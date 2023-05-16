Creeks Gush in Sierra Nevada as Melting of Historic Snowpack Intensifies

The melting of the historic snowpack in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains was intensifying on May 16, according to local news.

This video by the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab shows the Upper Castle Creek full of water. The lab said their snowpack has been melting since April.

The National Weather Service said that streams and creeks would run high this week, with temperatures expected to be around 15 degrees above average. Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful