Cresaptown man arrested in alleged threat of neighbors

Jun. 9—CUMBERLAND — A resident of the Tradewinds Trailer Park on Winchester Road in Cresaptown was taken into custody without incident after he allegedly threatened nearby residents while armed with a rifle Wednesday, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Samuel David Moore, 51, remained in jail Thursday after he was ordered held without bail, pending review by a district court judge.

Moore was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault.

Deputies said several items of evidence were found inside Moore's residence after a search and seizure warrant was served. No details were disclosed concerning any weapons.