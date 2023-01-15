Creepy wind howls heard on Golden Gate Bridge
The wind in San Francisco, California, was creating an eerie howling sound as drivers crossed the Golden Gate Bridge.
The wind in San Francisco, California, was creating an eerie howling sound as drivers crossed the Golden Gate Bridge.
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
The George Soros-backed open borders group Alianza Americas, which is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, reportedly violated federal tax law.
The state can't continue to rely on the tax revenues generated by tech, media and ever-rising property prices. But there are ways to turn painful realities to California's advantage.
A Texas man, Jared James Dicus, allegedly confessed to decapitating his newlywed, undocumented wife, Anggy Diaz, insider their rural home in Waller County, as police probe for a motive.
The former Pittsburgh Steeler, NFL coach, and Hall of Famer is also an outspoken anti-LGBTQ+ provocateur and — for some reason — still an NBC football analyst.
"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Kendall Jenner went braless in a see-through black dress while attending Lori Harvey's birthday party in Los Angeles on Friday night.
We’re only a little over two weeks into 2023, and Carmen Electra is expertly turning up the heat in her latest photoshoot. On Jan 14, the Baywatch alum shared a steamy snapshot of herself sprawled out on a rock with the caption, “will u lay with me 🤎 #linkinbio.” (See the photo here!) In the […]
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
NBCSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tried to stick to GOP talking points during a Meet The Press appearance on Sunday, but moderator Chuck Todd wasn’t having any of it.Todd repeatedly pressed Johnson on the Republican Party’s obsession with investigating Hunter Biden, questioning why the party sought to examine the actions of a private citizen who didn’t appear to have committed a crime. “Senator, do you have a crime that you think Hunter Biden committed?” Todd asked. “It is not a crime to make money off
Brandon Staley said Joey Bosa was 'frustrated' when he committed a brutal infraction that helped the Jaguars win.
And her outfit caught the attention of her rumored new fling, Eric André.
While Kanye West may be a remarried man, Kim Kardashian’s new Instagram post shows she couldn’t care less. On Jan 12, the SKIMS founder shared a few photos to her Instagram, showing the world she’s just as fabulous and unbothered as before amid the rumors of her ex-husband’s new nuptials. She shared the sizzling, steamy […]
Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Is reconciliation “the only way forward”?Prince Harry’s claim that he has enough material to write a second memoir is being seen as a threat to King Charles, Prince William, and the rest of the royal family.“Right now, he’s holding a gun to their heads,” a royal source tells today’s U.K. Sunday
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Erin Napier recently renovated a Mississippi farmhouse. She shared unreleased photos of her bathroom with her fans on Instagram.
Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram made a dirty play on Deebo Samuel. It made the 49ers angry, and their play showed it.
Bruins forward Nick Foligno and Leafs forward Wayne Simmons engaged in one of the most entertaining fights of the 2022-23 NHL season during Saturday's game at TD Garden.
Writing in his memoir, "Spare," Harry said that he was allowed to keep his beard for his royal wedding, whereas William was forced to shave his off.
The new baby joins John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's older children, Miles and Luna
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly left for Thailand on a one-way ticket after being fired and declined interest from other NFL teams.