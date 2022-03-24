Creepy stranger tries to kidnap young teenage girl on Brooklyn street

A man tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl off a Brooklyn street in broad daylight by insisting he knew her mother, police and sources said Wednesday.

The young teen was pushing a laundry cart on Pitkin Ave. near Ashford St. in East New York about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a dark-colored SUV began following her, police said.

The driver pulled the SUV over on the avenue and tried to grab the youngster’s laundry cart, cops said.

The creep urged the girl come with him — deviously assuring the youngster that he’d spoken with her mom and it was OK she get in his car, sources said.

The youngster cleverly caught on to the lame lie and refused to go with the stranger.

She was not injured in the incident, police said.

The would-be kidnapper quickly retreated to his car, depicted on surveillance video as a Nissan, and fled west on Pitkin Ave.

Police were still searching for him Wednesday night.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.