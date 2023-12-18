Crescent Communities' new River District leader talks timeline for first phase

Crescent Communities’ plan for a transformational development in west Charlotte has seen an eventful 2023. The developer held a groundbreaking ceremony for The River District in March, well over half a decade after plans for the project were first hatched. Crescent attempted to land a major tennis tournament in Ohio at a new tennis center at The River District before the event’s leaders opted to stay put.

Crescent Communities making progress on massive River District project in west Charlotte

As Crescent moves on with The River District into 2024, a new senior managing director for the project is at the helm.

Crescent announced in September that Rainer Ficken had been hired to oversee the more than 1,400-acre development in west Charlotte. He recently told the Charlotte Business Journal that construction of utilities and infrastructure for the project’s first phase — named Westrow — is progressing well.

The extension of West Boulevard to aid The River District is on pace to open in late spring or early summer, Ficken said.

