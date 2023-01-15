Creepy wind howls heard on Golden Gate Bridge

The Daily Beast

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Is reconciliation “the only way forward”?Prince Harry’s claim that he has enough material to write a second memoir is being seen as a threat to King Charles, Prince William, and the rest of the royal family.“Right now, he’s holding a gun to their heads,” a royal source tells today’s U.K. Sunday