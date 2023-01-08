Crenshaw apologizes to colleagues offended by 'terrorists' jab during speaker battle

"I don't want them to think I actually believe they're terrorists."

Colin Campbell
·Managing Editor
·3 min read
Dan Crenshaw speaks to media.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw speaks to media on Capitol Hill on the opening day of the 118th Congress. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, on Sunday said he was sorry if any of his House colleagues were offended by his heated rhetoric during the protracted speakership conflict over the past week.

"To the extent that I have colleagues that were offended by it, I sincerely apologize to them. I don't want them to think I actually believe they're terrorists. It's clearly a turn of phrase that you use when it is an intransigent negotiation," Crenshaw said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Crenshaw, an outspoken supporter of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, had a number of fiery criticisms of the far-right GOP holdouts who forced significant concessions from the Republican leader by refusing to back him in vote after embarrassing vote. McCarthy eventually flipped enough votes to secure the speakership in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At various points in the weeklong series of votes, Crenshaw called these holdouts "enemies," suggested they were narcissists, and compared their negotiating style to terrorists. “We cannot let the terrorists win,” he said.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted Crenshaw for the comments, which he called "the snarling face of the donor class" of the Republican Party.

Crenshaw fired back on Twitter. "Unclutch your pearls," he wrote. "Grow thicker skin."

Richard Hudson pulls Mike Rogers back as they talk with Matt Gaetz.
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The back-and-forth was only a small part of the GOP maelstrom over the past week. On the House floor, Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., had to be physically restrained when confronting Rep. Matt Gaetz, a leader of McCarthy's hard-right opposition group.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Sunday on CNN that the raw emotions helped open up the negotiations.

"A little temporary conflict is necessary in this town in order to stop this town from rolling over the American people," said Roy, one of the GOP holdouts who repeatedly voted against McCarthy before supporting him. "Some of the tensions you saw on display, when we saw some of the interactions there between Mike Rogers and Matt Gaetz ... we need a little of that."

"Sometimes democracy's messy," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said on Fox News, "but I would argue that's exactly how the founders intended it."

But that conflict may be an omen of battles to come as a divided Congress navigates high-stakes negotiations over the debt limit, spending bills and more. And it's likely more bridges will need to be mended on the Republican side, as McCarthy's emboldened right flank wields new influence.

"Things get heated. And things get said," Crenshaw said Sunday on CNN of his "terrorist" insult. "Obviously, to the people who took offense by that, it's pretty obvious that it's meant as a turn of phrase. It's in the context of intransigent negotiations."

He added: "Look, I've got pretty thick skin. I get called awful, vile things [by] the very same wing that I'm fighting, that I was fighting at that moment, so I was kind of taken aback by the sensitivity of it."

Recommended Stories

  • MTG, a Member of Congress, Blames ‘the Internet’ For Her Past QAnon Beliefs

    "Like a lot of people today, I had easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet," she said on Fox News

  • Jim Jordan Defends Physical Altercation on House Floor: ‘Exactly How the Founders Intended It’

    The congressman offered an odd defense of the confrontation between GOP Reps. Mike Rogers and Matt Gaetz

  • Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

    President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country. Next, he traveled to a dusty street with abandoned buildings and walked along a metal border fence that separated the U.S. city from Ciudad Juarez.

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw apologizes for calling anti-McCarthy GOP colleagues 'terrorists': 'Things get heated and things get said'

    "To the extent that I have colleagues that were offended by it, I sincerely apologize to them," Crenshaw said on Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • Why 'I was just being sarcastic' can be such a convenient excuse

    Oh come on, you could tell it was sarcasm ... right? AP Photo/Sue OgrockiAfter President Donald Trump said during a rally in June 2021 that increased testing was responsible for the surging number of infections, the condemnation of the inaccurate claim was swift. Six days later, during a Fox News town hall, Sean Hannity asked Trump about those remarks on increased testing. “Sometimes I jokingly say, or sarcastically say, if we didn’t do tests we would look great,” he replied. This seems to be a

  • Rep. Mike Rogers: 'I regret that I briefly lost my temper' with Matt Gaetz

    Rep. Matt Gaetz says Rep. Mike Rogers "has my forgiveness" after their confrontation during the voting process for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

  • Summers doubts the U.S. will return to a low-interest-rate environment

    Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that he doesn't think the will return to an era of low interest rates once the spike in inflation is over.

  • Man faces prison after 'urinating on woman' during flight

    The man could face up to three years behind bars. Find out what happened here.

