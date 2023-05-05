Creels entanglement possible cause of whale's death

The whale has been identified as a young female

A humpback whale that washed up in a Highland loch possibly died after becoming caught up in creel fishing lines, say experts.

The animal's carcass was found on sand banks in Loch Fleet National Nature Reserve, near Golspie, on Wednesday.

Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (Smass) has identified it as a juvenile female humpback whale.

A spokeswoman said an initial examination indicated it died due to entanglement in creel lines.

Highland Council said the carcass was within a tidal zone and could be washed back out to sea.

Responsibility for disposing of the whale would either fall to Highland Council or the Scottish government, depending on its size - and if the carcass can be recovered.

Creel fishing involves dropping baited creels from boats to catch prawns, crabs and lobsters.

Whales and other large marine life can become caught in rope that runs between the creels on the seabed to a buoy on the surface.

Efforts have been made by the fishing industry and conservationists to find solutions to the problem, including the Scottish Entanglement Alliance.