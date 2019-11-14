What Is Creightons's (LON:CRL) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

The Creightons (LON:CRL) share price has done well in the last month, posting a gain of 32%. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 85% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Creightons's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 10.23 that sentiment around Creightons isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Creightons has a lower P/E than the average (21.8) in the personal products industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Creightons shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Creightons's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 131% last year. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 42% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Creightons's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Creightons has net debt worth just 1.3% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Creightons's P/E Ratio

Creightons trades on a P/E ratio of 10.2, which is below the GB market average of 16.9. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Creightons over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.8 back then to 10.2 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.