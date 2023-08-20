Creep gropes woman on Brooklyn subway platform, then breaks her nose after yelling anti-gay slur

A creep groped a woman’s backside on a Brooklyn subway platform, then broke her nose and called her an anti-gay slur after they got on the same subway train, police said Sunday.

The Thursday afternoon attack on a Manhattan-bound J-train is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

The 22-year-old victim was waiting on the platform at the Broadway-Myrtle Ave. stop in Bedford-Stuyvesant when the assailant groped her about 1:15 p.m., cops said.

They both got onto the train and started arguing and the man called her a “f----t” and repeatedly punched her in the face and body, cops said. The flurry of punches fractured the woman’s nose.

The attacker left the train at Delancey St.- Essex St. stop on the Lower East Side and the woman made her way to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect Sunday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.