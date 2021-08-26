Crenshaw demands United States 'Unleash our military power NOW'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, ripped the commander of U.S. Central Command for its coordination with the Taliban to keep Americans safe.

Crenshaw said Gen. Frank McKenzie Jr. has "got to be kidding" after U.S. officials told the Taliban to help keep its forces and civilians safe in Afghanistan. Twelve U.S. service members were killed in Thursday's explosions around Kabul's airport, and 15 more have been reported injured.

"The threat from ISIS is completely real, we expect those attacks to continue, and we are doing everything we can to be prepared for those attacks," McKenzie said.

11 MARINES, NAVY MEDIC AMONG DEAD AS KABUL CASUALTIES CLIMB

You’ve got to be kidding me.



Unleash our military power NOW. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 26, 2021



"That includes reaching out to the Taliban who are actually providing security for the outer cordon of the airfield to make sure they know what we expect them to do to protect us," he continued.

The decorated Navy SEAL said U.S. officials such as McKenzie need to "Unleash our military power NOW."

