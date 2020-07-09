'Creepy Trump': New attack ad focuses on president's statements about women and his own daughters

A new political attack advert against Donald Trump has hit out at the president’s past behaviour around women, including his own daughters.

The two-minute clip uses comments made by Kellyanne Conway against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to highlight the president's own behaviour.

Ms Conway says that Mr Biden has had “a lot really creepy statements” and “actions” in the past.

“Statements that he's made in the past that make me very uncomfortable, certainly as a mother but as a person who breathes air and exercises brain capacity,” Ms Conway, a counsellor to the president, is heard saying in the video.

The comments come after Mr Biden was accused of sexually assaulting former staffer Tara Reade 27 years ago, which he has categorically denied.

The political action committee's (POC) advert flips the claims of Ms Conway, using them alongside past footage of Mr Trump with women to highlight the president's behaviour, including audio of his comments to a young girl in a video from a 1992 Entertainment Tonight Christmas special.

Mr Trump can be heard asking a young woman if she is going up the escalator. When she tells him she is, he says: "I am going to be dating her in 10 years."

Another clip focuses on an infamous comment of Mr Trump’s about his daughter in an interview with The View in 2006, stating: ‘If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her.“

The advert goes on to include a number of other clips of the president with young women and photographs ending with a screen that reads: “Really creepy Trump”.

The progressive POC is known for its frequent scathing attacks and political ads against the president, with this particular video having already gained 28,700 retweets and 32,600 likes.

“Our new video does not need much explanation. Donald Trump is a disgusting and creepy individual whose predatory behaviour is well-documented," the organisation said in a statement alongside the video.

Mr Trump has long been plagued by claims of sexism and sexual assault and a large number of women have previously accused him of sexual misconduct, which he has categorically denied.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment on the advert.

