Creep arrested for Bronx rape of girl, 13, who was walking home from school through Crotona Park

The suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a Bronx park as she walked home from school has been arrested, police said Friday.

Rahmel Bali was arrested Thursday at his home, less than two blocks from Crotona Park, where on Monday afternoon he allegedly threw the victim to the ground and assaulted her before running off with her phone.

A tipster who called the Crime Stoppers hotline saw images of the suspect that were released to the media and and gave cops his address, police said.

The victim was treated at a hospital.

Balie was charged with criminal sex act, attempted sexual abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, assault and harassment.

Police said Bali had eight arrests, all as a juvenile, six for criminal mischief and two for burglary.