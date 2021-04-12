‘Creepy’ eyeball creatures washing up on Texas beaches, experts say. What are they?

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

Unusual “eyeball” creatures are washing up along a Texas beach, perplexing wildlife experts, officials say.

Jennifer Baltazar told KSAT she was walking along the beach near Corpus Christi when something stung her son.

“That’s when we noticed it because I went looking for what could’ve stung him,” Baltazar told the news outlet. “We were super surprised because we’ve never seen anything like that on the beach.”

Baltazar says her family thought it was a fish eyeball.

The “creepy eyeball-looking creatures” initially stumped Mustang Island State Park officials. Farther south along the barrier island, Padre Island National Seashore received reports of similar “strange” creatures washing ashore, too.

The national seashore says the creatures are a siphonophore in the Rhizophysidae family.

“Siphonophores are colonial organisms, meaning that what appears to be one creature is actually lots of little ones all with their own function!” Padre Island National Seashore posted on Facebook.

Jace Tunnell, the director of Mission Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, further identified the species as Rhizophysa eysenhardti, the San Antonio Express-News reported. They are related to Portuguese man-o-war.

“I’ve never seen these things wash up before,” Tunnell told the news outlet. “Certain times of the year these jellyfish and stuff fluctuate coming in, and we randomly find interesting things coming, and this one, in particular, kind of threw me off ... it’s an interesting find for sure.”

Watch killer whales make ‘rare’ appearance near Texas fishing boat in Gulf of Mexico

Dolphin stranded on Texas seawall dies after rescue attempts. ‘A tough morning’

Recommended Stories

  • All schools in Ontario to shut and go to online learning

    All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by more contagious variants, Ontario's premier announced Monday. Premier Doug Ford said his government is moving to online-only after the April break this week. Schools in Canada’s largest city, Toronto, were already shut since last Wednesday.

  • Nike launches 'Refurbished' and new Lyft bike-share pilot as part of sustainability initiative

    Sustainability has become a significant part of Nike’s (NKE) business model through its Move-to-Zero initiative. In 2021, the push continues with the brand’s first "circular supply chain" business model called Nike Refurbished. The sportswear giant also announced plans to partner with rideshare company Lyft (LYFT) on a new eco-friendly bike share station.

  • 'Milestone' Growth of Nepal's Rhino Population Is Linked to COVID-19 Lockdowns, Officials Say

    Over the past six years, the endangered one-horned rhino population in Nepal has increased by roughly 17 percent, with a current count of 752 rhinos

  • Israel agrees to send more water to Jordan after push from Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a request to increase the water supply to Jordan after prodding from the Biden administration, Israeli officials told me. Why it matters: Israeli-Jordanian relations have recently sunk into a new crisis, with the water supply as one major point of tension. The Jordanian government asked the Biden administration in recent weeks for help in resolving the issue. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Secretary of State Tony Blinken raised the issue in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and encouraged the Israeli government to help the Jordanians.The backstory: Israel has committed under past agreements to supply Jordan with water. Every year, Jordan asks for an additional amount, and Israel typically agrees right away.But this time, Netanyahu did not immediately consent — reportedly in retaliation for Jordan refusing to allow him to fly out of Amman to Abu Dhabi.The scuttling of Netanyahu's trip came after the Jordanian crown prince's visit to Jerusalem was canceled at the last minute due to Israeli security restrictions.Worth noting: The Biden administration has been highly supportive of Jordan's King Abdullah II amid the current political crisis within the royal family. President Biden and Blinken both called the king to pledge their support. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The mismatched economy: Jobs growth could be curbed by demands for higher wages

