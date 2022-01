TechCrunch

Intel has been a regular presence at the show and is continuing that with its run of news today, focusing on the newest, 12th generation of its mobile chip with versions aimed both at enterprises and consumers, alongside updates to its Evo computing platform concept, new 35- and 65-watt processors for desktop and vPro platform launches. With some of the lineup announced back in October (it has now dropped the Alder Lake naming that appeared still to be in use then) today's news is arguably the biggest push that Intel has made in years to promote its processors built for a range of use cases, from consumers through to more intense gaming, through to enterprise applications and IoT deployments. After what some described as a lacklustre 11th-generation launch, here Intel is unveiling no less than 28 new 12th-generation Intel Core mobile processors, and an additional 22 desktop processors.