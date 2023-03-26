'Creed' actor Jonathan Majors arrested in domestic dispute for strangulation, assault and harassment: police

Jonathan Majors has been arrested in connection with a domestic dispute, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The "Creed III" actor was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment according to a police report.

He was transported to Manhattan Central Booking on Saturday, an NYPD Detective told Fox News Digital.

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to [a] 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct. A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female," the report reads.

"Creed 3" actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday over a domestic dispute.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," an NYPD DCPI spokesperson said.

"Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," the statement added. "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, told Fox News Digital.

"This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations," the statement continued.

Jonathan Majors was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment.

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon," the statement concluded.

Since earning his big break in the 2019 independent feature "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," Majors has skyrocketed to fame.

He is a member of the Marvel universe, portraying Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

He is slated to play former NBA star Dennis Rodman in the forthcoming film "48 Hours in Las Vegas."

Jonathan Majors has quickly garnered several television and movies roles since his big-break in 2019.

Spending his early years on the Vandenberg military base in Santa Barbara County, due to his father's job in the United States Air Force, Majors would eventually move to Texas.

Majors is highly educated, having received his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2012 and his MFA degree from Yale School of Drama in 2016.

Majors most recently made news at the 2023 Oscars after he and "Creed" co-star Michael B. Jordan supported Angela Bassett after losing the Academy Award for Best Supporting actress to Jamie Lee Curtis.