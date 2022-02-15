Creightons (LON:CRL) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Creightons' (LON:CRL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Creightons, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = UK£5.5m ÷ (UK£49m - UK£18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Creightons has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Personal Products industry average of 10% it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Creightons

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Creightons' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Creightons has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Creightons. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 18%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 268% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Creightons' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Creightons is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 362% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Creightons that we think you should be aware of.

While Creightons isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

