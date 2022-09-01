‘Creepiest baby doll ever’ gets a toddler the star treatment at Disney, Florida mom says

It may be the “creepiest baby doll you’ve ever set eyes on,” but for this Florida family, “Creepy Chloe” has been a good luck charm.

When Brittany Beard’s 3-year-old daughter, Briar, insisted on picking out a doll with red eyes and scaly, cracked skin at a Spirit Halloween store, Beard bought it for her.

“She said, ‘But I’m it’s mommy and it needs me,’” Beard wrote in an Aug. 26 Facebook post recounting the day she bought the doll.

The child named the doll Chloe, but her mother began calling it Creepy Chloe.

Despite the doll’s frightening appearance, Briar took it with her on the family’s trip to Disney World in late August. She even dressed it up in a royal blue princess dress.

Instead receiving shocked or horrified reactions, Beard said employees at the park seemed fascinated by Briar and her doll.

A pastry chef who “loves all things spooky” came out from the kitchen to meet Briar and give her a Halloween-themed cupcake, Beard wrote.

A photographer at Magic Kingdom did a photo shoot with Briar and her doll and was “eating it up.”

“I’m sure it was quite a unexpected change from her usual never ending line of glittery Bippity Boppity Boutique princesses!” Beard wrote.

And the cast of the Haunted Mansion attraction gave the family special treatment.

Briar and her mom were able to skip the 50-minute line and go backstage with the cast members, who gave them “Haunted Mansion Caretaker” certificates before escorting them onto the ride.

“It was so magical!” she wrote.

At another attraction, Disney World character Doc McStuffins pretended she couldn’t find Creepy Chloe’s heartbeat.





The internet loved Briar and her doll, too.

Beard’s Facebook post garnered 15,000 likes and was shared 13,000 times. Briar also received gifts from Spirit Halloween.





“Sounds like Creepy Chloe is working spells so her mommy is living her best life!” one Facebook user commented on Beard’s post. “Love it!”

“I seriously cannot love this enough!” wrote another user. “As a huge haunted mansion fan myself I think this is amazing (and) a memory you will all share for a long time.”

The adventures of Briar and her creepy doll go beyond Disney World. The pair were also photographed at a park in central Florida with Creepy Chloe dressed as a mermaid.





“I guess the moral of the story is when your 3 year old throws a fit over absolutely needing a super creepy Halloween doll… buy the doll,” Beard wrote. “Creepy Chloe might be stealing my soul while I sleep, but we are making the best of our time left over here!”

