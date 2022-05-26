Crescent Township police looking for car seen abandoning malnourished dog

Crescent Township police are looking for the car that a witness said abandoned a malnourished dog near their home.

According to officials, a resident called authorities Tuesday evening to a report a dog abandoned by her owner.

Crescent Township police said responding officers found the dog “in need of food and water, as well as some love.”

According to police, the dog, named Beans, was taken to the station where she ate two bowls of food and water before laying down and getting some much-needed rest.

Police said Beans was then taken to the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society in Pittsburgh where she was treated to peanut butter and much-deserved attention.

The resident told officers that Beans was in a dark, possibly blue four-door sedan that police said matched the descriptions of a possible new model Chevrolet Impala.

Officials said the driver pulled in a driveway of an abandoned house and let Beans out of the car. The driver threw a ball that Beans chased and the car drove off without her.

If anyone has any information relating to this abandoned pup or the vehicle in question, please contact the Crescent Township police department.

