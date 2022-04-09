Creep tries to abduct 12-year-old girl on Manhattan street: police

Police are hunting a creep they say tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl off of a street in Alphabet City, police said Saturday.

The child was nearing the corner of E. 5th St. and Ave. C about 7:45 a.m. on March 16 when the suspect approached her.

He asked if the child would accompany him and was about to walk off with the child when a concerned good Samaritan approached them.

When his abduction attempt was thwarted, the suspect ran off. The girl wasn’t injured, cops said.

Police on Saturday released surveillance images of the would-be abductor in the hopes that someone recognizes him. He’s described as a light-skinned man with black hair, a light beard and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.