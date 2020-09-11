Creightons (LON:CRL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Creightons Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2020 Creightons had UK£3.53m of debt, an increase on UK£732.0k, over one year. But it also has UK£3.67m in cash to offset that, meaning it has UK£141.0k net cash.

How Healthy Is Creightons's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Creightons had liabilities of UK£8.92m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£3.82m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£3.67m and UK£8.63m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£445.0k more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to Creightons's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the UK£34.3m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Creightons boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that Creightons has been able to increase its EBIT by 29% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Creightons's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Creightons may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Considering the last three years, Creightons actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Creightons's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of UK£141.0k. And we liked the look of last year's 29% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we are not troubled with Creightons's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Creightons you should be aware of.

