at the Oscars alongside his "Creed III" co-star Michael B. Jordan, was arrested on Saturday morning in Manhattan following a domestic dispute, according to police and his defense lawyer. A 30-year-old woman suffered minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the New York Police Department said.

  • Ukraine: The Latest podcast -Children kidnapped by Russia speak out

    In today's episode of Ukraine: The Latest, we bring you the latest news from Ukraine, analysis of recent changes in President Zelensky’s cabinet, discuss the surprise visit of the Prince of Wales to Poland, and provide an update on children kidnapped by Russia.

  • If You Nearly Got Divorced But Decided To Remain Married Instead, Tell Us The Reasoning Behind Your Choice

    Share with us what made you stay in the marriage.

  • TikTok's New Three-Ingredient Pasta Is My Current Go-To Dinner

    The best news? It's ready in 15 minutes!

  • 'RM Palmer is devastated': Death count rises to four in Pa. chocolate factory explosion but cause remains a mystery

    A Friday evening explosion at the R.M. Palmer factory in Reading, Pennsylvania killed at least four people, with others still missing as emergency workers search through the rubble.

  • Mavs' Doncic fined $35,000 over money sign toward officials

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 on Friday for directing a money sign toward officials in the final seconds of a loss to Golden State. Doncic walked toward officials while rubbing his fingers together with 1.7 seconds left in the 127-125 loss on Wednesday night. Dallas was trailing 125-122 when Doncic caught a pass under the basket and his layup bounced off the back of the rim.

  • Tornadoes rip through Mississippi, killing dozens

    Tornadoes rip through Mississippi, killing dozens

  • Over two dozen dead after Mississippi tornado

    STORY: Over two dozen people have been killed and many more wounded, after severe storms that spawned at least one violent tornado ripped across Mississippi late on Friday, according to the state’s emergency management agency on Saturday.It left a trail of damage more than 100 miles long, and hundreds without shelter. Though four people earlier reported missing have been located.Piles of twisted metal can be seen here in the western Mississippi town of Rolling Fork, which was hardest hit.Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Saturday issued a state of emergency in the affected areas.On Twitter, Reeves said, "The scale of the damage and loss is evident everywhere affected today. Homes, businesses ... entire communities."President Joe Biden described the images from Mississippi as "heartbreaking."He said in a statement that he had spoken with Reeves and offered his condolences as well as full federal support for the recovery.While the White House said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Deanne Criswell will travel to Mississippi on Sunday to join those already on the ground.At least 24 reports of tornadoes were issued to the National Weather Service on Friday night and into Saturday morning by storm chasers and observers.The reports stretched from the western edge of Mississippi north through the center of the state and into Alabama.

  • Biden issues stark warning to Iran after American killed in Syria

    President Biden has responded to the suspected Iranian drone that killed one American and injured several others in Syria. There have been at least three more attacks on American bases in Syria since the U.S. launched a retaliatory airstrike. David Martin has more.