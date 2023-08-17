Cresskill man used baseball bat to kill, prosecutor says announcing murder charge

A Cresskill man faces murder charges related to a dead body found in a home in the borough on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

John Daniels, Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, hindering apprehension by suppression, hindering apprehension by providing false information and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on Stonegate Trail at about 6:46 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found Irma Daniels, 48, dead from apparent blunt force trauma. The police investigation found that John Daniels Jr. had hit her in the head with a baseball bat before fleeing.

He is now being held in Bergen County Jail, police said.

