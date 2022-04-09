Creep tries to abduct 12-year-old girl on Manhattan street: police

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Police are hunting a creep they say tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl off of a street in Alphabet City, police said Saturday.

The child was nearing the corner of E. 5th St. and Ave. C about 7:45 a.m. on March 16 when the suspect approached her.

He asked if the child would accompany him and was about to walk off with the child when a concerned good Samaritan approached them.

When his abduction attempt was thwarted, the suspect ran off. The girl wasn’t injured, cops said.

Police on Saturday released surveillance images of the would-be abductor in the hopes that someone recognizes him. He’s described as a light-skinned man with black hair, a light beard and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Recommended Stories

  • Millville man charged in Susan Negersmith cold case in Wildwood

    Police say DNA evidence implicates Jerry Rosado of Millville in 1992 sexual assault of murder victim Susan Negersmith

  • Maryland Gov. Hogan vetoes bill to expand abortion access

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a measure Friday that would expand access to abortion in the state by ending a restriction that only physicians can provide them and requiring most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost. “The bill risks lowering the high standard of reproductive health care services received by women in Maryland,” wrote Hogan, who has previously said he personally opposes abortion though he considers it settled law in the state. Supporters say Maryland does not have enough abortion providers for the needs of the state.

  • Pedestrian hit and killed by garbage truck early Saturday on U.S. 441 S. in Marion County

    FHP troopers said the garbage truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 441 and it hit a woman in a dark section of the roadway.

  • Space station's first all-private astronaut team docked to orbiting platform

    (Reuters) -The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a week-long science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight. The rendezvous came about 21 hours after the four-man team representing Houston-based startup company Axiom Space Inc lifted off on Friday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, riding atop a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket. The Crew Dragon capsule lofted to orbit by the rocket docked with the ISS at about 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Saturday as the two space vehicles were flying roughly 250 miles (420 km) above the central Atlantic Ocean, a live NASA webcast of the coupling showed.

  • Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

    A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police. Police said the incident does not appear to be “domestic related” at this time. Just two days after discovering the bo

  • Teen on College Break Killed With Grandparents at Gun Range

    Lock, Stock and BarrelThe owner of a Georgia gun range, his wife, and their 19-year-old grandson were murdered on Friday at the facility in what appears to be a robbery.Grantville Police reported that 40 weapons and a security camera recorder were taken from Lock, Stock and Barrel—which is about an hour southwest of Atlanta.Cops say the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was called in to investigate because of the number of weapons that were stolen.Help Turn Our Webby Award Nominat

  • Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

    A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home. “Cavanaugh was charged with the murder of Holly Vines, with whom he had a relationship, whe

  • Proud Boy Leader Flips On His Buddies in Stunning Plea Deal

    Stephanie Keith/Getty ImagesA high-ranking Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty on Friday over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. The plea—the first from a core group of Proud Boys accused of planning the attack—comes amid a recent wave of guilty pleas from Proud Boys involved in the riot.Charles Donohoe, leader of the far-right group’s North Carolina chapter, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting an officer. Donohoe is expected to assist

  • Who is Courtney Clenney? OnlyFans model investigated in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing in Miami

    A horrific incident shocked the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami Sunday and five days later cops are still sorting out what happened.

  • Shocker: Far-Right Men Accused in Michigan Guv Kidnap Plot Duck Convictions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by JIM WATSON/GettyIn a shocking twist, a gaggle of white men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election dodged convictions on Friday.After five days of deliberations, a Michigan jury acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta of several charges, including conspiracy, for what prosecutors said was a depraved scheme born out of anti-government anger at the Democratic leader’s COVID-

  • Miami IG model fatally stabs boyfriend. Cops trying to figure out if it was self-defense

    Christian “Toby” Obumseli was a handsome Texan who came to Miami to work in cryptocurrency. His girlfriend was Courtney Clenney, of Michigan, a social media influencer who has millions of followers on Instagram and OnlyFans.

  • The Chilling Story Behind a Public Execution at a Pool in Miami

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Miami Dade Correctional/FacebookShandell Harris had described her husband as dangerous. But when Carl Monty Watts Jr. allegedly gunned the 30-year-old down in broad daylight, in front of her family, at a Miami pool last week, the brutality went beyond her loved ones’ wildest fears.The Sunday afternoon shooting was something straight out of a horror movie. Police say Watts confronted Harris at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Cent

  • UGA football player arrested after shooting students with “splatter” gun, police say

    One girl was shot in the left side of her rib cage and another near her sternum.

  • NY judge dies by suicide weeks after federal agents search his home

    John L. Michalski, an acting justice of New York's Supreme Court, died by suicide at his home outside of Buffalo Tuesday, according to his lawyer, weeks after federal agents raided his residence.

  • Robber uses a dog to attack a bank customer at a Fort Lauderdale ATM, police say

    A shirtless man was caught on camera pummeling a senior — and ordering his dog to attack him — in a robbery attempt at a Fort Lauderdale ATM, police said.

  • NC woman called 911 with a noise complaint. The cop who showed up broke her arm, she says.

    The woman says a sergeant with Mooresville Police dragged her out of her home then didn’t call for medical help after he popped her shoulder out of place.

  • Metro Atlanta EMT charged with over 20 counts of child abuse

    The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office launched a criminal investigation after someone was concerned that a 2-year-old was being abused.

  • Judge releases woman arrested for February 2020 murder of 7-Eleven clerk

    A judge has released a 26-year-old woman suspected in the murder of an Edmonds 7-Eleven store clerk.

  • Milwaukee police release redacted footage of in-custody death of Keishon D. Thomas and related shooting inside District 5 police station

    Footage shows Thomas' interactions with officers prior to his death and images from the police station shooting.

  • Man Allegedly Buried Mom And Sister in the Backyard, Then Collected Social Security Checks For Years

    An Illinois man is accused of burying his own mother and sister in the backyard of their home before collecting security checks for years. Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death, Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion announced this week, according to the Associated Press. The remains of Jean Lelko, 79, and Jennifer Lelko, 44, were discovered in August in the family’s suburban Chicago backyard during a welfare check, the Associated Press reports. B