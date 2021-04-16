Creedmoor police looking for man involved in van break-in

Apr. 16—CREEDMOOR — Police are looking for the man they say was caught on security camera video breaking into a parked minivan to steal its stereo.

The footage shows the man smashing the driver's-side window of a 2002 Honda Odyssey with "an unknown object," getting in and removing the car radio, Creedmoor officials said, announcing a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The Honda was parked in back of at a car-repair shop on North Durham Avenue, and the incident happened at about 6 a.m. on April 9.

The suspect arrived in a dark-colored minivan of his own, possibly also a Honda Odyssey, and left in it at 6:16 a.m., headed west on Lake Road toward Butner, authorities said.

In the video, he appeared to be "a medium- to large-framed black male wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a ball cap," they said.

Tipsters should call the Creedmoor Police Department at 919-528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100. Callers don't have to give their name or personal information, and all callers are kept anonymous.