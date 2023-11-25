Creek Bend Farm Park bridge goes out to bid

After an initial donation of $50,000 to the Sandusky County Park District in 2018, the $600,000 Creek Bend Farm Park bridge project finally went out to bid last week.

“We’re really excited about it. It’s been a long time in the making, but it’s something that will not only be used in programs, camps and all that kind of stuff,” Park District Director Andrew Brown said. “We have people all day, every day hiking and walking their dogs. It’s a really neat spot. It will add so much more to the park with that connector.”

Sandusky County Park District Director Andrew Brown points out details in engineer's estimate plans that went out for construction bid on the bridge project at Creek Bend Farm Park.

The bid deadline is Nov. 30. The winning bid will be awarded at a meeting following the bid opening in December.

With the receipt of $442,700 in grant money from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund, the Sandusky County Park District will be able to link the two sides of Creek Bend Farm Park with a pedestrian bridge that crosses Muddy Creek.

The stream feeds Muddy Creek Bay, which then leads into Sandusky Bay and on to Lake Erie.

The Clean Ohio Conservation Fund grant was awarded on March 26, 2021 and represents 69% of the $600,000 estimated cost of the full project. The estimated cost of the project is $560,715, with a 3.4% contingency and 3.4% inflation expected.

Funding started with a $50,000 donation from Sharon and Joe Wilson in 2018. They had previously helped to fund construction of the Wilson Nature Center. Sharon was a member of the park board for more than 20 years.

The initial understanding was that a pedestrian bridge would cost $100,000, but if it were to allow vehicular traffic it would be $300,000.

Brown said delays were caused by the need for finding more financial support, wetland impact studies and then the pandemic, during which an engineer who had been working on the project retired.

Safety vehicles a factor in bridge design

“Other parks have put in suspension bridges, which are less expensive. But for us, it is really important to be able to drive the people-movers across. We have people of all ages coming to the park,” Brown said. “Safety is very important to us. “It is a pedestrian bridge, because the public will be able to walk on it, but it is being constructed to allow for park district and program operation vehicles, so we will restrict access. It’s not for driving on, but it will support our truck, trailer and all the people on it.”

He said that being able to allow emergency vehicles to cross the bridge was also important.

Then there was an additional $50,000 donated in 2019 and the $442,700 grant.

Brown realized that the grant and donations might not completely cover the full cost, but there is also some money that can be a cushion from two other sources. The park system has a backup $100,000 from the Nexus Pipeline donation. There is also donation money that is earmarked for trails from Brian Koenig.

90-foot bridge span to link two sides of the park

The full project would have 785 feet of stone trail in the Creek Bend Farm Park in Lindsay. The bid specifies a single span 90-foot prefabricated truss bridge, with a cast-in-place concrete deck, supported on concrete abutments, to cross over Muddy Creek.

The 90-foot Creek Bend Farm Park bridge would link the western side of the park with the eastern side that has the Wilson Nature Center, crossing Muddy Creek at a bend which has a drop-off to a flood plain.

Brown said the bridge length is necessary because there is a large drop-off from the main property to what is a flood plain before getting to the regular creek bed.

“The goal is to access the entire property, especially from the Wilson Nature Center side to the farm side,” Brown said.

The eastern side of Creek Bend Farm is home to the Wilson Nature Center and the Homestead House. However, the Muddy Creek roughly bisects the 310-acre property from north to south. It currently has more than two miles of trails through a diverse mix of riparian, field, and woodland habitats and active farmland. Brown said that the park receives a lot of use for birding and fishing studies, one of which is an annual project handled by the gifted students program with the Fremont City Schools.

“It is rich in history, especially for people in the Village of Lindsay. It used to be where there were Scout camps there, before it was a park. People in the whole town would go ice skating there. The Roush family would allow the use of it as a park, and it wasn’t even a park.”

