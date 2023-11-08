Creep punches women in face on Brooklyn subway trains and platforms: NYPD

A serial attacker is targeting women on Brooklyn trains and subway platforms and punching them in the face, police said Tuesday.

The man first struck on Oct. 28 around 8 a.m. when he approached a 46-year-old woman on an R train that had just pulled into the Bay Ridge–95th St. station in Bay Ridge, police said.

The man randomly punched her in the head and face before taking off, cops said.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

About four hours later, the man showed up at the the Hoyt–Schermerhorn Sts. station in Downtown Brooklyn and attacked another woman, police said.

He punched the 32-year-old in the face as she boarded a Manhattan-bound 3 train and ran out of the station.

On Halloween, at a station in Park Slope, the man directed his next violent outburst at a 24-year-old woman standing on a platform around 6:20 a.m., cops said.

Again, the man punched the woman in the face and fled the station.

In the latest incident, a 53-year-old woman was on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train at the Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College Station in Flatbush on Friday when the attacker approached her around 5:10 a.m., cops said.

He started yelling and punched her repeatedly in the face before taking off.

None of the women were seriously injured in the attacks.

Police on Tuesday released a photo of the man in the hopes someone may recognize him. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.