  • England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis

    England's National Health Service (NHS) aims to begin discharging thousands of patients into care homes and other settings in the next few weeks in an effort to free up desperately needed beds during one of its toughest ever winters. The state-run health service, which delivers free care for to the whole population and until recently had been a source of pride for many Britons, is under strain following years of relative underinvestment, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and strike action by frontline staff over pay. The government said in a statement it would make up to 200 million pounds ($242 million) of additional funding available in England to buy short-term care places to allow patients who doctors judge have low medical needs to be looked after outside hospital and 50 million pounds to improve existing faciliites.

  • Perry won't recuse himself from possible GOP investigation of Jan. 6 probe investigating him

    Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., would not commit on Sunday to recusing himself from a possible House GOP investigation of the Justice Department's Jan. 6 investigation, even though federal investigators have looked at his role in the larger effort leading up to the insurrection and previously seized his cell phone. On Monday Republicans will vote to approve a package of rules governing the 118th House of Representatives that would establish a new panel to investigate what they call the "weaponization" of the federal government. If approved, the rules package would give the special judiciary subcommittee broad authority to investigate how any part of the federal government gathers and analyzes information about Americans -- including "ongoing criminal investigations."

  • ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Director’s Son Slams Actors‘ ’Embarrassing’ Nude Scene Lawsuit

    "It appears to me that in all these years, they have always maintained a relationship of deep gratitude and friendship towards [Franco] Zeffirelli," director's son says of Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting

  • 2 snowmobile riders buried, killed in Colorado avalanche: Officials

    Two snowmobile riders were buried and killed in an avalanche in Colorado on Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). One of the victims, a 58-year-old man, was found by another group on the mountain, where they performed CPR on him, but the individual was pronounced dead on the scene, according to CAIC and the Grand County Sherriff's Office.

  • GOP Rep Offers Lamest Excuse Yet for Liar-Elect George Santos

    Anna Moneymaker/GettyTwo House Republicans offered vastly different takes on the same TV show Sunday when it came to habitual liar Rep. George Santos, suggesting the fraud may not be going anywhere any time soon.On Face the Nation, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) took the most absurd outlook, claiming that the nation should ignore Santos’ completely fabricated biography in light of his colleagues’ own penchant for lying."Look, there’s a lot of frauds in Congress,” Gonzales said. “I mean, George Santos

  • Alabama Firefighter Fired After Getting Tattoo On The Back Of Her Head, Her Superiors Disciplined For Defending Her

    Kay’Ana Adams, an Alabama firefighter, was fired after the department determined that her tattoo violates its policy.

  • Nyheim Hines returns 2 kickoffs for TDs vs. Patriots in Bills' first game since Damar Hamlin incident

    What a scene.

  • India's thermal coal imports up nearly 15% in 2022 - Coalmint

    India's imports of thermal coal - used mainly for power generation - grew 14.7% to 161.18 million tonnes in 2022, data from Indian consultancy Coalmint showed on Monday, driven by higher domestic production and shipments by utilities. Imports of coking coal rose 0.8% to 56.1 million tonnes, anthracite grew 12.2% to 1.79 million tonnes, and PCI coal shipments increased 8% to 13.43 million tonnes. Indian imports of petcoke, mostly used by cement plants, doubled to 9.77 million tonnes in 2022 as they were cheaper compared with coal, whose prices hit record highs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • M3GAN Overperforms for Her Box Office Opening Weekend

    Ever since Blumhouse and Universal released the first trailer for M3GAN this past October, all eyes have been on the android doll. Universal’s spent weeks making sure that people know about the killer toy movie from Malignant writer Akela Cooper, acclaimed horror architect James Wan, and Housebound director Gerard Johnstone.

  • Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

    Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it. Like the two most recent Republican speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, McCarthy takes the helm of a restive, rebellious majority split in much the same way as the party itself, between what's left of the Grand Old Party conservatives and a new generation of tea party-to-Donald Trump hard-liners preferring almost no big government at all. The chaos that erupted in four days of House voting, halting start of the new Congress, is a prelude to the highly uncertain path ahead as McCarthy tries to lead an unruly Republican majority to achieve its priorities and confront President Joe Biden's agenda — and maybe even keep the government from shutting down.

  • 'The worst of it still in front of us' as new storms set to pound a rain-weary California

    More than 400,000 customers were without power in California as the latest powerful winter storm pushed through, elevating flooding danger.

  • Consumed by Murders

    The city of Moscow, Idaho, had been on edge since four students at the University of Idaho were stabbed to death Nov. 13 at a house near the campus. Residents mourned the victims — Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 — and worried about the killer remaining on the loose. Then authorities arrested a 28-year-old criminology student from nearby Washington State University, Bryan Kohberger, and Thursday he made his first court appearance in Idaho, where a