    As job growth finally starts to take off thanks to improving vaccine numbers and increasing optimism, the economy is confronting an unusual quandary: a mismatch of expectations between workers and employers that's becoming a standoff.Why it matters: The jobs growth bonanza economists and asset managers are predicting for 2021 and beyond could be inhibited by a market where American workers — particularly those at lower income levels — demand higher wages and employers refuse to pay them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Even with nearly 10 million fewer Americans employed than before the pandemic hit, more business surveys are showing companies struggling to find workers.Driving the news: Last week's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed a record 7.4 million job openings in February, the most since January 2019.However, actual hiring rose to just 5.7 million jobs, which was the lowest total (excluding the pandemic) since May 2019.Similarly, 40% of small businesses surveyed in February by the National Federation of Independent Business said they had jobs they couldn’t fill — the highest percentage in the history of the data, which dates back to 1974. In March 91% of those owners trying to hire reported few or no "qualified" applicants for the positions they were trying to fill, even though a net 28% (seasonally adjusted) of owners reported raising compensation, the highest level in the past 12 months.What we're hearing: Hiring is breaking down along the lines of the K-shaped recovery, says Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at tax policy firm RSM."While [lower-wage] workers are plentiful, firms are going to find it difficult to recruit workers unless they are willing to pay higher wages," he tells Axios, something large companies especially have shown they are unwilling to do."Thus firms then must choose: Hold down wage costs or substitute technology for labor. Either way, it results in historically low labor force participation rates and employment to population ratio."Take a look around: The mismatch is already clear in fast-food and restaurant hiring, as my former colleague Hilary Russ wrote for Reuters last week."Total nightmare" is the way FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn described the staffing situation to Russ for franchisees of his company’s restaurants like Johnny Rockets and Fatburger."The most recent stimulus check and unemployment benefits have been a catalyst for people to stay at home" instead of looking for work, he added.The bottom line: Employers will face a dilemma — "Either pay higher wages to recruit workers or prepare to pull forward a decade's worth of productivity enhancing capital expenditures into the near term," Brusuelas says. "Either way the pre-pandemic status quo ante is not returning."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Yellowstone reopens for season Friday. Here’s where visitors will need to wear masks

    Tourists will also need masks in some outdoor areas.

  • TCU basketball now has eight players from last year’s team in NCAA transfer portal

    Terren Frank joined the Frogs as a four-star prospect from the LA area.

  • Trump Border Critics to Be Nominated to Immigration Posts by White House

    The White House will nominate two critics of the Trump administration’s border policies to lead key immigration agencies as a surge of migrants at the southern border has become a challenge for the Biden administration.

  • Monday Sunrise Briefing: Iran facility sabotaged. Are we safer?

    Good morning! Welcome to your Monday, April 12, 2021, sunrise briefing. Here are three news events - a blackout in Iran, GOP disunity, and British film awards - this past weekend (while you may have been planting arborvitae trees, grilling shrimp, and enjoying an offline life). Also, what to look for in the news this week.

  • This tricky creature isn’t a snake — or a worm, wildlife officials say. What is it?

    This animal can blink.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical homes range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • FL Supreme Court should slam Zilber for sexist, arrogant behavior unbecoming to a judge | Editorial

    Here’s one more achievement for Martin Zilber’s scrapbook: The Miami-Dade Circuit judge is facing a 60-day suspension and $30,000 fine for routinely skipping work, ordering his staff to run personal errands for him and, yes, having a staffer assemble a scrapbook of his achievements.

  • Yellowstone reopens for season Friday. Here’s where visitors will need to wear masks

    Tourists will also need masks in some outdoor areas.

  • One prominent NFL Draft mock has UK’s Kelvin Joseph as a first-rounder

    Jamin Davis isn’t the only former Wildcat who is generating some draft buzz.

  • Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

    U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London's Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.

  • Boehner slams Trump's conduct during the 2020 election, says the former president 'abused' his loyalists

    "He stepped all over their loyalty to him by continuing to say things that just weren't true," Boehner told USA Today about Trump and his followers.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16B deal

    Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion. The acquisition will get Microsoft deeper into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance's widely used medical dictation and transcription tools. Microsoft will pay $56 per share cash.

  • Kings trade Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh Penguins for conditional draft picks

    Jeff Carter, who played a key role in helping the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, is being sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade.

  • Hornets get some rare good injury news with P.J. Washington’s status

    The Hornets are already down two starters due to injury, but it looks like that number won’t increase to three for Tuesday’s game vs. the LA Lakers.