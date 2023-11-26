Creek suddenly turns bright green in Pennsylvania, photos show. What caused the glow?

Officials in Pennsylvania have figured out what caused a creek to suddenly turn bright green.

Crews responded to the Little Conestoga Creek in Lancaster County around 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, according to WGAL.

Photos shared on Facebook by the Manor Township Police Department show the bright green water in the creek.

Officials initially believed the green glow was caused by an antifreeze spill, WHP reported.

The state Department of Environmental Protection determined the green color was caused by a green food dye spill, according to the Manor Township Police Department.

“DEP has determined this incident to be accidental and not to be harmful,” police said in a Facebook post.

The HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company said in a Facebook post that it tested the water and that “no further action is required.”

“There is no concern for impact to the public or any drinking water. As well, there is no impact to wildlife that has been noted,” the HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company said.

Peter Taraborelli of Mountville Fire Company told WGAL that the green dye was traced to a retention pond.

Manor Township is about 80 miles west of Philadelphia.

