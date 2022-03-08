Creshawn Howard pleads guilty at Abilene murder trial start; punishment to be determined

At the start of his jury trial Tuesday morning, Creshawn Howard entered a guilty plea for his role in the deadly robbery of David Devora on New Year's Eve in 2019.

The guilty plea in Judge Jeff Propst's 104th District Court was a surprise to both prosecutor Joel Wilks and defense attorney Amos Keith, changing how the prosecution planned to proceed in the trial.

Howard, through his attorney, stated "guilty" to the charge that he shot Devora during the commission of a felony robbery.

With Howard's admission of guilt, the jury is hearing testimony not only about the events on the night of the shooting and what followed but also information to help to determine punishment.

Keith acknowledged in opening remarks that Howard was armed with a shotgun during the confrontation with Devora at the front door. Devora sustained a fatal gunshot to the face after being shot through the upper part of the front door.

Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon.

Who else is involved

Five people were indicted in connection with Devora's death.

Two other defendants also facing the same charges as Howard reached plea deals before their trials scheduled in Propst's courtroom.

Creshawn Howard

Michael Wright-Collazo last week agreed to a 15-year prison sentence, while Rodaesia Winter Hines is scheduled for a May sentencing hearing after entering on Feb. 25 an open plea to a charge of murder.

According to court documents, Wright-Collazo, Howard and Tyree Neal attemptedto rob Devora while he was at a cousin's residence in the 2500 block of Roundtree Drive on Dec. 31, 2019 Hines drove the vehicle to the residence.

Isaiah Arredondo was indicted July 8 on one count of murder for allegedly helping set up the robbery, according to court documents.

Arredondo remained in the vehicle with Hines while the three other men went to the front door, Det. Jeff Cowan with the Abilene Police Department testified Tuesday.

Trials for Neal and Arredondo are scheduled for late May.

Story continues

This is a developing story.

