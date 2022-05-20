Crescent Hill man accused of killing next-door neighbor who was his landlord

A Louisville man is accused of killing his landlord after police allege his DNA connected him to the scene.

James Peters, 66, was taken into custody Wednesday, a month after 50-year-old Mary 'Nikki' Solinger was found dead in her Crescent Hill home in the 100 block of S. Birchwood Avenue.

Detectives noted possible signs of a sexual assault and strangulation marks on Solinger's neck, according to Peters' arrest citation.

He is facing one count of murder.

Clothing, hair, DNA & technology: How police identified the I-65 Killer after 35 years

The property where the killing took place is owned by Glen-Ross LLC, according to county records, and includes a cottage and a two-story duplex. Solinger, who is listed as a member of the LLC, lived in the cottage, and Peters lives in the upstairs unit.

James Allen Peters

James Allen Peters 28 Nov 1984, Wed Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Kentucky) Newspapers.com

Peters was linked to the killing through DNA evidence collected at the scene and through blood found on his personal clothing, according to his arrest citation.

An attorney for Peters was not immediately listed in court records Thursday afternoon.

Peters has been convicted twice previously for attacking women, and his DNA was accessible to police because he was required to register as a sex offender for a 1997 rape conviction in Nelson County. He was also convicted of assault in the case.

The 18-year-old victim had been strangled with a rope until she passed out and blood collected in her eyes, according to court records. The attack happened in July 1996.

Peters' first-known conviction in Kentucky was for a July 1984 attack on a real-estate agent who was showing Peters a home in Lexington.

She was hit from behind with a 2-by-4 and repeatedly stabbed in the neck with a pocketknife, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The woman told police that Peters then took a pistol from her and tried to rape her.

Story continues

"Police said the woman's assailant then apologized, picked up the board he had used to beat her and fled after calling for an ambulance," according to the article.

He was convicted of assault and robbery in that case and sentenced to two consecutive 10-year terms, though it is unclear how long he served in prison.

Peters is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond. His next court date is May 27.

According to her obituary, Solinger is survived by a husband, three daughters and a granddaughter.

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville murder: Man charged in Mary Solinger's Crescent Hill murder