Creep arrested—again—for string of sex attacks in Manhattan, NYPD says

A 55-year-old man was arrested in Manhattan for a string of groping attacks in Manhattan — about two weeks after he’d been busted and released for separate incidents of forcible touching and menacing — police said.

Scott Blake’s latest arrest, on Wednesday, was for a series of July incidents in which he allegedly approached numerous women from behind and grabbed their buttocks before fleeing. He was charged with seven counts of forcible touching, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of stalking, cops said.

Prior to that, he was arrested on Aug. 8 for menacing some women and forcibly touching others — seven victims total — outside the New York Public Library in Midtown that same day, cops said. He was arrested after attempting to flee from officers.

At the time, cops had not identified Blake as the person of interest for the string of nearly identical July attacks, and he was released, police said. It was not immediately clear why Blake was set free.

But after he got out, police linked him to the earlier cases and the NYPD warrant squad arrested him — again — in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday, cops said.

Blake was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, where cash bail was set at $12,000, and was in custody on Rikers Island as of Thursday night, according to a Correction Department website.

He allegedly began his sick spree on July 20 at about 2:30 p.m. at the corner of 5th Ave. and E. 8th St. in Greenwich Village, with the groping of a 27-year-old woman.

About a half hour later he struck again, targeting a 39-year-old woman about a block away.

The next day, Blake allegedly went after four separate women, starting at 12:50 p.m., when he forcibly touched a 21-year-old woman on 12th St. near Second Ave. in the East Village. Just five minutes later, Blake allegedly repeated the perverted act on a 20-year-old woman at the same location.

At 1 p.m. he allegedly violated his third victim of the day, a 25-year-old woman, at the corner of 3rd Ave. and E. 12 St.

Fifty minutes later in Chelsea, Blake grabbed a 44-year-old woman on the corner of Seventh Ave. and W. 28th St.

He allegedly ended the July groping spree with a seventh attack where he groped a 27-year-old woman on Aug. 1 at the corner of 6th Ave. and W. 38th street in Midtown, cops said.