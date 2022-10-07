Creek County man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography

A Creek County man is in custody after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says he possessed and distributed child pornography.

Special agents with the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after child pornography was uploaded to a social media platform in Creek County.

41-year-old John Adam Richardson, a registered sex offender, was connected to the social media account.

A warrant was issued for Richardson’s arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Creek County jail on charges for possession and distributing child pornography.

Richardson is being held on a $200,000 bond.

