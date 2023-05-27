Creepy Dolls that are caked in barnacles and washed up on Texas beaches were auctioned off

Researchers in Texas who survey the coasts for sea life and often stare down a creepy doll with barnacles for eyes have auctioned off hundreds of items they find to help fund the rehabilitation of sea turtles and birds.

For 15 years, the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute has sold off some of their best finds along a 40-mile stretch of beach to raise funds for the Amos Rehabilitation Keep. Last year, the auction brought in around $3,000, reports the Houston Chronicle’s Ariana Garcia.

On Texas' coastal bend, from North Padre Island to Matagorda Island, researchers typically find 10 times the amount of trash they see on other other Gulf of Mexico beaches, Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute, told the Star-Telegram last year.

Tunnell said the disproportionate amount of trash is caused by a "loop current" that extends from the Yucatan Peninsula to Florida and pushes debris toward the Texas Gulf.

Previously Creepy dolls covered in barnacles or missing their limbs keep washing up on Texas beaches

A researcher with Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute holds a doll found while surveying the coasts from north Padre Island to Matagorda Island in Texas.

Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute shared an image of a doll found by researchers surveying the coasts from north Padre Island to Matagorda Island in Texas.

A researcher with Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute holds the first doll they found, the head of a sex doll. Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute, told the Star-Telegram that the institute began to grow their online following after he posted the photo on their Facebook page. Someone later bought the sex doll's head for $35 and the proceeds were donated to a sea turtle rescue program, Tunnell added.

Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute shared an image of a mermaid doll found by researchers surveying the coasts from north Padre Island to Matagorda Island in Texas.

A researcher with Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute holds a doll covered in barnacles growing out of its eyes found in April, 2022, while surveying coasts for creatures like sea turtles, marine mammals and endangered bird species, along a 40-mile stretch of beach from north Padre Island to Matagorda Island. Compared to the rest of the Gulf of Mexico, Texas coastal bend beaches get 10 times the amount of trash, a reality caused by a "loop current" that extends from the Yucatan Peninsula to Florida and pushes debris toward the Texas Gulf, Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute, told the Star-Telegram. Tunnell sells the dolls at a yearly fundraising auction and has collected 30 dolls since he began to keep count of them.

These beach trash baby dolls may ruin your next beach trip, haunt your nightmares.

More coverage by USA TODAY

'Not forgotten': 150 missing Tennessee children recovered in Operation Volunteer Strong, officials say

'Once-in-a-lifetime': 5 million-year-old 'elephant graveyard' found in Florida

Faithful flock to Missouri monastery to see intact remains of exhumed nun

A supernova 'only' 21 million light-years away has been spotted. Here's how you can see it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolls that wash up on Texas beaches are being auctioned off